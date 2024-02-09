Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For January 2024

VanEck
Summary

  • Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility reached its highest level since April 2023 in January after the approval and listing of 10 new spot bitcoin ETFs in the US.
  • An airdrop can be thought of as marketing spend to bootstrap a user base.
  • Eigenlayer can be thought of as a service that escrows liquid staking tokens, redeemable/tradable certificates of deposits for staked ETH, and leases out the value of those in exchange for fees.

Crypto currency and digital wallets concept background. CGI 3D render

da-kuk

Bitcoin's volatility surged with $30B cumulative volumes in new US ETFs, countered by dwindling futures and ETN outflows, suggesting potential market growth amid varied sector performance.

Please note that VanEck may have a position(s) in the digital asset(s) described below.

This article was written by

VanEck
Very appreciated January roundup, thank you.
