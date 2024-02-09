SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) reported its most recent quarterly earnings results on Wednesday afternoon. While the company beat profit estimates and while it trades with a high dividend yield, investors should not discount the risks.

I have covered Annaly Capital Management in the past, most recently in this article from September 2022. I gave the company a neutral rating back then. I argued that while the yield was high, risks were not negligible, which includes the trend of declining book value. Since then, Annaly Capital Management is down slightly on a total return basis (i.e. factoring in dividends), proving that it was the right decision to not be bullish at the time.

Annaly Capital Management Q4 Earnings - What Happened?

Annaly Capital Management reported its most recent quarterly earnings results on Wednesday afternoon. The company reported the following headline results:

Profits beat estimates by around 5%, which was a pretty strong result. Profits means earnings available for distribution, or EAD. The GAAP net profit was negative during the period, which was a considerably weaker result.

The company generated a very nice economic return of 10% for the quarter, which includes the book value increase as well as the dividend payment that Annaly Capital Management has made over the same time frame. For the full year, however, the economic return was pretty meager, at 6% -- with 10% in the fourth quarter, the cumulative economic return in Q1 to Q3 was negative.

Annaly Capital Management ended the period with a per-share book value of $19.44, which was up nicely from $18.25 at the end of the previous quarter. Book value per share was down from around $21 at the end of 2022, however, which explains the not-very-strong economic return during all of 2023.

Annaly Capital: Interest Rates Have A Big Impact

Annaly Capital Management is well-liked by some investors, primarily for its dividends, but the company's longer-term track record is not very strong --over the past decade, shares are down by close to 60%.

The company's book value performance has been checkered in the past, which includes the most recent year, during which book value fell again. While interest rates were low in the past, they have risen substantially over the last two years. This impacts Annaly Capital in several ways, the first one being that many of the assets that the company holds decline in value. Fixed-income assets, especially those with long duration, decline in value when interest rates climb, all else equal. We see this when we look at a chart of fixed-income assets such as treasuries over the last couple of years:

There is a clear inverse correlation between the height of interest rates and the value of a treasury bond ETF such as TLT (TLT). When the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates at the beginning of the pandemic, bonds rose in value, while the value of these bonds dropped substantially when the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates in 2022 and 2023.

Mortgage real estate investment trusts such as Annaly Capital Management own longer-term fixed-income assets such as mortgage-backed securities. These have declined in value over the last two years or so and continued to head lower in 2023, which explains the book value hit that the company took last year.

It should be noted that Q4 saw a small reversal, as market interest rates started to decline as more investors began anticipating a "Fed pivot". The Federal Reserve has not lowered interest rates yet, but the market is pricing in some interest rate reductions this year, which gave support to longer-term fixed-income assets, including the mortgage-backed securities in NLY's portfolio. That's why book value was up during the fourth quarter, but 2023, overall, was still a down year for the company and its book value.

The book value impact is not the only factor to consider when evaluating the impact of interest rate movements on the company. After all, higher interest rates mean that the company can invest cash at higher returns, all else equal. When Annaly Capital receives its principal when some of the assets it holds mature, then these cash proceeds will most likely be deployed into higher-yielding vehicles in a higher-rate environment, which could give a boost to future returns.

On the other hand, Annaly Capital Management also feels an impact when it comes to funding costs. Like most REITs, NLY uses leverage, which means that the company pays for some of the assets it purchases via debt. In a higher-rate environment, debt will become costlier over time, all else equal. When locked-in lower rates cease to exist, funding costs should increase on the portion of the company's assets that are financed via debt, which will make for a profitability headwind.

Annaly Capital Management owns many mortgage-backed securities, but there are some other assets on its balance sheet on top of that. Mortgage servicing rights, or MSRs, are one of these additional asset classes. Mortgage servicing rights generate cash flow for as long as the underlying mortgage exists. This is why mortgage servicing rights increase in value during times when interest rates climb, while mortgage-backed securities decline in value at the same time. Rising interest rates mean that mortgage refinancing activity declines, meaning it is more likely that a mortgage will remain in place for the original duration, thereby making mortgage servicing rights more valuable.

Rithm Capital (RITM), which is a mortgage REIT that has a large allocation to MSRs, has had a much more stable book value compared to many other mREITs due to the value increase that MSRs experience during times of rising rates. It looks like Annaly Capital's management wants to take a site out of RITM's book, as Annaly has increased its exposure to MSRs during the fourth quarter. The company's MSR portfolio grew by 18%, or around $400 million, to $2.7 billion, on a sequential basis. While this does not make Annaly Capital as MSR-heavy as Rithm by far, the increasing MSR exposure could be positive for both Annaly's profitability and its exposure to interest rates. If the company keeps growing its MSR portfolio over time, it will become less affected by future interest rate movements, all else equal. Of course, this also means that if interest rates decline, the benefit to Annaly Capital would be less pronounced compared to a scenario where the REIT does not own any MSRs. After all, interest rate declines would increase the value of Annaly Capital's MBS portfolio, but that would be partially offset by a value decline in the MSR portfolio.

Is NLY Stock A Good Investment?

Today, Annaly Capital looks somewhat more promising than when I last covered the stock. The share price is lower and the dividend has been reset at a lower, more sustainable rate. That being said, Annaly Capital still does not look like a very low-risk pick today.

After all, the dividend payout ratio is still pretty high: The payout ratio for the fourth quarter, looking at adjusted profits, is 96%. That is awfully close to 100%, thus I wouldn't call the dividend very safe at the current level. It may be sustainable in the long run, but that is not guaranteed -- and NLY has a history of cutting its dividend over time. The good news is that even if NLY would cut its dividend by another 20%, 30%, or even 40%, the dividend yield would still be quite high, as it stands at a hefty 14% today.

I also believe that Annaly's weak long-term track record shouldn't be ignored. The company has been bad at creating value for the company's owners, and it is far from guaranteed that this will change meaningfully in the long run.

Annaly Capital could generate compelling total returns if the Federal Reserve pivots and interest rates decline, as investors could become more bullish on Annaly in that scenario. The discount to book value is very meaningful as well, and the dividend yield is attractive, too. Due to the aforementioned risks, I am not overly bullish on Annaly as a long-term investment, though. For a shorter-term interest-rate-focused trade, NLY could work out well.