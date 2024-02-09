Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How To Build A 6%-Yielding All-Weather Portfolio

Feb. 09, 2024 4:30 AM ETSPY, SPTL, SCHR, BCI, GLD, JEPI, VCLT, VCIT, XLE, GLDI, VICBX, VICSX, VLCIX, VLTCX71 Comments
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Billionaire investor Ray Dalio's All-Weather Portfolio is known for providing remarkably stable portfolio performance in virtually every economic scenario.
  • However, its yield is abysmally low, making it a poor choice for income-oriented investors.
  • We provide a modified version of this portfolio to greatly increase its yield without increasing volatility much at all.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Billionaire hedge fund tycoon and founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, designed the All-Weather Portfolio to serve as a model for how investors can achieve remarkable portfolio performance stability across all sorts of macroeconomic environments. He accomplishes this by diversifying the portfolio

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, you can join us at High Yield Investor for a 2-week free trial.

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

For a Limited Time: we are also offering a big discount for New Year!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!


This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
18.98K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (71)

Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Yesterday, 11:28 AM
Comments (2.95K)
earlyretirementnow.com/...

Key Paragraph: First, with my own asset allocation philosophy, I’m certainly closer to the 100% stocks end of the spectrum. 100% stocks worked well for me while accumulating during my career from 2000 to 2018. Despite the S&P 500 returning only 3.2% between 8/2000 and 5/2018 (after inflation, plus dividends reinvested), my internal rate of return (IRR) was much higher because I kept contributing to my portfolio during the sharp downturns, especially in 2002 and 2008/9. Dollar Cost Averaging worked in my favor. While contributing regularly, investors shouldn’t be too concerned about volatility and drawdowns.

This is why one should lighten up on Equities in retirement or have a "Cash Cushion". Stocks>Bond>Cash on the Real Return > Inflation conversation. No need to complicate portfolio.
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Yesterday, 11:50 AM
Comments (11.93K)
@Maxlzzp

Bonds> Cash > Stocks ; over the next 10-20 years.

Current Shiller P/E: 34
50 years average: 21.8
www.multpl.com/...

Starting valuations for stocks matter. Always have, always will. It's just that simple.

The yield on TIPS are positive across the entire span of maturities. That means anyone who wants it can get a guaranteed return in excess of inflation--- over any term---up to 30 years.

See: Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS)

www.bloomberg.com/...
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Yesterday, 11:20 AM
Comments (2.95K)
www.morningstar.com/...

There is Zero reasons why one needs "alts" to keep up with Inflation. Ordinary "SPY" does just fine giving one REAL RETURN > Inflation over rolling periods.
"Rising" Inflation is where the trouble lies...NOT 'falling' or 'steady' inflation.

Per SA 10 year Total Return: SPY (+226%), XLE (+44%). Which would you rather own ?. And other than ~24 months between June 2021/June 2023: where inflation AVG ~6%. Inflation averaged 2% all other months in the past 10 years.

There are 100s of articles on this subject.
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Yesterday, 11:41 AM
Comments (11.93K)
@Maxlzzp You are deaf and blind to two of a small investor's biggest enemies...

Relativism: The performance of a portfolio relative to some index.

Recency: Focusing on the most recent returns, projecting them into the future, while ignoring long-term historical evidence.

Over 10-year periods and even longer, equities have not always provided a strong inflation hedge.

There is 100 years of data on CTAs and commodities and their ability to improve risk-adjusted returns.

Having a well-thought-out investment plan that incorporates uncertainty and which is BROADLY DIVERSIFIED, is the strategy that most likely will allow investors to achieve our financial goals.
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
Yesterday, 2:34 PM
Comments (2.95K)
@Lake OZ boater Another article on Commodities in a Retirement portfolio:

www.forbes.com/...
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Yesterday, 3:05 PM
Comments (11.93K)
@Maxlzzp

I don't know much about the author of your article, but seems like a well meaning guy.

Larry Swedroe has written 20 books on investing, and is head of financial and economic research at Buckingham Wealth Partners. Has a MBA in finance, and ran risk management firm for years.

In this article he wrote for SA a while back, it is especially for smart people like you. In it, he explains why the long-term evidence supports having an allocation to commodities. And he points out many of the behavioral flaws you might recognize you've heard somewhere before? Are you a poker player? Read on...

