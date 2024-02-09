Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Becalmed FX Market Doesn't Conceal The Greenback's Strength

Summary

  • The foreign exchange market is becalmed today, with most of the major pairs trading in narrow ranges.
  • It is not just that the dollar is strong, but the Japanese yen is also weak.
  • With the mainland markets closed now until February 19, the lurch lower by the yen might be a limited drag on the offshore yuan.
  • The BOJ's deputy governor comments yesterday and the rise in US rates has sparked a new leg up in the dollar and the move does not seem complete.
  • Economists will digest the implications of today's CPI revisions, but we suspect the impact on the market and policymakers will be minimal.

money transfer online, send funds, currency exchange

anyaberkut

Overview

The foreign exchange market is becalmed today, with most of the major pairs trading in narrow ranges. The economic calendar is light and the North American session features benchmark revisions in US CPI and Canada's January employment figures. The US quarterly

This article was written by

Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Comments (1)

n
nyc3053 Australia
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (4.99K)
Did my quarterly USD/AUD conversion this week around .6490. Reasonably happy with that level. Next one is in May, no real catalysts to drive AUD higher just now. Rates aren’t going anywhere for the next few months in either country. Thanks again Marc for your good analysis.
