Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Jerome Powell Just Gave Dividend Investors A Huge Gift

Feb. 09, 2024 7:01 AM ETBRK.A, BRK.B, XLU, VNQ, SCHD, SPY, QQQ, BX, BN, BAM, BIP, BIPC, AQN, O, GLD, SLV, NTR, NEM, AMLP, EPD, ET, AQN:CA, BAM:CA, BIP.UN:CA, BIPC:CA, BN:CA, NGT:CA, NTR:CA9 Comments
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Dividend stocks have taken a beating lately after Chairman Powell expressed little urgency to cut interest rates.
  • We turn to Warren Buffett for some sage wisdom on why this is a huge gift to dividend investors.
  • We share what we are buying right now.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Win McNamee

Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) once said that:

[Falling stock prices are] good for us actually - we're a net buyer of stocks over time. Just like being a net buyer of food - I expect to buy food for the rest of

Join 1,700+ Subscribers...

At Just ~1/3 Of The Regular Rate!

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1-rated community of high-yield investors at just $25 per month

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have over 150 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our high-yield strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

                (*Limited to only 50 spots!)

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
29.24K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GLD, SLV, NEM, NTR, EPD, ET, AQN, BIP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

O
Optician52
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (409)
Midstreams and BDC's are making me wealthy and sleep like a baby !
A
Always Bullish
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (2.68K)
Totally agree. I learned dividend investing from very wise senior investors many years ago and it is the path to early retirement.
eben22 profile picture
eben22
Today, 7:46 AM
Comments (96)
Any thoughts on PDBC in the commodities space supplemented by say NTR and URNM to fill in some gaps?
n
nogoodnamesavailable
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (265)
I agree on all fronts except the commodity supercycle. I am old enough to have been hearing that prediction since the 80’s. I guess eventually that prediction will come true. But in the meantime, you will find me in more divided stable sectors like real estate, utilities and mlp’s. Those sectors are more predictable and are on sale as we speak.
Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Today, 7:27 AM
Comments (17.14K)
@nogoodnamesavailable I love those sectors too! I'm all about portfolio diversification.
Duras profile picture
Duras
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (1.13K)
Good, timely article and lists two companies I've started checking out. Only thing I'd add is that inflation will not be brought under control for any serious length of time until something has been done to bring the federal deficit under control.
R
Robert Rio
Today, 7:25 AM
Comments (1.52K)
It's a crazy mindset, does it really matter if the first cut is in June rather than March? Either way rates have peaked.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BRK.A--
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
BRK.B--
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
XLU--
Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
SCHD--
Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF™
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.