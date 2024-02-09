Wall Street Breakfast: Super Bowl Economics

Super Bowl economics

Wings, dips and hot dogs are on the menu this weekend as the reigning Kansas City Chiefs go up against the San Francisco 49ers, in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV that completed the 2019 season. Households across the U.S. will huddle around screens to watch the big game and take part in the great tradition of featured commercials, which cost around $7M for a 30-second slot. Viewership might also be subject to the "Taylor Swift effect," with some predicting the total figure could top 118M, meaning the cost per impression would come in at just under $0.06 per viewer.



Ready for kickoff: The Super Bowl is taking place in Las Vegas this year and will throw an extra spotlight on the Strip. Hotel room rates have soared since a somewhat rare red-on-red game was inked by the Chiefs and the 49ers despite additional room supply that was added following the opening of the new Fontainebleau. The Nevada Gaming Control Board recently reported that Las Vegas Strip GGR was up 11% Y/Y in December to a record tally of $905M, and all indications are that high-end consumers are not pulling back on their Vegas expenditures. While the price of Super Bowl tickets varies greatly, the average cost has been north of $8,000, according to recent figures from StubHub.



Many have already started betting on the big game, with legal wagers expected to top $1.35B across the 39 regulated U.S. markets. Notably, this year will mark the first time legal Super Bowl bets will be made in Florida, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Maine, Vermont and Nebraska. The earnings potential could send sportsbooks into a strong formation, but they could also have a tough time keeping things balanced due to public bettors strongly favoring the Chiefs or having to cover the spread in a high-scoring game. Compare related sports betting stocks here.



A new player: Flutter Entertainment (FLUT), which owns a majority stake in FanDuel, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange last week just in time for Super Bowl LVIII. A proposal to move the primary listing from the London Stock Exchange to the NYSE will go to shareholders at the company's next annual meeting, which could raise the profile of the entire sports betting sector. "We see a virtual lock on an upside ahead," writes SA Investing Group Leader Howard Jay Klein, referencing Flutter's share of the online gaming sector that generates 60% of its revenue. (16 comments)

The AI Project

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is reportedly in talks with investors to raise as much as $5T-$7T (you read that right) for a major project that would boost the world's chip-making capacity and its ability to power artificial intelligence. Apart from the semiconductor industry, Altman has discussed the ambitious initiative with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and investors like the UAE government. The news comes as the ChatGPT maker's yearly run rate hit $2B in December, making it one of the fastest-growing tech companies ever. Elsewhere, OpenAI - along with 200 companies including Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) - is joining a new consortium to help manage AI development. (16 comments)

CPI revisions

Market participants and policymakers are closely watching revisions to the consumer price index this morning. That's because of what happened last year, when CPI data was revised significantly higher, sparking concerns over progress in taming inflation. To note, the revisions from the Bureau of Labor Statistics will only affect the seasonally adjusted CPI data and experts believe last year's shock revision was an outlier. "Friday could be a bit of a non-event," noted ING Economic and Financial Analysis. "That is our base case, but we have to remain open to the potential for a surprise that could meaningfully alter the market's view on the timing of Fed policy changes."

Fundamentally broken

Greenlight Capital was forced to shift its investing strategy as passive investors grew and algorithmic trading transformed the landscape, according to founder David Einhorn. He believes markets are "fundamentally broken" since passive investors "have no opinion about value" since "they’re going to assume everybody else has done the work." Passive investments, such as index funds, made up more than 50% of publicly traded assets in the U.S. by late 2019, which Einhorn said would pose a problem for funds investing in undervalued companies given less attention to individual stocks. In related news, U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, with the benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) index briefly crossing the historic 5,000-point mark. (137 comments)