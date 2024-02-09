Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Redfox Capital Ideas as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Yuichiro Chino/Moment via Getty Images

Investment summary

My recommendation for Airtel Africa Plc (OTCPK:AAFRF) is a buy rating. There are many growth tailwinds that should drive long-term growth for AAFRF. For instance, population growth, mobile data penetration, and 5G penetration. The business is also led by a strong management team that has demonstrated strong execution and foresight for growth. The problem with AAFRF today is that macro conditions are weighing on FX, which is a headwind to valuation re-rating upwards. I believe as macro conditions eventually ease, with the Fed cutting rates as a catalyst, FX headwinds should improve.

Business overview

AAFRF provides telecom services (mobile, voice, and data) to 14 countries in Africa that have a total population size of more than 600 million. The countries include Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Madagascar, Niger, Malawi, Zambia, Chad, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo [DRC], Gabon, and the Seychelles. From a market share perspective, AAFRF holds the number 2 position as a telecom operator in Africa. Of all the countries, Nigeria is the single largest market that AAFRF prioritizes, contributing 37% of total FY23 revenue.

AAFRF reports its business under 2 main segments: Mobile Services that primarily includes Voice (general telecom services) and Data (mobile data and broadband), representing 87.2% of total revenue; Mobile Money that represents 12.8% of total revenue (not the main focus I have for the business). AAFRF is a profitable business that has high EBITDA margins of near 50% as of FY23 and has been FCF-positive since it went listed in FY20. Because of the nature of its business, which has visible recurring revenue, it has the capacity to take on debt. AAFRF has been in a net debt position ever since 2017 and ended FY23 with a net debt position of around $3.8 billion, which is ~1.3x FY23 EBITDA.

Plenty of growth opportunities in the African markets

AAFRF benefits from a variety of growth tailwinds because of the markets that it operates in. First and foremost, the total population size that AAFRF addresses is close to 8% of the world's population, and as of FY23, it only has around 120 million customers, implying a ~20% penetration rate and plenty of room ahead to continue growing. I believe the penetration rates of developed countries like Western countries are strong precedents for African markets. Based on the Global Systems for Mobile Communication [GSMA], Africa's mobile penetration is expected to reach close to 90% by 2023. Assuming a 2% population growth rate, this implies an additional 100 million potential customers for AAFRF to address.

The resulting impact of increased mobile penetration is that it will drive demand for data, and this data will come from two sources: mobile data and WiFi (i.e., broadband data). I believe a similar usage trend will be seen in Africa as well, where mobile users will start to watch videos, play mobile games, conduct video calls, do online shopping, etc., similar to what users in developed countries (like myself) are doing on a daily basis. All of these will drive huge mobile data traffic in the coming years.

The last tailwind here is 5G penetration, which I believe will take a long time to materialize, but it is an eventual thing to happen, as we see in developed countries. Note that 3G is still the dominant technology in Africa, and 3G will almost certainly not be able to handle the surge in mobile data traffic demand over the coming decade. As such, the shift from 3G to 4G and to 5G is sure to come as mobile users get "hooked" to fast internet, just like in every other part of the world with high-speed data connectivity, which is a pricing tailwind for AAFRF.

Management strong execution and has foresight for growth

In my opinion, the growth constraint is a mix of both supply and demand. The lack of data connectivity and underlying infrastructure (fibre connections, mobile towers, data centers, etc.) resulted in poor mobile service, which resulted in low demand. Hence, I think this is where AAFRF stands out, in that management understands this issue and is investing ahead. In the recent earnings results (3Q24), management laid out their plans to build a data center in Nigeria, followed by one in Kenya. This data center is expected to be operational by 2026, as construction can take around two years. In addition to these two data centers, the company has several centers in various markets, including Tanzania, and is considering expanding its network to other countries, such as the DRC and Gabon.

On the other hand, we can also tell that the AAFRF management team has strong foresight for growth, as they have already purchased 5G spectrum in Nigeria a couple of years ago and have already launched services in Nigeria, Zambia, Kenya, and Tanzania. This puts them in a position to be one of the first to capture a share of 5G subscribers. In my view, this is important from a consumer branding perspective as well, because subscribers will see AAFRF as a modern and leading service provider that offers "new tech" as soon as it is available. From an earnings perspective, AAFRF will also benefit from a higher ARPU [average revenue per unit], giving them more financial capacity to invest ahead of competitors.

