Brookfield Asset Management: The Time To Buy This Passive Income Monster Is Now

Kody's Dividends
Summary

  • As a mostly dividend growth-oriented investor, there is nothing better than a massive payout hike from a core holding.
  • Brookfield Asset Management's revenue and distributable EPS both edged higher in the fourth quarter.
  • The company's financial positioning earns it an A- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • Shares of BAM could be priced 1% above fair value at the current share price.
  • If the company can grow as anticipated and return to fair value, it could nearly 2X the S&P over the next 10 years.

As an investor, there is arguably no news that is better to wake up to in the morning than dividend hikes. After all, it's so simple that all I had to do was

Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 12:28 PM
Brookfield Asset Management is still good value based on its 5y PEGY ratio and after that a moderate buy.

The growth prospects appear to be good, but the current valuation is also somewhat ambitious.

Long $BAM

The stock is currently oversold and I would rather wait for a dip to increase my position.

The optimists love these stocks right now.

Means.

I'll do the opposite until the optimists change their minds again.
Dad Jokes
Today, 12:03 PM
I'm 5 years away from retirement and living off dividends. I have room in my portfolio for only one Brookfield, and am trying to decide between BAM, BEPC, or BIPC.

Thoughts ?
LasVegasInvestor
Today, 11:59 AM
It seems the real dividend monster is OWL.
