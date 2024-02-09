Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. Weekly Fund Flows Insight Report: Equity ETFs, Conventional Funds Suffer Net Redemptions For The Fund Flows Week

Feb. 09, 2024
Summary

  • Despite Federal Reserve officials putting the kibosh on interest rate cuts in March, U.S. indices hit new record highs during the Lipper fund flows week.
  • The Dow and the S&P 500 posted their ninth and seventh record close of 2024 on Friday, February 2, after stronger-than-expected Q4 tech earnings.
  • For the seventh consecutive week, taxable fixed income ETFs experienced net inflows, although taking in just $368 million this week.

Investors were net sellers of fund assets (including those of conventional funds and ETFs) for the second week in three, redeeming a net $15.7 billion for the LSEG Lipper fund flows week ended Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

Fund investors

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.

