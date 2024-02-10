My Favorite 20 Blue-Chip Bargains For 2024

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

Today, the market is raging higher as the economy continues to surprise to the upside and big tech's earnings continue to cause jaws to drop.

Microsoft (MSFT) announced 33% EPS growth and Meta's (META) free cash flow in 2023 more than doubled... to $43 billion!

Meanwhile, analysts keep tripping over themselves, trying to forecast just how much money Nvidia (NVDA) will make. The free cash flow estimates are $44 billion in 2024 and $55 billion in 2025.

For context, Nvidia's free cash flow in 2022 was $4 billion, so that's over 1000% growth to its bottom line in two years, and there's no end to the boom in sight.

But what if you're an income investor, like many retirees? What if you're not interested in big tech but just paying the bills?

Or what if you're uncomfortable paying more than 30 times earnings for the Magnificent 7?

Well, I have wonderful news for you! It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market. Yes, the market is at record highs and is historically overvalued.

But there are still deep-value blue-chip bargains all around us. Not just low-quality names with weak fundamentals that are cheap for a reason. I'm talking about blue chips, even Ultra Sleep Well At Night (Ultra SWANs), as close to perfect-quality companies as can ever exist on Wall Street.

Let me show you how to find these amazing coiled spring bargains. I'll share my favorite ultra-value "fat pitch" bargains for 2024 — the ones I'm buying for the Deep Value Blue-Chip portfolio.

What is an Ultra Value investment opportunity?

Dividend Kings

It's based on a company's quality and risk profile and is calibrated to historically how undervalued various kinds of companies can become during bear markets.

For example, Ultra SWAN quality companies, such as wide moat aristocrats, very seldom become 35% or more undervalued without their fundamentals breaking.

This observation, which I have made over my 10 years as an analyst, has been confirmed by Chuck Carnevale, founder of FAST Graphs, who has more than 30 years of experience in value investing.

So if an Ultra SWAN company like ENB or EPD becomes 35% or 40% undervalued? That's not just a good deal. That's a potentially table-pounding, Buffett-style "fat pitch."

Wait for a fat pitch and then swing for the fences." - Warren Buffett

The Science-Based Magic of Market-Determined Valuation

Ben Graham made his fortune buying companies for less than book value. In fact, in the 1930s and 1940s, stock markets were so inefficient that Graham (and Buffett, whom he mentored) could buy companies for less than the net cash on their balance sheets.

They were literally able to buy $1 for $0.50 and simply buy enough of a company's stock to take control and then liquidate the assets for a profit.

By the 1970s, the world had changed. Before he died in 1977, Graham no longer recommended using book value for most companies because even in the 1970s patents and other intangible assets (like brands) had changed how Graham himself invested.

Instead, Graham recommended using the fundamental sources of intrinsic value, earnings, cash flow, and dividends to estimate fair value.

He also recommended letting the market's efficient "weighing machine" over long periods tell us what a company was worth.

FAST Graphs, FactSet

For example, over 20 years, billions of cumulative investors have weighed the substance of Coca-Cola (KO) and determined that this 6% growing company (current LT growth consensus 6.2%) is worth about 22X earnings.

The brand, moats, dividend dependability, cash flow stability, management quality, corporate culture, long-term risk management, etc., are all baked into the market's long-term objective, fair value of about 22X earnings.

The company can spend many years undervalued (eight years from 2007 to 2015) and overvalued, but if you buy Coke at 22X earnings, then you're paying what the world's investors have determined is approximate fair value.

That means your long-term returns if you buy at 22X earnings is approximately yield + growth (3% + 6% = 9%).

This is the core of my valuation model, which uses market-determined long-term fair value based on earnings or cash flow (depending on the industry).

We take FactSet's current year's earnings or cash flow estimates and blend them together to get a 12-month forward historical fair value.

For example, in June 2024, a company's fair value is based 50% on 2024 and 50% on 2025, just like the forward-looking market is.

