My Thesis

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BMWYY) (OTCPK:BAMXF) stands as one of the foremost automobile companies globally. Despite appearing attractively valued based on absolute metrics, this seemingly modest valuation is attributable to concerns surrounding future competition-driven growth. Adding to this challenge are potential elevated production costs, a consequence that, in my estimation, could be anticipated following the imposition of sanctions on Russian aluminum. The company's profit margins will probably be adversely affected in this case, casting doubt on the accuracy of current 2025 EPS forecasts.

My Reasoning

Let me start with BMW's recent financials, which were quite strong actually. In Q3 FY2023, the BMW Group achieved a 10.6% EBT margin and surpassed its strategic target with an 11.9% margin for 9M FY2023. BMW delivered ~622,000 vehicles in Q3, marking a 5.8% YoY increase. Year-to-date deliveries rose by 5.1% to ~1.84 million vehicles. The positive trend is expected to continue in Q4, with all segments on track to meet annual goals, according to the management commentary.

Third-quarter Automotive revenues remained steady at €32.1 billion, with currency translation effects impacting the figures. The Automotive segment reported a 9.8% EBIT margin for Q3 and 10.3% for the nine months. The share of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) in total sales grew to 15.1% in Q3, and it's projected to reach around 15% for the full year.

BMW's IR materials

In the Financial Services segment, new financing and leasing contracts with retail customers decreased by 5.6% for 9M FY2023 due to higher interest rates. However, the management noted there is a positive trend in new business, with a 5.7% increase in Q3 compared to the same period in 2022.

The Motorcycles segment reported stable sales in Q3, with over 52,000 units delivered. The EBIT margin for this segment was 18% for the first nine months.

I like what I see regarding the shareholder return policy BMW follows. The firm set a strategic target for an attractive payout ratio within the dividend corridor of 30-40%. In May 2022, the Board authorized the buybacks of up to 10% of the share capital by May 2027. The first program, with a budget of €2 billion, was executed from July 2022 to June 2023. The 2nd program, with a budget of up to €2 billion, is underway and expected to be completed by December 2025.

YCharts data indicates that BMW is portrayed as having no debt. However, when considering the company's financial obligations as a form of debt, the actual burden it bears becomes significant. Unfortunately, a direct comparison with other major German automakers is challenging because each of them presents financial information in slightly different ways. Due to the aforementioned considerations, BMW's debt-to-equity ratio is practically negligible, at zero. However, as per YCharts, the Times Interest Earned (TIE) ratio already places the company at the lowest rank within the sample.

YCharts, Oakoff's notes

In a preliminary assessment, BMW emerges as a financially robust conglomerate, effectively meeting obligations and showcasing a modest increase in overall group revenue.

At the same time, BMW stock is not deemed expensive. While the TTM P/E ratio surpasses that of its German counterparts, on an absolute basis, with a ratio below 6x, BMW appears attractively priced, in my opinion. The stock looks even more tempting when we look at its TTM EV/EBITDA ratio:

YCharts, Oakoff's notes

The company aims to attain a free cash flow of $7 billion shortly (according to the strategic goal listed in the recent IR presentation), resulting in a potential FCF yield of up to 10%, which is not bad and speaks in favor of an undervaluation today.

On the earnings call, BMW's management anticipated a solid finish to 2023, with stable business development and confirmed guidance for all segments, assuming geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions do not significantly worsen.

But as you likely know, the market is always forward-looking. If the management foresees a recovery in operating activity in 2023, what about 2024 and beyond? From what I see, the current situation for BMW may pose significant challenges that could impact its valuation. The existing discount to valuation multiples might be warranted due to potential issues and uncertainties, such as the recent news about potential bans and the proposed expansion of sanctions on Russian aluminum, which could exert pressure on BMW's EBITDA and net income.