See: "Commodities And Investment Mistakes Even Smart People Make"

seekingalpha.com/...
Xav Welsh profile picture
Xav Welsh
Yesterday, 6:08 AM
Comments (2.3K)
Interesting refinement of the all weather portfolio - thanks for your work and stimulating discussion in the comments below.
P
PeteH1962
10 Feb. 2024
Comments (85)
@Samuel Smith - I Really liked this article. It was well written and not cluttered with excessive information. I love the correlation analysis and while you may be trading some gains to get better yield for an income focused investor that would be expected. Great Job
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
10 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.21K)
@PeteH1962 thanks so much! Glad you liked it.
s
skehoe
10 Feb. 2024
Comments (102)
Great idea to use GLDI and XLE as substitutes for gold and commodities.
I see a weakness that there is almost no source of growth to protect against inflation.
P
PeteH1962
10 Feb. 2024
Comments (85)
@skehoe _ i would think that Gold and Commodities are the portion of the portfolio that protects against inflation. I might want the percents on those investments to be a bit higher if i were leaning towards inflation ticking back up
skkiran profile picture
skkiran
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (58)
Your humility, integrity, and extraordinary dedication to helping others provide us with remarkably generous guidance, Sam. Thank you!
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
10 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.21K)
@skkiran wow thank you for the kind words! Can I put this on my tombstone?
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.93K)
Very thoughtful, and timely article. Thanks! Adding to the discussion...

I'm a pre-retiree and an advocate of "all weather" investing. While income is important in retirement, so is protection from unexpected inflation.

In its monetary response to the pandemic, the Fed colluded with the central planners on the fiscal side. They showed their willingness to stoke inflation if necessary to keep the bubble from popping. That should be worrisome for retirees who are largely dependent on just Social Security and their portfolio to fund their expenses.

Morningstar's 30 year forecast is estimating inflation to run at about + 2.8% (versus the + 2.0% to which we became very accustomed). Here's Christine Benz's interview on a recent WealthTrack program.

(26:16) www.youtube.com/...

While the proposed A-W income portfolio offers better income than the Robbins/Dalio off-the-shelf version, the 55% in nominal corporate bonds makes it very susceptible to unexpected inflation.

Suggestion: The retiree would be better protected by allocating the 55% in bonds to TIPS funds. Examples: LTPZ and SCHP.

Also...

JEPI is highly correlated to SPY (0.93) and a conservative retiree might be better served holding a true "all weather" fund like BLNDX (0.57).

www.portfoliovisualizer.com/...

Back-test from start of Pandemic era: Jan 2020 - Jan 2024

Portfolio---------------Inflation-adj CAGR-------------Max DD---------Sortino ratio

Hi-Yield A-W-----------(-0.3%)-------------------------(-16.2%)---------0.3

INF-protected A-W-----+1.5%-------------------------(-11.5%)----------0.8
w/TIPS + BLNDX

In exchange for improved diversification and inflation protection (i.e. substituting BLNDX for JEPI, and fluctuating TIPS income), the annual income from the inflation-protected portfolio is more variable.

During the higher inflation years from a $ 1M portfolio, here's the yields from the INFL-protected version ....

Year-----------------Yield
2021-----------------6.3%
2022-----------------7.0%
2023-----------------4.7%

Details of comparisons at link: www.portfoliovisualizer.com/...
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
10 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.21K)
@Lake OZ boater so glad to hear you found it useful and thanks for sharing
r
richardmonti
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (8)
Backtest :PRWCX T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation. Since 2014 lower Stdev, and much higher CAGR. Make your life easy.
m
mike CFA CPA
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (915)
@richardmonti I believe it’s largely closed to new investors. My wife’s entire IRA is in the fund though.
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (11.93K)
@richardmonti Not sure where you both are in your investing journeys, i.e. still in accumulation phase, or closing-in on decumulation phase?

FWIW...The final decade leading up to retirement, and the first decade of retirement itself, are sometimes called the retirement "danger zone".

This is the time frame in which the size of on-going contributions and the benefits of continuing to work are dwarfed by the size of the portfolio itself.

As a result of this portfolio size effect, the portfolio becomes almost entirely dependent on getting a favorable sequence of returns to cross the finish line.

Since its inception in July 1986, PRWCX has experienced a maximum drawdown of (-36.6%) . Backtest here:

www.portfoliovisualizer.com/...

If a drawdown of that magnitude were to happen in your personalized "danger zone", would that affect your retirement plans?

