Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FLEX LNG: LNG Terminal Pause Adds Some Risk

Feb. 09, 2024 9:21 AM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Stock1 Comment
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • FLEX LNG's Q4 earnings were steady, with slightly improved results versus Q3.
  • The LNG transport market is facing challenges due to increased vessel supply and potential delays in new LNG projects.
  • While its spot exposure will increase temporarily, FLNG chartered vessels still offer a ballast in a more difficult LNG shipping market.

LNG (Liquefied natural gas) tanker anchored in Gas terminal gas tanks for storage. Oil Crude Gas Tanker Ship. LPG at Tanker Bay Petroleum Chemical or Methane freighter export import transportation

Suphanat Khumsap/iStock via Getty Images

After upgrading the stock in September, shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) have underperformed, down about -9%. With the stock taking a hit following its Q4 earnings report earlier this week, let's catch up on the name.

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
3.71K Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Geosands
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (662)
holding since the glory days when I could write the 35 and 40 calls....now a bit riskier and I don't want to write the 30's but maybe the scenario has changed and I'm not changing with it....
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FLNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.