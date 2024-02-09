Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Business Overview

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is a century and a half old consumer packaged foods giant with over 100 brands. The company operates through four operating segments: North America Retail, International, Pet, and North America Food Services.

Below is a summary of its revenue segments and contribution to total revenue (as of the company's recent 10-K annual report):

10-K Filing (sec.gov)

North America Retail makes up the bulk of the company's revenue (63%) followed by International (14%), Pet (12%), and North American Foodservice (11%).

Investment Thesis

The thesis around General Mills is that the company's well-recognized brands will allow it to maintain pricing power even as food inflation falls. Additionally, it is really a valuation story for General Mills. There has been significant de-risking in the stock (falling from a forward PE of ~26 in the first half of 2023, to 14.46 as of today, making it the lowest valued (on a forward PE basis) stock within its peer group. Additionally, the company's track record of growing its net income margin (since the 1980s) shows its ability to maintain pricing power in many economic environments. As inflation continues to ease, I believe General Mills will be able to maintain its pricing power and as a result, EPS can actually come in better than expected in the coming quarters.

Revenue Outlook Revised Lower, But all is not Lost

General Mills revenue outlook was revised down in its recent quarterly release from +3%-4% organic net sales growth to -1% to flat.

General Mills 2Q Fiscal 2024 Presentation (General Mills IR)

This has triggered a massive de-risking in the stock and one that investors clearly have not taken lightly. The stock price has fallen significantly from its high (-28.45%), making it one of the largest de-risking periods for General Mills in its entire history. To keep perspective, the company is down from its high as much as it was during the Great Financial Crisis.

Data by YCharts

But I don't see a crisis at all for the company. If you look closely at the company's quarterly earnings release, you will notice that General Mills is actually expecting cost savings as a % of COGS of 5% which is above its "Long-Term Goal." This is primarily due to cost improved supply chain disruptions/manufacturing optimization which is allowing the company's inventory to fall (see left panel below).

General Mills 2Q Fiscal 2024 Presentation (General Mills IR)

And so while a revision down on revenue at first glance is a negative, I am not all that concerned given the company is working through supply chain related costs that will make the company more profitable moving forward.

Profitability

Taking a look at where General Mills profitability stands now, its gross margin has fallen, but the company's ability to pass those costs on to consumers is the more important story, in my view.

Take a look below. At first glance, Gross Margin has been consistently falling since pre-2000,

Data by YCharts

But taking a look at the bottom line, its net margin has actually been steadily improving.

Data by YCharts

This is due to the company's ability to maintain pricing power and operating leverage. And I believe it is the reason the company will be able to maintain higher prices even as inflation falls, which will ultimately increase its earnings durability in the future and make it even more profitable.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, General Mills is "cheap" relative to its history.

Take a look at the chart below (showing forward PE).

Data by YCharts

General Mills forward PE has fallen significantly from ~26 in the first half of 2023 all the way to 14.46 today. I will cover this further in the "Peer Analysis" section toward the end of this article but hint: this is low vs its peers.

Data by YCharts

The same conclusion can be made looking at its NTM Price/Sales ratio, which has tanked since the first half of 2023.

As you can see, there has been massive valuation compression in this name which makes the company all the more fundamentally attractive to me.

Balance Sheet

As for its balance sheet, if you look at the spread between the company's total assets and total liabilities, the number has been consistently growing since the early 2000s (a few bumps along the way, but the trend is higher).

Data by YCharts

This underscores the progress the company has made in its financial position over-time

One thing to note is that the company's current assets are actually below its current liabilities.

Data by YCharts

While this is definitely something to keep an eye on, I am confident the company is in a sound financial position given its cash flow from operations has risen steadily.

Data by YCharts

This offsets the difference between its current assets and current liabilities and is a reminder of the company's ability to generate sustainable cash flows from its core business activities.

Peer Analysis

Looking at its Peers, I identified 3 close competitors worth comparing vs General Mills: The Hershey Company ($HSY), Danone ($DANOY), and Tyson Foods ($TSN).

Below is the Forward PE Ratio of all these competitors:

Data by YCharts

Relatively speaking, General Mills is the "Cheapest" of its peers on a forward PE basis, trading at 14.46x.

Considering the company's ability to raise costs through time and maintain its diverse portfolio of brands that have become household names to consumers across the world, I view this lower forward PE vs its peers as highly constructive for the stock.

Ozempic is the "Biggest Risk"

The main risk to General Mills, in my view, is the potential decline in demand due to Ozempic. Ozempic (lean more here) is a medication for type 2 diabetes, but has also shown signs of promoting weight loss in individuals by lowering blood sugar levels. This decreases cravings and ultimately prevents people from "grabbing that snack" at the grocery store. As the chart below shows, Google Search interest for Ozempic skyrocketed over the past few years, but is off its all-time high.

Search Interest of Ozempic Past 5Y (Google Trends)

Still, recent trend results in Ozempic have steadily climbed higher, and the risk of consumers moving away from packaged foods products is a long-term headwind for the stock.

While it is difficult to know how much of this fall-off in demand is priced into the stock at current levels, I still remain optimistic that General Mills notable brand portfolio will attract consumers for years to come and continue to be a hallmark within the packaged food industry.

Conclusion

While General Mills has had a "tough go at it" over the past few months, with the stock being down -28.5% from its high, I believe the company's strong brand reputations, ability to maintain pricing power/operating leverage, and low valuation are all reasons to own the stock at current levels. While Ozempic is a potential headwind for the packaged food industry broadly, the amount of selling in General Mills is excessive at this point (rivaling the Great Financial Crisis era decline), and its 14.46x forward PE is the cheapest among its peer group. For these reasons, I assign a "buy" on the stock and believe investors should take another look at this packaged foods behemoth.