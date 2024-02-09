Richard Newstead/Moment via Getty Images

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is a leading player in the US electric vehicle / EV charging space, operating a network of over 2,700 fast charging stations with over 785,000 customer accounts as of September 2023. They focus on DC fast charging, which can significantly reduce charging time compared to regular outlets.

The company went public on NASDAQ in 2020 at $9.8 on debut day. However, partly due to the post-pandemic challenging macro situation, all-time share performance has been volatile and disappointing. All-time return measured today stands at -78%, with the stock trading at a $2 price level most recently. Since last year alone, EVGO has declined by 67% due to negative market sentiment.

I initiate my coverage with a buy rating. My modeled target price of $3.8 presents a projected over 75% upside. My view is that at $2.16, EVGO may also be close to bottoming out, resulting in a potential rebound opportunity.

Catalyst

Despite the still-improving fundamentals and potentially decelerating EV demand growth in FY 2024, my view is that EVGO remains the market leader and is well-positioned to capture the most value in the US EV charging market. Today, EVGO possesses a robust network of over 2,700 fast-charging stations and a proven track record in project executions, demonstrated by partnerships with leading EV players GM, Toyota, and Honda to build new stations.

I believe that there are several catalysts that may help EVGO maintain its strong growth momentum and improve its fundamentals, such as cash flow and profitability outlook into FY 2024.

As a start, I am of the view that EVGO may be trading close to the bottom at this point, creating a potential buy opportunity. With its stock trading at pretty much an all-time low of $2.16 today, EVGO appears significantly undervalued. This stark drop suggests the market might be overreacting to potential future EV demand headwinds and currently weak, yet improving fundamentals.

Into 2024, I would expect margin expansions to continue due to higher utilization rates, which have been on an uptrend since Q3 2023. As of Q3, EVGO derived over 37% of its revenue from its retail business, where it sells electricity directly to end customers. The increased utilization rate and network throughput will drive economies of scale and should help EVGO lift gross margins.

For instance, EVGO saw a massive turnaround to see over 119% increase in gross profit as network throughput tripled in capacity in Q3, where utilization rate was between 15% and 20% on average.

Given the recent investments into charging stations in fast-growing EV markets, such as Texas, Florida, and Arizona, I expect the utilization rate to maintain its upward trend into 2024.

Furthermore, I also believe that EVGO's expansion into eXtend, which leverages a different model than its existing core businesses, should provide EVGO with attractive growth opportunities at higher margins and no CAPEX investments, since its customers, instead of EVGO, will own the charging network. In my opinion, this is an attractive lower-risk growth opportunity EVGO should continue to pursue:

Through EVgo eXtend, EVgo provides hardware, design, and construction services for charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance and networking and software integration solutions, while EVgo's customers purchase and retain ownership of the charging assets. For some eXtend customers, EVgo also provides grant application support and related services.

In Q3, eXtend saw exceptional growth, and my view is that its recent successful project with GM may continue to drive more demand from leading EV players to appoint EVGO to build more stations. eXtend has today become the second-largest revenue stream for EVGO, and I am even open to the possibility of it overtaking the retail business' revenue in FY 2024.

The latest catalyst would be the new $150 million US government awards for replacement and repair of charging stations. While there is no guarantee that EVGO will win the projects, EVGO remains in a strong position to apply and win, given its proven track record:

Recall that NEVI has the potential to fund up to 80% of project CapEx. And to date, EVgo is at the top of the leaderboard amongst NEVI grantees, winning over an estimated 20% of the funds announced. Recall that we only apply for grants where projects would meet our financial hurdles. Some jurisdictions or state program designs don't meet our criteria. Among NEVI remains a focal point, it's not the only source of public funding available to accelerate EVgo's network expansion. For over a decade, EVgo has partnered with public agencies at the state and local level through funding programs that have propelled our growth and we continue to build upon this experience for not only NEVI, but other grant programs as well.

Risk

I believe that EVGO remains a high-risk and high-reward opportunity for investors considering an EV-focused growth play.

The sentiment on the EV sector has weakened in recent times due to the perception that the market has been oversupplied in the midst of a global slowdown. In the worst-case scenario, I would foresee a very slow rebound in market interest in 2024, potentially leaving EVGO to trade sideways or minimal price appreciation.

Furthermore, Aside from its accelerating triple-digit revenue growth as of Q3, I believe EVGO will need to considerably improve its fundamentals in FY 2024 to build greater market confidence. This means demonstrating more sustainable business operations through stronger operating cash flow generation and margin expansion.

If we look back into the past nine months prior to Q3 2023, despite significant improvement in cash flow from operations, net loss still widened by over 11% while share-based compensation/SBC remained quite elevated. Cash flow from operations was also still in the negatives, and in my view, it may probably take another 9 months of consistent margin expansions to expect a breakeven.

Until then, EVGO may remain unsustainable from an operating standpoint due to its substantial use of cash, primarily for CAPEX. To sustain its operations, EVGO has had to rely on cash flows from financing. In FY 2023, it raised over $130 million in equity offering and at-the-market purchase of its common stock to sustain its operations. Nonetheless, considering the dilutive effect, these activities are expensive for investors, since they entail the expectation of equity ROI from rising share prices. The prolonged weak sentiment in the EV market would therefore, as per my previous point, create uncertainty for investors holding EVGO.

Valuation/Pricing

My target price for EVGO is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2023 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - EVGO to achieve the high end of analyst's FY 2024 estimate of $305 million of revenue, representing a 91.8% YoY growth. I assign a 3x P/S, which is relatively conservative, given the high growth expectation. Nonetheless, I expect the weak sentiment on EV market to also influence the valuation multiple even in the most bullish projection. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - EVGO to deliver a revenue of $213 million in FY 2024, a 41.06% growth. I would expect growth to slow down in FY 2024 due to weakened EV demand and lower utilization rate, following potential closure of several underutilized charging stations. I assign EVGO a P/S of 1.2x, slightly lower than where it is currently trading.

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $3.8 per share, suggesting an over 75% upside from the current price level. I rate EVGO a buy at this level.

Conclusion

Despite tumbling 80% from its IPO, EVGO's $2.16 share price presents a GARP (Growth at a Reasonable Price) opportunity. The stock may also be nearing a bottom, in my view. My $3.8 1-year price target suggests a 75% upside. EVGO remains well positioned for success in the growing EV market, despite the looming weaker market sentiment.