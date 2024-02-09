Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

My 9% Income Portfolio-In Search For Happiness

Feb. 09, 2024 9:13 AM ETADX, ARCC, BST, CCAP, CCD, CGO, EOS, ETO, EVT, FDUS, GOF, HTD, JEPI, JEPQ, MCI, OXLC, PCN, PDI, PDT, PTY, QYLD, RQI, RVT, RYLD, SPE, USOI, UTF, UTG, XFLT, XYLD7 Comments
Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
3.98K Followers

Summary

  • For those who invest for dividends, the goal is to look for securities that can guarantee sustainable dividends and distributions over time.
  • Choices about how to deploy the income generated by those instruments are personal and depend on each investor’s needs, financial means, and age.
  • Living off dividends and distributions means managing one’s capital wisely, also aiming for its growth.
  • For this reason, I believe that paying attention to the positive evolution over time of the securities I am interested in can help me safeguard my portfolio.
  • In this article, I try to clarify some aspects regarding the philosophy behind a long-term dividend strategy.

Giuseppe Verdi

Banknote from the Sixties

Fototeca Storica Nazionale./Hulton Archive via Getty Images

“A Thousand Liras a Month”

“If I could only have a thousand liras a month, without exaggeration, I would be sure to find all happiness.” Launched in 1939, the hugely popular song “Mille

This article was written by

Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
3.98K Followers
I graduated in Languages in 1988, and then worked for 25 years as an editor at various publishing houses. In 2005, fate turned my attention to the world of finance, and when I lost my job in 2013, I decided to dedicate myself to it. In particular, I focused on building an income portfolio based on ETFs and CEFs. Although I have never worked as a Financial Advisor, I believe that sharing my experiences with managing my own income portfolio can provide others with helpful insights for their own portfolios.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BST,CCD,CGO,EOS,ETO,EVT,GOF,HTD,PCN,PDI,PDT,PTY,RQI,SPE,UTF,UTG,XFLT,JEPI,JEPQ,QYLD,RYLD,USOI,XYLD,ARCC,CCAP,FDUS,MCI,RVT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

E
Emeth Tamim
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (133)
Love your article. The simple life goal resonates with me, though admittedly, even a simple life these days costs far more than I ever would have imagined when I first started investing (housing prices especially in the US). Still, the goal is to keep ones head down, acquire great assets, live within ones means and build towards that sustainable simple life. God-willing, one day I will arrive.
Mscape profile picture
Mscape
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (356)
Nice article and very good information. I agree with your conclusion on OXLC: buy and hold is not a good strategy given the large price fluctuation even with it's high dividend %
Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (1.45K)
@Mscape Thank you for the comment. On OXLC I only did a little trading, but then I let it go because I don't have "le physique du rôle."
T
TwoChickens&aPig
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (37)
Outstanding work, Guido. I look forward to your periodic articles.
Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
Today, 9:56 AM
Comments (1.45K)
@TwoChickens&aPig Thank you for your words, you are very kind. Ciao.
ChristopherSmith profile picture
ChristopherSmith
Today, 9:35 AM
Comments (1.17K)
I enjoy your articles….dividends are the bird in the hand, that to me as an income person, is worth two in the trees.
Guido Persichino profile picture
Guido Persichino
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (1.45K)
@ChristopherSmith El pájaro en mi mano, as a very dear Mexican friend of mine says. Thank you, Chris. Ciao.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ADX--
Adams Diversified Equity Fund
ARCC--
Ares Capital
BST--
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
CCAP--
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.
CCD--
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.