12-month forward earnings/cash flow is the #1 method of valuation used on Wall Street

We also have dividend yield fair value acting as a trip-wire to warn against potential thesis-breaking events.

Because Howard Marks and John Templeton have determined that 20% of the time "this time really is different."

Using the harmonic average of dividend fair value and historical fair value we get a conservative estimate of what a company is worth.

Then, applying a margin of safety based on a company's safety and quality, we determine our sell, hold, reasonable buy, good buy, very good buy, and ultra-value buy ratings.

I update all the consensus estimates each quarter after earnings, and the model automatically updates a company's fair value by 2% each week.

Each week brings us 2% closer to next year

My 2 Highest Conviction Deep Value Recommendations For 2024

In this year's rebalancing, I'm overweighting British American (BTI) and Amazon (AMZN) at 10% each instead of the usual 5% that one would invest for a 20-stock portfolio.

Here's the complete investment thesis (and risk profile) for each company. In the screening video below, I show you the latest data from FactSet showing that the thesis remains intact.

But here's the bottom line about buying BTI and AMZN today.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Amazon 0% 30.30% 30.3% BTI + Amazon 4.7% 17.30% 22.0% British American Tobacco 9.4% 4.30% 13.7% Nasdaq 0.8% 11.2% 12.0% REITs 4.6% 7.0% 11.6% Dividend Aristocrats 2.3% 8.5% 10.8% S&P 500 1.7% 8.5% 10.2% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 2.1% 5.1% 7.2% Click to enlarge

(Source: FactSet)

Barbelling yield and growth is the best way to grow long-term income.

Why? Because if you're reinvesting dividends, then long-term income growth tracks closely with total returns.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

Yield + growth + changes in valuation multiples are what drives all long-term returns.

BTI + Amazon offers a nearly 5% very safe yield with a consensus of 22% long-term income growth.

How on earth can combining a high-yield stock with a hyper-growth stock lead to more dividends over time than investing in pure high-yield stocks?

The Dividend Growth Magic of Triple Compounding

Annual rebalancing of fast-growing companies and high-yield value stocks that grow slowly but steadily allows you to fund acquisitions of high-yield blue chips with other people's money.

You can end up buying far more BTI (or any high-yield blue chip) by combining high-yield with growth than you ever could by buying pure dividend stocks.

Here's the historical proof.

Historical Dividend Income Per $1,000 Investment (in 1998)

Metric Altria Altria + Amazon Total Dividends $15,808 $304,315 Total Inflation-Adjusted Dividends $7,755.74 $142,884.70 Annualized Income Growth Rate 15.9 31.9% Total Income/Initial Investment % 15.8 304.3 Inflation-Adjusted Income/Initial Investment % 8.19 157.7 More Inflation-Adjusted Income Than Altria Alone NA 19.3 Starting Yield 4.0% 4.2% Today's Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Yield On Cost) 161.5% 4284% 2023 Inflation-Adjusted Annual Dividend Return On Your Starting Investment (Inflation-Adjusted Yield On Cost) 83.7% 2220% Click to enlarge

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Buying Altria (the best-performing stock in history) with Amazon over the last quarter century resulted in almost 20X more cumulative dividends than Altria alone.

What about BTI and Amazon?

Historical Returns Since 1997

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

It's not just superior returns combining yield and growth; look at what has happened with income over the last quarter century.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

British American Tobacco Dividend Growth: 14% (119% yield on cost)

British America + Amazon Dividend Growth: 30% (3329% yield on cost)

$1,000 invested in BTI and Amazon in 1997 is now throwing off $33,000 per year in dividends. Every year you're making 33X your original investment...in very safe dividends alone!

How is this magic dividend compounding possible?