AAFRF performance so far into FY24 is strong evidence that management is executing and operating really well. Over the last 9 months in FY24, they reported revenue growth of >20% in constant currency terms, driving topline to ~$3.9 billion. Even better, in the recent 3Q24 itself, AAFRF saw revenue growth acceleration from 19% in 2Q24 to 21%, reflecting AAFRF's strong execution of its growth strategies across all regions, as per management. Not only was top-line performance outstanding, but management was also strict on cost efficiencies, which resulted in EBITDA growing faster than revenue (22% growth over the past 9 months in FY24), reflecting a 49.4% margin.

Macro challenges drove weak FX

The problem with AAFRF is that it is listed in London, reports in USD, but has all its revenue and cash coming from Africa. The result of this combination is that there is an inherent FX risk that investors have to account for, especially when the global macro environment is not in its best conditions. We currently have complicated situations in the Red Sea, Middle East, Ukraine/Russia, and China/Taiwan, and an uncertain economic outlook for many developed countries that are dealing with sticky inflation. As a result, I believe investors are looking for a safe haven in terms of currency. Moreover, the US has rates in the 5% range, making it a much more attractive currency to hold when compared to developing countries like those in Africa. Take the Nigerian Naira, for example (the AAFRF's largest market); the currency has continued to devalue against the USD after the government decided to end the peg.

This is really bad for AAF, and despite the fact that we should focus on AAFRF performance on a constant currency basis, the FX in this case cannot be ignored as reported figures are heavily impacted. Again, on the recent result, on a reported currency basis, group revenues declined by 1% over the past 9 months in FY24 vs. >20% growth on constant currency terms. The impact on the P&L was also huge and concerning, where an increase in finance costs on the back of derivatives and FX negatively impacted net income for the period.

From a cash flow perspective, worsening FX conditions might lead to debt-paydown complications as well. Management mentioned that it was only able to upstream around USD530 million during the last 9 months from its international operations, which was heavily impacted by the low cash upstreamed from Nigeria given the challenging macro environment. The upstreamed cash is important because it is used to settle vendor payments and reduce USD-denominated debt. If FX continues to worsen and cash gets stuck at the subsidiary level, AAFRF might be forced to raise capital via equity or debt to tide through the near-term FX volatility.

In my opinion, how this FX issue could be resolved is when the Fed decides to cut rates. This will have a strong impact on the dollar as capital flows out from the US to other currencies as the yield is no longer as attractive. For this to happen, the US macro economy has to get better - inflation brought to sustainable 2% level with labor market cooled.

Valuation

I model AAFRF using a relative EBITDA multiple approach, and using my assumptions, I believe AAFRF is worth $3.66. The key assumptions that drive EBITDA are revenue growth and EBITDA margin. For revenue growth, I annualized 9M24 performance to get an estimate for FY24 (down 2%). For FY25, expect growth to recover back to a positive level (~5%, which is the lowest AAFRF has ever grown, just to be conservative), as I believe macro conditions should get more stabilized, especially with the Fed's intention to cut rates (3x in 2024), which should help ease FX headwinds for African currencies vs. USD. Organically, I am not worried about AAFRF growth, given that it grew by 20% on a constant currency basis. For EBITDA margin, I assumed the margin would be flat for the next 2 years as AAFRF would reinvest any excess profits for growth (acquire more spectrum or build more data centers, etc.). Lastly, I expect AAFRF to trade at 4x forward EBITDA, the midpoint of AAFRF's current valuation and peers. Given the rate of AAFRF growth and market position (3rd largest player in Africa), it should be trading at a discount to its peers. My take is that this discount exists because of the FX situation, and once that is gone (which I expect to be gone as macro conditions ease), valuation should re-rate upwards.

Risk

FX risk remains the biggest risk for AAFRF, as emerging countries (like Africa) are always vulnerable to macroeconomic conditions and many other factors (like weak economic growth) that could drive further FX devaluation. If, for whatever reason, Nigeria faces the same fate as Argentina, AAFRF will be significantly impacted. In addition, while AAFRF has a lot of growth tailwinds, demand might be slower than expected if the population of the country is not willing to adopt technology as fast as I expect it to be.

Conclusion

I believe AAFRF deserves a buy rating. The company, led by a capable management team, has demonstrated resilience and foresight, evident in its strategic investments in data infrastructure and early adoption of 5G technology. Despite robust operational performance, the current macro challenges, particularly FX headwinds, have impacted valuation and financials. However, I believe as macroeconomic conditions improve, the FX headwind should ease, potentially leading to a re-rating of AAFRF's valuation. However, I would revise my bullish view if the Fed signals their intention to raise rates aggressively like during the Volcker years (11.2% on average and a peak of 20%) to combat inflation.