This "maximum loss" data table (below) is developed from Vanguard's model portfolio allocations from 92 years of market history. It could help answer a very important question, i.e. "How much can I afford to lose?"

Examples for today's $1M portfolio...

Stock Allocations--------Maximum Historical Loss---------------Actual dollars
20%.............................................(-10%)--------------------------------$100,000
30%.............................................(-14%)--------------------------------$140,000
40%..............................................(-18%)-------------------------------$180,000
50%...............................................(-23%)------------------------------$230,000
60%...............................................(-27%)------------------------------$270,000
70%...............................................(-31%)------------------------------$310,000
80%...............................................(-35%)------------------------------$350,000
100%..............................................(-43%)-----------------------------$430,000

investor.vanguard.com/...
Retire2020 profile picture
Retire2020
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.37K)
Interesting that you included GLDI in your portfolio.
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.95K)
@Retire2020 Total return is < GLD since inception.
Retire2020 profile picture
Retire2020
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.37K)
@Maxlzzp You own GLDI for the income though.
Money doesn't grow on trees profile picture
Money doesn't grow on trees
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (7.65K)
Why not build a portfolio on projected TR...yield is only half the equation. "income" can come from both sides of the coin....yet have enough cash like reserve to weather any time frame where price appreciation is not on your side
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.21K)
@Money doesn't grow on trees that is how I build my portfolio. This portfolio, on the other hand, is - as we stated in the article - "for investors who find themselves having a difficult time sleeping at night during steep market sell-offs."
Money doesn't grow on trees profile picture
Money doesn't grow on trees
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (7.65K)
@Samuel Smith

re "as we stated in the article - "for investors who find themselves having a difficult time sleeping at night during steep market sell-offs."

You reco XLE, thank goodness only a 7.5% weight, @ Covid drop

XLE Growth of $10,000.00
With Dividends Reinvested

Start date: 02/20/2020
End date: 04/20/2020
Start price/share: $54.79
End price/share: $32.89
Starting shares: 182.52
Ending shares: 186.90
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.57
>>Total return: -38.53%
Annualized Gain: -238.36%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
>>Ending investment: $6,147.00
Years: 0.16

www.dividendchannel.com/...

>Same time frame SPY -16%
Maxlzzp profile picture
Maxlzzp
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.95K)
Substitute XLE w/ NANR-> Diversified commodities ETF. Also CCRV for GLDI.
A
Anthony Blundetto
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (86)
I earn over 6% by owning a combination of 10yr UST's (4.18%) and FLBL (~8.8%).... My logic is I clip high yields on the FLBL which owns 1st lien secured floating rate loans. In the event of a major market correction which could impact the price of FLBL, I own the 10yr UST's which would see a flight to quality during a market panic, such as a pandemic or financial crisis or recession. So the lower yield on the 10yrs is my hedge on the higher risk loans.

This strategy doesn't comprise my entire portfolio - I am diversified with some exposure to equities, real estate, hedge fund holdings, etc...
Money doesn't grow on trees profile picture
Money doesn't grow on trees
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (7.65K)
@Anthony Blundetto what percent does this strategy represent of your portfolio? is it enough weight to move the needle either way?
e
erbrown
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (312)
Thank you! Timely article for me. We are the process of building an ETF portfolio - my wife's and this is very helpful!!!!
e
erbrown
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (312)
@High Yield Investor We just finished our analysis and decided to buy GLDI, SCHD, JEPI, SMH, CIBR, XLE AND XLI. Each weighted at ~ 19%. Thanks again for your help.
J
JP26778
11 Feb. 2024
Comments (731)
@erbrown How does that math out? 19% equal weight in 7 holdings?
B
BillFenn
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (739)
So here is a ridiculous question. Why not just put 100% into Aries capital yielding a bit more than 9%? Or some other high yielding investment (s) ?
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (17.21K)
@BillFenn because you are taking enormous company-level risk and ARCC's underlying holdings are fairly risky.
siestadreamer profile picture
siestadreamer
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (2.44K)
Thanks for your article, @High Yield Investor. Here’s a short back test of the two portfolios. It looks like your improvements have performed as you forecasted—more income with a smoother ride overall. Personally, I’d be uncomfortable putting such a significant chunk of money into JEPI, but, so far, so good!

www.portfoliovisualizer.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
SCHR--
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF™
BCI--
abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.