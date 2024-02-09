Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Arm Holdings: Irrational Exuberance To The Max

Feb. 09, 2024 12:22 PM ETArm Holdings plc (ARM) Stock5 Comments
Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • Arm Holdings plc soared over 50% after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • The chip design company is benefitting from a boom in AI chip demand, though financial metrics didn't warrant the massive rally.
  • Arm Holdings stock is trading at levels not seen since the Internet bubble and select stocks during Covid peaks with a multiple of nearly 40x sales for FY24.
In this photo illustration, the Arm Holdings logo is...

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

After a better than expected quarterly report, Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) soared nearly 50%. While the chip design company reported solid numbers with growing profits, the stock has mostly risen in the last few

Stone Fox Capital
Comments (5)

Frank Bird profile picture
Frank Bird
Today, 1:04 PM
Comments (782)
Next month at least some of the lock-ups will expire, increasing the float.

Look what happened to ABNB when that obvious and and well-telegraphed lock-up expiration took place.
CatchTheFallingKnife profile picture
CatchTheFallingKnife
Today, 1:02 PM
Comments (2.34K)
Every chip maker is a trillion dollar company, that's the market sentiment we're in.
Bulldog_Bob profile picture
Bulldog_Bob
Today, 12:45 PM
Comments (2)
Interesting take. There’s a lot more upside to come. I call it a buy.
T
The Real Cavalier
Today, 12:44 PM
Comments (10.27K)
Not a lot rational in this market right now. Einhorn probably has a point.
R
Richard Waldren
Today, 12:43 PM
Comments (474)
Maybe so or maybe not. They are on fire. Their chip is in everyones chip. When all the big chips do well they do great.