BTI grows its dividend every year

Reinvesting dividends into BTI shares buys more shares each year

Rebalancing between BTI and AMZN each year buys exponentially more BTI shares than you could ever dream of buying with savings

Funding BTI acquisitions with Amazon's profits over time resulted in almost identical returns to owning Amazon on its own, but resulted in much greater income growth.

OK, but what if you don't reinvest the dividends? What if you're a retiree from day 1 and live off the 4.7% yield rather than reinvest it for decades?

Historical Returns Without Dividends (You Spend All The Dividends)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

The difference in final wealth is even starker, 200X greater wealth combining yield with growth than yield alone. And what about income growth? What if you have just two kinds of dividend compounding working for you instead of three layers of compounding?

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

In 1997 BTI was yielding 4.4% and $1,000 invested paid $44 in annual dividends.

In 2023 had you spent every dollar in dividends and relied purely on BTI's dividend growth your $1,000 investment is now paying $305 per year in dividends.

8.1% dividend growth consistent with BTI's 8% EPS growth

But BTI + AMZN in 1997 was paying $22 in dividends per $1,000 investment and even if you spent every last penny in dividends rather than reinvested them, you'd end up with $17,142 in annual income in 2023.

56 times greater annual income when spending the dividends rather than reinvesting

28 times greater income when you reinvest the dividends

If you have to spend the dividends to fund retirement, and have none left over to reinvest into additional shares, it's even more important to own some growth stocks to maximize your long-term income.

OK, so now that you understand why I'm such a fan of barbelling growth and yield/value (I personally invest 50% into both strategies for my family's charity hedge fund) let's talk about the best blue-chip bargains, both growth, and dividend stocks, for 2024 and beyond.

How To Find The Best Blue-Chip Bargains For 2024

Here's how I have used our Zen Research Terminal to find the best high-yield dividend aristocrats you can buy today.

From 500 stocks in our Master List to deep-value blue-chip bargains.

All in one minute, thanks to the terminal. This is how I find all my investment ideas.

Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy" 330 65.48% 2 Non-Speculative (No Turnaround Stocks, investment grade) 280 55.56% 3 Blue-Chip Quality or better (10+) 272 53.97% 4 LT Total return potential consensus 10+% 145 28.77% 5 Credit Rating Investment Grade (BBB- or better) 111 22.02% 6 Sort by Discount To Fair Value 0.00% 7 Select 20 most undervalued blue-chips 20 3.97% Total Time 3 minutes Click to enlarge

Short, simple, and super effective. It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

The 20 Best Blue-Chip Bargains For 2024

Bottom line up front, here are the fundamentals for the best blue-chip bargains for 2024.

Fundamentals Summary

Yield: 3.7% (similar to SCHD and VYM)

(similar to SCHD and VYM) Dividend safety: 90% very safe (0.5% dividend cut risk, 2% severe recession cut risk)

Overall quality: 86% low-risk Ultra SWAN quality

Credit rating: BBB+ stable outlook (5.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

S&P LT Risk management global percentile: 77th = low risk (top 23% of all companies in the world)

Long-term growth consensus: 12.5%

Long-term total return potential: 16.2% vs 10.0% S&P 500 (FactSet consensus)

Discount to fair value: 36% discount (potential Fat Pitch, ultra-buy) vs 3% overvaluation on S&P

10-year valuation boost: 4.6% annually

10-year consensus total return potential : 3.7% yield + 12.5% growth + 4.6% valuation boost = 20.6% vs 10% S&P

: 3.7% yield + 12.5% growth + 4.6% valuation boost = 10-year consensus total return potential: = 551% vs 159% S&P 500

Even with the market at record highs, we have a diversified portfolio trading at a 36% discount for Ultra SWAN quality companies.

That's an entire portfolio trading at what I consider to be Buffet-style "fat pitch" ultra-buy valuations.

