Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) turned the financial corner during the winter, with all markets now heading north. Investor's might expect rich returns in the next three or four years. After almost two years of suffering through packed inventory channels, the company emerges with both means growing, a return of former business and significant investor changing new design wins, particularly with Apple (AAPL). We find this opening statement, in-spite of the company reporting strong revenues, of most interest. Management noted:

"Looking at our business from a high level, Qorvo is capitalizing on secular trends, including connectivity, sustainability, and electrification. These trends are playing out over many years, and they are fueling the transition to new technologies and new standards. . .. "

A headline reporting strong revenue would have been valid, yet leading about the nature of the business was chosen. Similar to our other articles such as Standing Tall With Qorvo published in December 2023, we continue our bullish stance generated from returning Android markets and to more accurately quantify the revenue value of new design wins. Recently, we took a stance for increased Android business, which the company confirmed at its call. So, let's head higher for a 30,000-foot view and then lower for the closer up.

Qorvo is comprised of three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Sensors Group ("CSG") and Advanced Cellular Group ("ACG"). A summary of the business follows for each segment:

HPA Minus the base station portion, a return to year-over-year growth occurs in the March quarter. Soft base station markets continue for the entire calendar year. Several secular trends create multiple year tailwinds. Purchased Anokiwave.

CSG Ultra-wideband increasing in automotive applications. Home automation penetration for sensors increasing. Wi-Fi 7 upgrade, a major new technology, cycle starts this year. Year-over-year growth began in September.

ACG Design win for spring shipments in leading Android smartphone. (Samsung.) "We are ramping up now and building upon our momentum with a broad set of design wins in this customer's high-volume mass-market portfolio." Winning low band, mid-high-band, ultra-high band, secondary transmit and receive, tuning, and Wi-Fi. Year-over-year growth began in September.



In addressing rumors concerning the long-term viability for certain designs, management, at its November UBS Global Technology conference, explained the lengthy two-to-three-year process involved in winning and developing products. Our customers don't just change vendors indiscriminately with this kind of effort.

Quarter Results

Now for the quarterly report released in January. Management noted:

Revenue above the top end of guidance at $1.075B.

non-GAAP EPS of $2.10.

A generation of $467M in cash.

March revenue guidance at $925M, plus or minus a smidgen.

Closed a Florida manufacturing operation and sold Farmers Branch facility in Texas. Smaller dye sized products significantly increased capacity of the existing facilities.



Marketplace & Competition

An energized discussion at the UBS and the December quarterly conference found analysts pestering management on competition, especially with Huawei's new phone. The answers were quite interesting. Frank Stewart, SVP and President of Advanced Cellular, remarked at UBS, "I mean, it is correct to summarize that there are some significant performance challenges with that phone…. But even past that, if you just look at the data, ... and what the data shows, it appears to be a normal phone launch." At the December conference, management also added that the performance issues are such that the phone isn't likely sellable outside of China. The ramp in China likely produced 25M units. Continuing, Tim Arcuri, UBS, began a question,

"I would be remiss if I didn't ask about Huawei and the risk that at least optically them gaining share would pose to the -- Do you see that as a risk? And I think some of your peers have bought the phone, and they've torn it down and they say, well, this is actually like 4-year to 5-year-old technology."

With respect to rumors purporting that Qorvo might lose RF products to Qualcomm (QCOM), management, at the quarterly conference, laid that to bed with, "And we expect to grow with our largest customer in FY 2025 and grow even more in FY 2026." Management closed with this comment, "In fact, you can ask them."

More Detail on the Coming Immense Growth

The company signaled growth from many markets. We are highlighting two, Android and Apple.

Android Growth

At the UBS conference, management discussed in great detail a possible growth outcome within its Android space. We begin with an extremely important observation from Arcuri at UBS commenting on Android, "[Y]ou were doing $400 million to $500 million quarterback then. And now you're very low, probably less than a $100 million a quarter by our math... " Although management clearly dodged the observation, Arcuri added an important estimate for the depth of the Android decline. Management did note its strong position within key China and other Android OEMS, "we enjoy a really strong position as the preferred strategic supplier for all our Android customers. We engage with them on multiple year [two to three] product roadmaps."