Aluminium prices surged by over 3% yesterday [January 23, 2024], marking the highest gains among base metals. This uptick follows reports hinting at possible additional sanctions by the European Union on Russian aluminium. Speculation is rife about a potential complete ban on aluminium imports in the upcoming Russian sanctions package, slated for release next month. Russian metals had largely evaded sanctions until last month when the UK prohibited British individuals and entities from trading physical Russian metals, including aluminum, nickel, and copper. The UK stands as the sole European country to implement such measures. This development may prompt the London Metal Exchange (LME) to revisit the debate on whether to ban deliveries of Russian metal. As of the end of December, just over 90% of the aluminium on the LME originated from Russia. Source: ING Group, January 24, 2024 [proprietary source], Oakoff's notes added

To pinpoint the specific threat to BMW within this complex scenario, one must examine the geographical context. BMW's industrial production spans the globe, with a significant portion of the revenue generated in Europe (most production activities are concentrated in the same region).

BMW's IR materials BMW's IR materials

The EU ban on Russian primary aluminum products would not diminish the global supply of primary aluminum but only alter its distribution, according to Harbor Aluminium (industry consultant). The LME is expected to continue serving as a market of last resort for the global primary aluminum market, allowing Russian aluminum to be traded in all regions except Western Europe and the US.

So if the ban is expanded as discussed by EU politicians today, BMW, along with other conglomerates in Germany and Europe, will have to transport this crucial metal for the automotive industry through alternative countries such as Turkey, India, etc. This stands in stark contrast to the direct access enjoyed when sourcing directly from Russia (many European countries even share common borders). Even without calling on my experience in logistics to help, I can deduce the evident thing: such disruptions in supply chains like that inevitably lead to a significant surge in production costs.

Harbor Aluminium warns that replacing low-carbon Russian aluminum with non-green alternatives could elevate Europe's aluminum carbon footprint. This coincides with declining EU primary aluminum production and disruptions in traditional delivery routes due to conflicts in the Red Sea. Historical precedent highlights the potential for a significant price surge, as seen in 2018 when a ban on dealings with Russia's largest aluminum producer led to a 40% increase in prices on the LME.

Let's put politics aside and find an answer: How does this directly impact BMW stock?

BMW is one of the most extensive users of aluminum in car production among its peers in the automotive industry, as its cars are known for being lightweight and speedy. So due to the likelihood of having to pay a considerably higher price for costs of goods sold (the aluminum), so crucial for the company's operations, BMW's future financials are a really significant risk today, in my view.

Moreover, the rapid growth of the EV market, which inherently increases aluminum consumption, adds another layer of complexity to this story. If there is indeed a shift of aluminum supply from Europe to the East, this could potentially tilt the competitive landscape significantly in favor of Chinese automakers. The European Union is already expressing concern about the increasing influence of Chinese automakers flooding the market, aiming to curb China's impact on its economy.

Reuters

Consequently, sustaining competitiveness in the evolving automotive landscape becomes an even more challenging task for European manufacturers - BMW in particular.

Amid concerns of a European recession, BMW's earnings per share forecasts have markedly declined by nearly half over the past six months, according to Seeking Alpha Premium data. However, in the last quarter, there has been a slight resurgence:

Seeking Alpha data, BMW

Assuming the risk of significant increases in aluminum prices and supply disruptions to German factories is realized, I would expect additional pressure on analysts' EPS estimates for FY2024 and beyond. Consequently, I believe the discount to BMW's valuation may persist for longer than many bulls think.

Takeaway

Considering all the factors mentioned, I acknowledge that BMW is currently a significantly undervalued company. As a robust and enduring brand with decades of history, it has the potential to thrive further with proper positioning and government support.

However, no company operates in a vacuum, and despite government backing, external influences play a crucial role. I believe the European automotive market is facing one of its most severe crises, with an escalating risk from China. Regardless of the European Union's decisions regarding Chinese cars, the evolving global landscape poses challenges. The new negative catalyst on the horizon - the potential ban on Russian aluminum - could further worsen the situation for BMW and its peers. Consequently, I have a 'Neutral' rating on the stock today. The unfolding developments in the future will undoubtedly be intriguing to observe.

Good luck with your investments!

