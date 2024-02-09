Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
fuboTV: Good Night Sweet Prince

Feb. 09, 2024 9:26 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)
Mike Fay
Summary

  • fuboTV has struggled due to its flawed business model as a vMVPD, and the recent announcement of a sports-only joint venture by Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. poses a significant threat.
  • The joint venture will offer a one-stop shop for linear sports-broadcasting networks, making it difficult for fuboTV to compete.
  • fuboTV lacks pricing power as a middleman, and the network owners can offer lower pricing through a direct-to-consumer product.
Streaming Services Photo Illustrations

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) operates a sports-focused vMVPD provider by the same name. Over the last several years, FUBO has had an interesting tailwind as the company has served as one of the few streaming pure-play stocks in the public markets after

Mike Fay
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Comments (2)

Dean Grossmith
Today, 9:52 AM
@Mike Fay but you don't explain the JV content is not quite there. CBS and NBC NFL games won't be available, local sports channel won't be available, part of the NCAA March Madness won't be available. I don't believe you will ever see one network provider giving viewers all they want in one channel and that's why I believe Fubo has a future.

What's interesting (and my current understanding) about the JV structure is that Disney and its JV partners will continue to own 100% of their sports rights. Each partner will do this by licensing its rights non-exclusively to the new JV. In essence, this JV represents a new distribution company for its partners. In addition each partner will be able to bundle the new product into its own offering and therefore compete with the new JV. This potentially looks like a recipe for disaster with each of the partners trying to vie business away from the JV.

There are plenty of analysts that are sceptical about the deal and see this as a defensive move by the JV partners. e.g. Rosenblatt mentioned there is “tons and tons of execution risk, and many big questions currently unanswered."

I think it's far too early to make a call on this one, without seeing further detail and in the meantime I think Fubo is a strong hold and a buy at these levels.
Mike Fay
Today, 9:57 AM
@Dean Grossmith A lot of fair points, Dean. But NBC and CBS are both available free OTA. You don't need a vMVPD to get those games and if the viewer doesn't have a strong antenna signal they can do NFL+ for $7 a month.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