At the December conference, again, Qorvo noted that it is expecting single digit growth in the mobile phone market with 10% in 5G. A table generated using past exposure within Android summarizes for investors the magnitude for Android growth in the next four or five years. The data in the table was derived from the December conference.

Qorvo Android 5G Percentage Penetrated Today * Yearly Growth Rate ASP per Unit Units to Convert per Year Percentage Qorvo Expects to Gain Total Revenue Value Android 40% 10% $12 67 million ** 35% App. $300 million Click to enlarge

* Management stated that a good percentage for 5G conversion equaled approximately 80%, a value reached in four years.

** Android units equal 70% of the market of 1.2B units per year in total times 10%.

In addition, the company delivered approximately $400M per quarter in Android revenue from other design ins or a difference of $300M per quarter. In essence, the Android marker a few years down the road increases from $400 per year, noted above, to over $2.8B per year. It is a huge change.

Recent Major Apple Win & More

Qorvo won a major content change with Apple in the September quarter, for which we will include another update for possible size. The company refuses discussing customer percentage until the annual report, leaving open outside discussion. But before we head in that direction, management commented on Apple,

"I do feel good about our sustainability there. But I would also add that even in spite of our increase in content this year, I would say, and we've said publicly that we even after the get the gains this year, we are still underrepresented at that customer, and we're excited about what we can do and how we can grow going forward."

Higher ASPs are in the works through 2027. It is important to remember that with Apple like Android, Qorvo begins working two-to-three years before the product ramps. From the above comment, management knows with a strong level of certainty what's coming. We don't know the magnitude of revenue, they do.

Now, back to the last design win that wasn't small. At UBS, Frank Stewart, head of ACG noted, "I would say maybe just from our exposure on the ACG side, so millimeter wave in phones. It is not relevant to our revenue base today." The win isn't in millimeter wave. So, what is it? Robert Bruggeworth, Qorvo CEO, stated at the December call the win involved ultra-high band in the Pro and Max iPhone 15s.

Looking again at the yearly value, we turn to our last article for an update of that estimate. A table included in that article, shown below in part, included an Android estimate of $190M.

Revenue Sept. Cal. Quarter (Millions) 2021 2022 2023 ACG $925 $785 $860 Apple Revenue for Year 33% 37% TBD Apple Revenue $400 $400 $675 Android Estimate $525 $375 $190 Click to enlarge

Discussed above, UBS calculated an even lower value for Android at $100M. In the September quarter ACG generated $860M in revenue of which UBS estimated $100M was Android. The difference in rounded values equaled $775M. Finishing, the updated calculation from that article, "The approximate calculation equaled $[775] minus $400 times two (seasonally high Apple quarters) divided by 0.55. It appears to us [with this new information] that the design win for Qorvo equals between" $1.2B - $1.4B, in-between our first calculation of $1.8B and the last estimate at $1B. It appears that this win will be worth over a billion per year in revenue.

Summing the Value

Reviewing the two growth potentials, Android offers growth in revenue of a magnitude greater than $2B. The recent Apple major win carries approximately $1.2B. At the bottom of the cycle, the company generated, shown above, $2.4B. This compelling investment appears to have revenue increases coming between one and half times to a double over the next four years. At 50% margin, the full value, cash from sales could be in the $3B range. Stock issued for Qorvo equals approximately 100 million shares. Operating expenses on a yearly basis equal approximately $1B. With a possible $2.0B in cash and 100M shares, a current stock price of $110 is cheap at $20 EPS looking forward into the future. (Remember, company valuations for this type of technology business range from price to earnings of 10 to 15.)

Risk

Risks do exist. Qorvo sells products that are targeted at consumers. With a recession possible, Qorvo could face a revenue downturn. Another risk, Android markets might not return to the luster expected. A lot of time exists between now and then. Yet, management knows what designs and the ASP for each is. The risk is in unit sales, not ASPs. At stock prices between the high 90s and low 100s, we rate the company a buy. The 30,000-foot view looks really good, the closer upper is even better.