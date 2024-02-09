Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Mind The GAAP As You Look At The Free Cash Flow Yield

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PayPal's Q4-2023 results showed robust total payment volume and growing total revenues.
  • Non-GAAP EPS beat expectations, but the company's guidance for 2024 was extremely disappointing.
  • We tell you why we think it is likely to break $50.00 in 2024.
  • Conservative Income Portfolio members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Asian man shocked what he see in the smartphone on isolated grey background

Fajrul Islam/iStock via Getty Images

In our last coverage of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) we opined that things were setting up for a longer-term entry point, but we were not quite there yet. While the bulls saw a compelling buy and

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered 39% discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, should you cancel within the first 30 days.

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
41.66K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Yesterday, 7:11 PM
Comments (3.04K)
One of my best all time trades happened Wednesday after close. I had a limit order set at $68.12 just in case the street liked the earnings...Well initially, PYPL shot up to $69 and then abruptly fell to $58 all within an hour. Happily, I had sold 75% of my PYPL holdings. Yesterday I bought back in at $56 with about half of what I sold. I love being a trader!
tenbaggerZ!! profile picture
tenbaggerZ!!
Yesterday, 6:33 PM
Comments (1.94K)
The non-gaap earnings for 2024 actually take into account of SBC already that’s why it’s flat.
C
Catskills1
Yesterday, 6:17 PM
Comments (1.52K)
@Trapping Value Unfortunately I think you are right. Just not enough there to start a position. Unfortunately, I already have one.
F
FloridaSun
Yesterday, 6:16 PM
Comments (77)
Go Woke, Go Broke. Paypal alienated their customer base (including me) with their $2500 fine for "wrongthink." And ever since then their stock has continued its horrendous slide. I hope it goes to $0 and the company goes BK.
Let that be a lesson to the lecturing moral busy bodies, especially those running publicly traded companies.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Yesterday, 6:21 PM
Comments (27.43K)
@FloridaSun I think it was mainly the bubble fallout. 16X sales was a bit too much.
InvestInMETA profile picture
InvestInMETA
Yesterday, 6:03 PM
Comments (6.18K)
Buy for the intrinsic value, stay for the turnaround story.
martininvestment profile picture
martininvestment
Yesterday, 6:33 PM
Comments (31)
@InvestInMETA or not buy at all ! this is not for everyone . My money my choice . I keep buying every $1 below $60 . This is a sick whale that will recover with time .
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
PYPL:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.