Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir's Commercial Comeback With AI Is Just Getting Started

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has largely stalled after its significant run-up through 2023. But the underlying business' Q4 outperformance and strong forward guidance restores confidence in its prospects, particularly in AI.
  • The launch of AIP has transformed Palantir's unit economics and improved its growth strategy by reducing customer acquisition costs, post-sales support spending, and sales cycle.
  • While the monetization strategy for AIP remains unclear, its indirect contributions to Palantir's cost structure and broader business growth to date provides support to the stock's performance at current levels.
  • The latest results also underscore incremental accretive value to the stock when AIP's direct monetization strategy eventually takes shape and complements the broader existing business further.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

SWITZERLAND-DAVOS-SUMMIT-POLITICS-ECONOMY

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

After a near 150% run-up through 2023, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE:PLTR) market valuation had stalled since the new year started. Admittedly, Palantir’s long-term target for revenue expansion at 30% CAGR has largely been thrown out

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly, exclusive research content and ideas, and tools designed for growth investing, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to research coverage, exclusive ideas and complementary financial models
  • Monitored and regularly updated price alerts for our coverage
  • A compilation of complementary tools such as growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
8.84K Followers

Livy Investment Research is a technology sector research analyst providing long investment ideas by uncovering hidden value ahead of the tech innovation curve.

Livy runs the investing group Livy Investment Research. They provide deep-dive coverage, interactive financial models, industry primers and community chat. Livy covers companies that are playing a fundamental role in tackling existing technology hurdles capable of capitalizing on long-term growth frontiers. They include electric and autonomous vehicles, semiconductors, cloud-computing, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and analytics – all of which are disrupting legacy norms and contributing towards a more efficient, value-adding economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

g
goldrush
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (292)
Build and they will come. Go PLTR!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.