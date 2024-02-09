Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The 7 Samurai: How Big Tech Rescued The Market In 2023

Feb. 09, 2024 7:00 AM ETAAPL, AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, META, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA
Summary

  • Magnificent Seven collective market capitalization increased by a staggering $5.1 trillion during the course of the year.
  • The worst-performing stocks in 2022 saw their market capitalizations increase by 35% in 2023, while the best-performing stocks saw little change in market capitalization.
  • The benefit of hindsight allows us to pick the biggest winners in the market, bundle them together in a group, and then argue that the market would be lost without them.

Samurai concept on dark background.

mrjo2405/iStock via Getty Images

I was planning to finish my last two data updates for 2024 but decided to take a break and look at the seven stocks (Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG) (

Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
14.17K Followers
I teach corporate finance and valuation at the Stern School of Business at New York University. I am a teacher first, who also happens to love untangling the puzzles of corporate finance and valuation, and writing about my experiences. As a result, I happen to be at the intersection of three businesses, education, publishing and financial services, that are all big, inefficiently run and deserve to be disrupted. I may not have the power to change the status quo in any of these businesses, but I can stir the pot. Please note that the article that you are reading here was originally written on my blog and is republished in Seeking Alpha and other forums. Consequently, I neither track nor respond to comments here. I am sorry!   ==Editors' Note: Seeking Alpha monitors Dr. Damodaran blog and posts relevant articles on his behalf.

