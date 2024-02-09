My 9% Income Portfolio-In Search For Happiness

Banknote from the Sixties Fototeca Storica Nazionale./Hulton Archive via Getty Images

“A Thousand Liras a Month”

“If I could only have a thousand liras a month, without exaggeration, I would be sure to find all happiness.” Launched in 1939, the hugely popular song “Mille Lire al Mese” (A Thousand Liras a Month) is a foxtrot tune with a touch of swing and a simple refrain in which the author states that he is unpretentious and can be content, symbolically summarizing the Italian petit-bourgeois philosophy of the years leading up to the outbreak of World War II.

Not that a thousand liras a month at the time represented wealth, but in that climate of economic and political crisis that would shortly lead to a tragic world war, dreaming of having modest employment, a small house in the suburbs, and a simple, pretty wife represented almost a mirage for the average Italian. This simple nursery rhyme put that mirage in black and white, quickly becoming something of an ante-litteram catchphrase.

My mother often hummed this tune during household chores. It made her feel good and reminded her of her youth, when people had few needs and the only dream was a quiet life with some security. For a girl like her, who had been displaced during the war and had spent entire nights under the bombing hoping to survive, a thousand liras a month at the time really seemed like a pasha’s life.

Those Who

Today’s needs have changed, the role models have become tech billionaires or professional sports champions, but there are still those who dream of “a thousand liras a month” in the form of regular dividends that help make ends meet in the family budget. “Small life, good life,” they say in northern Italy, and those of us who seek to improve our living conditions through dividends know this well. But doing so requires some shrewdness, settling for having enough and abandoning competition with other philosophies: basically, living in peace with oneself and others.

I believe no one naively thinks that he or she can live by spending dividends entirely, unless he or she has sufficient resources to afford it. Those who rely on dividends know that they must employ them consciously so that they can enjoy financial freedom for as long as possible. Time to devote to one’s affections and interests is indeed precious, and it is the greatest dividend we can get from our investments.

I believe that those who reap dividends are content with what they get from their savings, without competing with the rest of the world nor trying to beat the market: in this respect, any comparison with the performance of major stock indexes seems misleading in my eyes. Rather, our major concern is the sustainability of our dividends, which for many equity funds are often derived from short-term or long-term capital gains. Prolonged periods of market stress can lead to the reduction or depletion of these gains, causing the managers of these funds to resort to return of capital to meet commitments to their shareholders. All this, unfortunately, at the expense of NAV. Thus, it can happen that one can find securities in one’s portfolio in steady decline, for which dividend reinvestment may seem the only lifeline that can keep them afloat. This is a situation that I personally would like to avoid, because it leaves me no freedom of choice.

Living off our dividends and distributions does not mean squandering money by eating capital, but managing it wisely, using the proceeds of one’s investments in ways other than slavishly reinvesting. Choices are personal and depend on each investor’s needs, finances and age. A person already retired will have different goals than a young person who wants to build a nest egg for years to come. Of course, in both cases the loss of purchasing power due to inflation must be considered, but when it comes to steadily declining securities, this adds to the loss of value of the security.

Now, financial markets tend to anticipate changes in the cycle before they materialize. Given, however, that no one can know what will happen in the future, I personally believe, all things being equal, it is better to bet on a security with positive performance since launch (or at least over the past 5-10 years) than one which is constantly losing. This is especially relevant since many high-dividend securities often eat up capital to pay their shareholders, thus reducing the value of their assets.

Furthermore, I believe that the goals of those who invest for dividends are completely different from those who aim to grow capital, even if living off dividends does not mean neglecting capital growth. That is why I suggest evaluating the data relating to the path taken by each security over its lifetime as an outcome of the ups and downs of the market and the choices made by its managers. A fund in steady decline does not make me think that investing my money in it can promise me greater future satisfaction than another whose performance has always been positive.

