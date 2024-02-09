Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Yamaha Corporation (YAMCF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Yamaha Corporation (OTCPK:YAMCF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 6, 2024 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Takuya Nakata - President, Representative Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Takuya Nakata

I'd like to start a briefing on the results of the First Three Quarters and the Forecast of the Fiscal Year Ending in March 2024.

Please refer to the presentation material at hand and turn to Page 1. Here are the highlights of the first three quarters. Due to the slower than expected recovery of the digital pianos in North America and Europe and the continued sluggishness in China, the musical instruments' revenue decreased. However, the overall revenue increased due to the brisk sales of B2B Audio Equipment, and the positive impact of exchange rates.

Yet, the profit decreased, due to the revenue decline of the musical instruments, and the production adjustments, to reduce inventory. As we decided to consolidate the piano frame production process in China to Japan, an impairment loss of ¥2.1 billion was posted.

Regarding the full year forecast, considering the slow recovery of the digital piano demand in North America and Europe and the continued sluggishness of the Chinese market that are dragging down the sales, as well as the one-time expense to post, we revised down the revenue and core operating profit forecasts. The expected annual dividend per share will remain unchanged at ¥74.

Please turn to Page 3. Here is the summary of the figures. The revenue for the first nine months was ¥341.8 billion, the core operating profit was ¥27.8 billion, and the net profit was ¥20.7 billion. It seems like a year-on-year increase of revenue, but it was lifted up by the impact of exchange rates. So as you can see on the right, it was actually a decline in both the revenue and profit.

