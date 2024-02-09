Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Final Countdown: AbbVie's Imminent Closure With ImmunoGen And What It Means

Feb. 09, 2024 11:24 AM ETImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) StockABBV, ABBV:CA1 Comment
Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AbbVie Inc. is set to finalize its deal for ImmunoGen, Inc. on February 12, with a small upside to the deal's closing price.
  • The narrow spread and potential trading costs make it a reasonable decision to sell at this point.
  • The yield on short-term treasuries is 5.31%, and that's the minimum for the annualized yield I'm looking for here.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Special Situation Report get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Trading On The Floor Of The NYSE As U.S. Stocks Little Changed Ahead of Central-Bank Heavy Week

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is about to finalize its deal for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) on February 12. IMGN shares now trade at $31.23 (pre-market $31.24), which means there is around a 0.09% upside to the deal's successful closing

Sign up here for a 14-day free trial of my weekly premium trade & investment ideas. Discover the best things I can find in this market. Unique and hard-to-find ideas, selected based on the presence of edge, outstanding risk/reward and being uncorrelated or being less correlated to the S&P 500. 

This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
18.73K Followers

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IMGN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have April call options I want to sell today if I can get a price that compensates for the trading costs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
Klarminite
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (503)
Sounds good! Do you have an update on Capri/Tapestry? Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IMGN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IMGN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IMGN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.