Based on the fact that Ultra SWAN quality companies rarely become more than 35% undervalued

According to analysts, based on the best available data today, that has the potential to turn $1 into $6.51 over the next decade. All while you collect a safe yield of nearly 4% that analysts expect to grow at 12% to 13% in the future.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Historical Returns Since 2009

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Even though all of these companies were selected for their deep discounts, and thus their current bear markets, they have still managed to deliver market-beating returns over the last 15 years.

Statistically speaking, there is a 91% probability that these are high-quality companies, confirmed by the "weighing machine" of the market.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The best way to look at historical returns is average rolling returns across different time frames. These smooth out bear markets over time.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

The average rolling return for the last 15 years across all time frames is 14% to 15% making the 16% to 17% analyst forecast appear reasonable.

By the way, note that these value stocks have outperformed the S&P for the last 15 years. If this portfolio were an ETF it would be in the top 1% of its value peers (5-star rated by Morningstar).

16.5% Annual Income Growth For The Last 13 Years

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

13 years ago these companies yielded 2.8%, similar to VTV's 2.7%. Today their yield on cost is 20.3% courtesy of almost 17% annual income growth.

What do analysts expect from income growth in the future?

Reinvesting dividends 16% to 17% just like the last 13 years

Not-reinvesting dividends 12% to 13% (earnings/cash flow consensus growth rate)

But guess what? The best part of buying blue-chip bargains is that you don't have to wait 10-plus years to make great returns. Just take a look at these companies' incredible consensus total return potential for the next three years.

Consensus Total Return Potential Through 2026

If and only if each company grows as analysts expect

And returns to historical market-determined fair value

This is what you will make.

Baxter International (BAX)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Global Payments (GPN)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Amazon (AMZN)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Truist Financial (TFC)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

National Fuel Gas (NFG)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Comcast (CMCSA)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

M&T Bank (MTB)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Humana (HUM)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

British American Tobacco (BTI)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Polaris (PII)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Altria (MO)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

American Tower (AMT)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Brookfield Corp (BN)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Lear (LEA)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Federal Realty Trust (FRT)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

NextEra Energy (NEE)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Short-Term Consensus Total Return Summary

93% average total return consensus through 2026 vs 12% S&P

24.5% annualized total return potential vs 4% S&P

And now compare that to the S&P 500.

FactSet Research Terminal

Can the market double by the end of 2026? Not unless we experience epic economic growth or the biggest market bubble in history.

Can these 20 blue-chip bargains? For context, a 36% historical discount means a 56% upside to fair value alone. If they were to jump 56% overnight, that would be 100% justified by current fundamentals, never mind almost 40% expected earnings growth in the next three years.

Risks To Consider

There are no guarantees in life, and no stock is risk free.

The same goes for dividends. Very safe dividends, even those with 100% safety scores (some dividend aristocrats have), indicating a 0.5% risk of a dividend cut, based on the currently available data.

In a severe recession, like the Great Recession or Pandemic, that risk is about 2%.

It's similar to how a AAA credit rating (which just two US companies have) indicates S&P's, Moody's, and Fitch's estimate of a 0.09% risk of default over the next 30 years.

Out of 50 companies with 100% safety scores going into the GFC, you should expect 1 to cut its dividend.

The Templeton/Marks certainty limit of 80% says that no matter how great a company might look today, there is a 20% chance the wheels will fall off the bus later.

Just ask Boeing investors (a former Ultra SWAN)

It's important to remember the three principles of good investing.

Safety and quality first: These protect you from the fundamental risk of losing 100% of your investment (Buffett's definition of risk) Sound valuation: Buying at a discount creates a margin of safety in case fundamentals weaken after you buy. Good risk management always: Diversification and asset allocation that is appropriate for your needs.

Ultra SWAN quality simply means as close to perfect quality as possible on Wall Street. It doesn't mean absolute safety, risk-free investments, or that a stock can't or won't suffer bear markets.

Wide-moat dividend aristocrats tend to be ultra-SWANs

But so was GE once

Safety and quality have nothing to do with volatility.