Observed from the point of view of those who invest for dividends, volatility is a nagging headwind that slows their path forward, sometimes bringing dividend cuts (and thus lower income) while also lengthening recovery time during phases of greatest stress in the markets. It is called “volatility drag,” and it consists of the fact that the performance needed to recover from a loss increases in proportion to the loss. But volatility also gives us the opportunity to profitably invest dividends at discounted prices on the securities we are most interested in.

I titled this paragraph “Those who” as a tribute to a song of the Seventies by a famous Italian singer, Enzo Jannacci, called “Quelli che” (Those Who.)

The Performance of My Portfolio

My portfolio has a certain number of CEFs and ETFs that are suffering from the point of view of NAV performance, but I do not feel like complaining too much, also because I never thought I could build a perfect portfolio. As Morgan Housel says, “what makes the biggest difference is the ability to stick around for a long time, without wiping out or being forced to give up.” If this is true, then as far as I am concerned, by investing through these instruments for ten years now, and thanks to the dividends accumulated over time (largely reinvested), I have managed to survive until today, not losing heart in the darkest moments.

As you may know, my investments today include 28 securities (19 CEFs, 5 ETFs, 3 BDCs, 1 ETN) divided into three different portfolios:

Cupolone Income Portfolio (named after Brunelleschi’s Florentine dome) consists of seventeen CEFs with monthly distributions;

BlackRock Science And Technology Trust (BST)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income (CCD)

Calamos Global Total Return (CGO)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income II (EOS)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Global Dividend Opps (ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (EVT)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities (GOF)

John Hancock Tax-Adv. Dividend Income (HTD)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy (PCN)

PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI)

John Hancock Premium Dividend (PDT)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunities (PTY)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty (RQI)

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF)

Reaves Utility Income Trust (UTG)

XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT)

Giotto Income Portfolio (named after the fourteenth-century Florentine painter and architect) includes five ETFs and one ETN with monthly distributions that adopt a covered-call strategy:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income (JEPI)

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income (JEPQ)

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call (QYLD)

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call (RYLD)

Credit Suisse X Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI)

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call (XYLD)

Masaccio Income Portfolio (named after the founder of Renaissance painting) contains three BDCs and two CEFs with quarterly distributions.

Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Crescent Capital (CCAP)

Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS)

Barings Corporate Investors (MCI)

Royce Value Trust (RVT)

Let’s now look at the overall performance of my portfolio, including the two new positions, Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) and Barings Corporate Investors (MCI), opened in October. I have not increased these two since then because I would prefer to first clarify my thoughts on the possible relationship between their last two distributions, the highest ever for both, and the rise in their prices.

The following table shows the gain or loss on each security in my portfolio vs. load price. All data is as of February 7, 2024.

Gain/Loss (Author)

Instead, the following table shows the weight of each security in my portfolio, its yield on cost and its total income percentage.

Income (Author)

Note: The weight of each security is shown based on the current market price.

As a whole, my overall portfolio yields 9.08% on an annual basis, calculated on the last paid or announced dividends/distributions, while the loss is currently -3.29%, thanks to the different weight given to each security in my portfolio, although many are in the red. All in all, an acceptable loss, considering the ups and downs experienced by the stock markets in the past two years. There were hard times, but little by little my portfolio as a whole has almost returned to breakeven, proving that financial shortsightedness is not a good counselor and that, in the long run, holding on can be the most profitable strategy for staying alive.

In the meantime, of one thing I have become increasingly convinced: paying attention to the evolution over time of the securities I am interested in can help to decrease irreparable damages to my portfolio. And, even if such attention does not avert damages altogether, it can still reduce their incidence and provide me with a compass to go in the direction I seek.

Total Return and NAV

I would now like to talk for a moment about Total Return, often considered the “litmus test” of a security’s performance. Total Return is the actual rate of return for an investment over a given evaluation period, that is, the sum of capital appreciation (or depreciation) and distributions. For me, if taken alone, it is a necessary, but not sufficient condition, for a complete overview of a security’s investing efficiency.

