Variable rate preferred stock funds tend to not get much love from investors because they don't fit neatly into a stock and bond traditional framework for asset allocation, but they are certainly worth considering broadly. Variable rate preferred stocks, often referred to as floating-rate preferreds, are a type of preferred security that differs from traditional fixed-rate preferred stocks by offering dividends that adjust over time.

These adjustments are usually tied to a benchmark interest rate, such as the LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), the prime rate, or the U.S. Treasury bill rate. The dividend payments on variable rate preferreds are recalculated periodically based on the prevailing rates, which means that the income provided to investors can vary rather than remain constant. This feature can make variable rate preferreds more appealing during periods of rising interest rates, as their yields can increase in response to the rate hikes, potentially offering investors a hedge against inflation.

However, variable rate preferreds also come with their unique set of risks. Since their dividends can fluctuate, they may not be suitable for investors seeking stable, predictable income. The value of these securities can also be affected by changes in interest rates; typically, as interest rates rise, the market value of fixed-income securities, including variable rate preferreds, can decrease. Nevertheless, the variable dividend aspect tends to mitigate this risk to some extent, as the potential for increased payouts can offset the negative impact of rising rates on the security's price.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) is an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, offering a mix of investment-grade and below-investment-grade securities. VRP is designed to track the performance of the ICE Variable Rate Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index. It generally invests at least 90% of its total assets in floating and variable rate investment grade and below investment grade U.S. dollar-denominated preferred stocks and hybrid debts issued by corporations in the U.S. domestic market. The fund does not purchase all the securities in the Index but utilizes a "sampling" methodology to achieve its investment objective.

Holdings

From a sector allocation standpoint, it's important to recognize that Financials make up 73% of the portfolio. The sector in general tends to be big players when it comes to preferred issuances so keep that in mind if you're particularly bearish on the sector.

From a credit quality perspective, the majority of holdings fit within the BBB or less side of things, indicating that there is some credit risk, but not much.

The positions are across-the-board low weighted, making this a pretty well-diversified fund overall.

Peer Comparison

When compared to similar ETFs, VRP competes against funds like the Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV), which has also had some pretty good performance. VRP and PFFV are both passively managed funds aimed at tracking the performance of variable rate preferred securities, but they exhibit different characteristics in terms of volatility, expenses, and dividend yields. VRP has a lower volatility profile than PFFV's, which suggests that VRP's price experiences smaller fluctuations making it less risky than PFFV. VRP has also outperformed PFFV over the last year.

Pros and Cons of Investing in VRP

Investing in VRP comes with its benefits and drawbacks. On the upside, the fund provides exposure to variable and floating rates, offering potential protection against interest rate risk. Additionally, it has a diversified portfolio and provides regular income through dividends. However, it also comes with risks. Preferred securities can be less liquid than other securities, and issuers can defer or omit distributions, which can impact returns. Having said that, the history of the fund's yield is solid and consistent over time.

Conclusion

Investing in the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF can be a strategic move for those seeking to hedge against interest rate risk and diversify their portfolio. With uncertainty still high around when the Fed changes course, I think this is worth considering. Just be mindful of credit risk and Financials exposure in the fund overall.