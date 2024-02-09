Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GREK ETF: Almost Ideal

Feb. 09, 2024
Summary

  • The Global X MSCI Greece ETF has delivered strong returns of 33% in the past year, outperforming Eurozone stocks by 3.6x.
  • Greece is expected to grow at 2x the pace of Europe this year.
  • Investments in Greece are poised to surge by 15% this year, and Greek banks which account for 43% of GREK look well-placed to participate in this momentum.
  • GREK's valuations are dirt-cheap, and could still benefit from Eurozone-focused investors looking for bargain rotational opportunities.
  • However, the reward to risk on the standalone chart looks a bit dicey.

Outdoor restaurants at Naoussa harbor, Paros, Greece

Matteo Colombo/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK), a $200m sized product that covers 26 stocks, has proven to be quite a handy product over the past year, delivering total returns of 33%, at a time when Eurozone

Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Comments