We just saw Archer-Daniels Midland, an A-rated dividend aristocrat, fall over 20% in a single day on reports of restating its accounting.

Note the bond market is not concerned about the scary headline

Thesis intact for ADM through zero growth is expected for several years

Portfolio Visualizer

These blue-chip bargains have had several corrections and bear markets. This summary doesn't do justice to the kind of short-term volatility even the world's best companies can experience.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

During the Pandemic, this portfolio fell almost 16% in March alone, and remember, the last week of March was a face-ripping rally.

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Stocks, in general, can fall 10% or more in a single month (or even a single day).

No stock is a bond alternative.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Not even correction hedges are guaranteed to go up in a falling market, as the 2022 bear market, the worst bond bear market in history, illustrates.

Each company has a complex risk profile, so I included links to articles exploring their complete investment thesis, including a comprehensive risk profile.

And it's why I include the S&P Long-Term Risk Management percentile score.

Based on S&P's 1,000 metric models of how a company manages all of its fundamental risks compared to all company's S&P rates (over 8,000)

S&P Long-Term Risk Management Percentiles (All Rated Companies In The World)

Baxter International: 98th percentile Global Payments: 56th percentile Amazon: 68th percentile Truist Financial: 84th percentile National Fuel Gas: 57th percentile Comcast: 84th percentile M&T Bank: 84th percentile Humana: 97th percentile British American Tobacco: 100th percentile Polaris: 72nd percentile Altria: 59th percentile American Tower: 88th percentile Rexford Industrial Realty: 62nd percentile Brookfield Renewable Partners: 79th percentile Siemens: 99th percentile Brookfield Corp: 88th percentile Lear: 86th percentile Federal Realty Trust: 96th Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: 29th percentile NextEra Energy: 64th percentile Average: 77th percentile (top 23% of all companies) - good risk management bordering on very good

Bottom Line: These Are The 20 Best Blue-Chip Bargains For 2024

The market is at all-time highs, but guess what? That isn't very sensible for anyone looking to put hard-earned savings to work in blue-chip quality companies. It has always been and always will be, a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Even at record highs, there are amazing bargains, including the top 20 for 2024.

Here, again, are the impressive fundamentals for these 20 companies, based on the best available data from FactSet, hundreds of analysts covering these companies for a living, all rating agencies, and the bond market.

Fundamentals Summary

Yield: 3.7% (similar to SCHD and VYM)

(similar to SCHD and VYM) Dividend safety: 90% very safe (0.5% dividend cut risk, 2% severe recession cut risk)

Overall quality: 86% low-risk Ultra SWAN quality

Credit rating: BBB+ stable outlook (5.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

S&P LT Risk management global percentile: 77th = low risk (top 23% of all companies in the world)

Long-term growth consensus: 12.5%

Long-term total return potential: 16.2% vs 10.0% S&P 500 (FactSet consensus)

Discount to fair value: 36% discount (potential Fat Pitch, ultra-buy) vs 3% overvaluation on S&P

10-year valuation boost: 4.6% annually

10-year consensus total return potential : 3.7% yield + 12.5% growth + 4.6% valuation boost = 20.6% vs 10% S&P

: 3.7% yield + 12.5% growth + 4.6% valuation boost = 10-year consensus total return potential: = 551% vs 159% S&P 500

I can't tell you whether these stocks will go up in 2024. But I can tell you that based on our best available data, they represent the best "fat pitches" that have 56% upside to fair value today.

In a market where an 8% upside in the next year is considered average, these blue-chip bargains offer 7X more upside to fair value right now.

Their margin of safety is as high as you can find for Ultra SWAN quality companies.

These are non-speculative, investment-grade companies, world-beater blue chips trading at rock-bottom valuations that are not justified by their current fundamentals.

That's why I'm making them my 20 best blue-chip bargains for 2024 and buying them for the Deep Value Portfolio.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.