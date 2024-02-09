memoriesarecaptured

Introduction

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has long been an investor favorite among consumer defensive stocks. However, a mix of concerns linked to weight loss drugs, rising cocoa prices and fears consumers would choose to trade down from well-established marks to private labels caused the stock to sell down from $270 to around $180. This was the buying opportunity I was waiting for.

And then, Hershey reported its Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results and the stock surged 7% trading once again above the psychological threshold of $200.

Why I'm invested in Hershey

Hershey has been one of my latest buys, becoming part of my portfolio between October and November 2023, when the stock traded around $190.

Although the company may seem a bit mature and, perhaps, too defensive, it offers a very interesting setup for me. In fact, its top line is highly predictable, with revenue surprises within +/- 1% of consensus estimates. Usually, Hershey grows its top line at a 3% pace. However, thanks to its scale and operating leverage, it grows its EPS at a faster pace, around 5%-6%. I hold companies whose growth is in the double digits. However, Hershey balances this slower growth with an extremely reliable business and management team.

As a result, Hershey has been able to be a free cash flow generating machine, growing it much faster than its top-line.

Data by YCharts

This is why Mr. Market has often acknowledged Hershey's quality by awarding it an earnings multiple between 25 and 30. Currently, the stock is trading at a fwd PE of 20.4 coupled with a FCF yield above 4%. This is why Hershey's stock is still a rather compelling opportunity.

Now, let's take a look at the report to see why the market sent the stock up and whether or not we may be before a change in Hershey's story perception by investors.

Hershey's Q4 and FY2023 Report

First of all, let's start with the 2023 guidance Hershey gave at the end of Q3. The company said it was expecting 8% revenue growth, EPS growth between 13% and 15%, and adjusted EPS growth between 11% and 12%.

Well, Hershey's Q4 came in weaker than expected, with net sales of $2.66 billion only 0.2% up YoY, and net income of $349 million, down 11.5% YoY. adjusted EPS of $2.02 were flat YoY.

Most importantly, net sales were pushed up only because a 6.5% increase was due to organic price, which was almost completely offset by a -6.6% in organic volume/mix. It means in Q4 Hershey lost volume. In particular, North America Salty Snacks were down 24.6% YoY for the quarter. We have to put this number in the right context, otherwise we would misinterpret it. In this segment, volume decreased 26.1% due to planned inventory declines related to Hershey's ERP implementation in October 2023. If we exclude this inventory impact, volume declined by single digits. So, we are before some category softness, though not to the extent we would at first think of when seeing a big -24%. In particular, SkinnyPop popcorn sales declined 12.9% both due to continued softness and planned reductions in ads and merchandising in the period after the October ERP upgrade. At the same time, Dot's Homestyle Pretzel sales increased 6.8%.

So, it's hard to assess correctly this segment's quarterly performance. For sure, the direct consequence of these changes was that the gross margin decreased by 90 bps to 42.3%. But to gain a better understanding, we will need a few more quarters to see how the segment truly performs.

Among the good news, we have Hershey's International segment that reported a strong quarter, with more than 50% growth in Europe, driven by Reese's. This is particularly important because Hershey is still a U.S.-centric company with less than $1 billion of its net sales coming from the international segment. If Hershey proves to be able to expand internationally, its growth trajectory is set to pick up a bit more speed than usual.

Hershey's 2023 financial results were as follows:

Consolidated net sales of $11.17 billion, +7.2% YoY.

Reported operating profit margin was 44.8%, up 160 bps YoY.

Net income of $1.86 billion, which translates into EPS of $9.06, up 13.8% YoY.

A djusted EPS of $9.59, up 12.6% YoY.

It's easy to see how Hershey came below its own net sales guidance given just a quarter ago. At the same time, it beat its adjusted EPS estimate, whereas its reported EPS were in line with what was previously forecasted.

Overall, it is a mixed report. Let's then look at the company's 2024 guidance.

HSY Q4 Earnings Release

Net sales growth is between 2% to 3% while EPS, both reported and adjusted, is expected to be flat YoY. Not encouraging. Not at all.

What's the problem? What, in other words, is expected to dent in the company's profits? As Hershey's CEO Michele Buck stated during the earnings call: "Cocoa is expected to limit earnings growth this year."

We have to admit Michel Buck is right and when we look at the graph below we clearly see how cocoa is up a bit of late.

Data by YCharts

What's driving so high the price of this commodity? First of all, growers in West Africa have been hit by severe weather. Due to earlier rain, crop diseases spread out at a high speed, actually leading to a delayed harvest. With wetter weather, diseases and pests happen more frequently, damaging the harvest. In addition, Russia's invasion of Ukraine had an impact on the supply of fertilizers. Lastly, sugar prices have gone up, too.

Why Hershey is up

So, why did investors push up Hershey right after this earnings report? What made investors more enthusiastic? On one side, I think expectations were low. As a result, seeing that Hershey managed to close the year close to its guidance was reassuring, especially seeing margin expansion.

However, since investing is a forward-looking activity, we would have thought Hershey's guidance should have been more encouraging. Since it wasn't, we still need to understand whether investors rightly pushed the stock up or not.

The main reason I see is the following. Hershey announced a 15% increase to its dividend from this quarter which will be $1.37/share. Usually, Hershey increased its dividend in the third quarter of the year. Now, it announced it will do so in Q1 of each fiscal year. The fwd yield is thus 2.45%. At the same time, the payout ratio should stay below 50%, which is in the safe area for a consumer defensive company.

There's also another piece of news that pushed the stock up, as far as I see it. More attractive than the juicy dividend increase was the announcement that Hershey is authorizing another $500 million for its share buyback, which will sum up to the $370 million remaining under the 2021 authorization. This means Hershey has $870 million to repurchase its shares. This is roughly 2.2% of the current market cap.

What I particularly liked was how Hershey's management explained that it deems now the right time to buy back shares because of the valuation contraction the company has experienced. This is the smart way of buying back shares. Thanks to the depressed share price, the company can buy back its shares at a discount. When the stock price recovers, so will Hershey see its assets grow in value.

Valuation and conclusion

As said earlier, Hershey is trading at a compelling valuation compared to Hershey's case. Sure, the fact Hershey guides for flat EPS growth, even considering its buybacks, makes the stock a bit more expensive. Its fwd PE becomes 22. This is below the S&P average PE at the moment, which is around 26. Considering the company generates around $1.6 billion in FCF, we still have a fwd FCF yield above 4%, which is good. The dividend is also both nice and safe. So, I still consider Hershey a good buy after earnings. Certainly, it's a good fit for long-term investors who can wait patiently if a year goes by without extremely good results, knowing that the company has a long track record of improving efficiency while driving sales. As said, Hershey usually trades down significantly. At $200/share, we are still before a very interesting pick for almost any kind of long-term portfolio.