5,000 And Now What?

takasuu

Yesterday, investors played cat and mouse with the 5,000 level on the S&P 500, piercing through it momentarily during the final hour of the day before retreating, as though some place we are not supposed to be quite yet. Even if the economic and market fundamentals validate that level, it certainly does feel like we have priced in a lot of good news at the index level relatively early in 2024, and this is coming from a long-time bull. Granted, we have seen stellar economic growth for a rising interest rate environment that is largely behind us, and fourth-quarter earnings are exceeding expectations. Inflation is on track to fall to the Fed’s target of 2% during the second half of this year, and the soft landing looks to be on the horizon. Still, the 5,000 level seems a bit presumptuous at this stage of the game.

Finviz

That puts the S&P 500 at just over 20 times the consensus forward earnings estimate for this year, which means that everything must go according to plan. That rarely happens. Still, I take solace in the fact that the market is not as expensive as advertised if we remove the influence of the Magnificent 7 that investors are all chasing at the same time. The equal-weighted index trades at closer to 16 times, which is where the value is in this market. I still think we will see a rotation from the magnificent ones to the rest of the market in an improvement in breadth, but it will probably not come until after we have more clarity on policy at the Fed’s March meeting.

Bloomberg

Uncertainty about monetary policy was the underlying reason for two meaningful pullbacks in the S&P 500 last year, and I think we are likely to see another over the coming month.

Edward Jones

It is already happening under the surface of the major market indexes, but you wouldn’t know it unless you owned a broadly diversified portfolio of individual stocks. Note that the percentage of stocks trading above their long-term moving average peaked at the beginning of the year at just over 50% and has been declining ever since, as it did last February and August.

StockCharts

We see the same dynamic taking place within the S&P 500 index, although not to the same degree at this stage. I don’t foresee a full 10% correction, because there is too much money sidelined that is looking to buy the next dip, but profit-taking after the 5,000 party seems logical.

StockCharts

We typically see greed surface as we hit these major milestones, and it is no different today, with CNN’s Fear & Greed Index fully in that territory. It should come as no surprise that this is where the same indicator resided one year ago, in advance of the 7% pullback in the S&P 500.

CNN

This is in no way a bearish call, but markets have to breathe and prices don’t move in one direction indefinitely. These are the times when we tighten our stops, look for deeper pullbacks to make our purchases, and keep some dry powder on the sidelines to capitalize on a resurgence in fear, if not simply some doubt about the future.