To illustrate my point, I would like to take as examples two CEFs that are not part of my portfolio, but which I have also held in the past for short periods: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC), a double-digit dividend CEF about which I often read enthusiastic reviews, and Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX), an aged CEF that usually pays a small quarterly dividend followed by a hefty year-end dividend for a total yield of just over 7%.

Below are their Total Returns in percent, annualized from 2014.

OXLC’s has alternated between jaw-dropping years and decidedly bad ones, with the final result calculated against NAV exceeding 112%.

OXLC TR (Morningstar)

ADX’s, on the other hand, recorded largely positive years with only two negative years, for a final result calculated against NAV of around 126%.

ADX TR (Morningstar)

Overall, both have performed well, with a difference in results of just over 10% between them.

At first glance, it would be easy to imagine that they might have similar stories, but instead, the trend of their NAVs shows us a decidedly different situation, and from my point of view, is much less reassuring for OXLC.

Indeed, the graph of its NAV over the same time interval shows an inexorably downward trend with an overall loss exceeding 72%:

OXLC NAV (YCharts)

In contrast, the opposite case is ADX, whose NAV has grown steadily over the past decade, with a gain of more than 36%:

ADX NAV (YCharts)

For an investor who purchased the two stocks in 2014, it would have been imperative in the case of OXLC to reinvest the dividends to try to mitigate capital losses, while in the case of ADX, other uses could have been chosen without the fear of irreparable consequences, at least relative to the face value of the initial investment.

Of course, in both cases the loss of purchasing power due to inflation must be considered, but in the case of OXLC, this is in addition to the loss of value of the stock. I have never felt comfortable putting OXLC permanently in my portfolio, given its seemingly irreversible decline for years.

As a side note, one cannot help but notice that OXLC quotes at a premium of 12% to NAV, while ADX can be bought at a discount of 14% –a difference probably due to the spread between the two distribution rates. Evidently, these are the dynamics that move prices in the world of CEFs, but if we want to live off our dividends and distributions without eating up our initial capital, it may make more sense to take a look at the track record of our stocks than at the sheer dividend yield.

Of course, the fact that some securities have been steadily rising for years and others steadily declining tells us nothing about what may happen from now on. Since most of our investment choices are based on mere guesswork, I think, however, it may be more fruitful to build our evaluations on long positive trends than negative ones.

Takeaway Plate

Most of the securities that make up my portfolio have been the protagonists of a convincing recovery that began a few months ago and today show an overall loss of only a few percentage points. This lag behind the market should not deceive because the new all-time highs marked in recent weeks by the major Wall Street indices are thanks to the usual very small patrol of super-techs: Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms and Tesla.

The bulk of the companies that make up these indexes, and even more so those representing small and medium-sized companies, are still lagging, waiting for clouds to clear around inflation and rate decisions made by the Fed. As for me, I see no concern in this delay, since the dividends paid by my securities have been coming in regularly throughout this time, allowing me to manage my monthly cash flow as best I can, including reinvestment at discounted prices, as befits someone like me who has adopted a dividend strategy.

If markets are constantly being called upon to imagine the future, my personal goal is to get to the point where I can manage a portfolio that will last over the years, without having to instead adjust it from time to time, as is often suggested to me on these pages. My interest continues to be to receive sustainable dividends, possibly generated by securities whose values grow over time, and not to chase the mirage of getting rich overnight: the secret is not to take care of the butterflies, but to take care of the garden, so that the butterflies will come by themselves.

If I were to summarize the philosophy behind the dividend strategy, I would use a splendid word from the German language: Weltanschauung, a term that means conception of the world, of life, and of man’s position in it. In frequent use in the history of philosophy and in literary criticism of Germanic culture, it expresses a concept of pure abstraction that fits like a glove. I believe that the dividend strategy is a true worldview, common to all investors who share its spirit and goals.

Sooner or later, the time will come when I will have to reconsider my investment in some of the positions I have in my portfolio. In the meantime, I have discovered that sometimes you can make errors in judgement and still manage to survive, settling for “a thousand liras a month.”