The rally continues

The SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) has been up 14 weeks out of the last 15 weeks and is now up 21.37% from the October 22nd low to the February 8th high. This is a very rare occurrence - since the end of World War II, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) has been on a similar winning streak only 4 times (during 1949-1950, 1957-1958, 1962-1963, and 1970-1971).

What's interesting, each similar previous weekly winning steak has been associated with the initial bounce from the cyclical selloff, and not with the tops. Does this mean that the current rally can continue?

Downgrade to Hold

I have been bearish on the S&P 500 for most of 2023, but I turned bullish in my article published on December 18th. So, I participated in the current winning streak rally for about 7-8 weeks or half of the time.

My current view is that the unfolding rally is becoming unsustainable over the near term, and thus, I am downgrading SPY from Buy to Hold. What does this mean? It means I would not chase this rally with new money, I would not be buying at this point. This does not mean SPY is a Sell, at least not yet.

Personally, I am reducing the SPY Long position towards the Neutral level and look to either: 1) Buy the possible deep correction; or 2) look for the opportunity to Short if the rally continues.

What changed?

The downgrade is not based on the technically overextended conditions, it's based on the fundamentals.

Specifically, I upgraded the S&P 500 to Buy after the December FOMC meeting.

Prior to the December FOMC meeting, the Fed had been consistent with signaling the "higher-for-longer" policy. My view was that the Fed needed a recession to make sure that inflation returns sustainably to the 2% level. Thus, the Fed was willing to hold interest rates at a restrictive level until the unemployment rate increased, and the economy slowed to a crawl and turned negative.

However, the Fed abandoned the higher-for-longer policy at the December FOMC meeting and signaled that a recession was not necessary to bring inflation sustainably down to the 2% level. Thus, the Fed signaled an interest rate normalization policy, whereby they would decrease interest rates due to the falling inflation, and thus, try to avoid an unnecessary recession.

The key difference between the "higher-for-longer' policy and the "normalization" policy is the assumption that inflation is mostly caused by pandemic-related issues, and thus, it would continue to fall as the post-pandemic world normalizes. Thus, an increase in the unemployment rate is not required to ensure the disinflationary process towards the 2% target.

This apparent change in policy made me upgrade SPY to a Buy - the normalization policy reduces the probability of a recession, and thus the related credit crunch, which creates a positive environment for stocks.

The market reaction to the Fed's normalization plans, revealed even before the Fed meeting in December via FOMC member's speeches as early as the end of October, was evident in the significant loosening of the financial conditions: 1) interest rates decreased significantly; 2) the US Dollar weakened; 3) credit spreads narrowed; and 3) the stock market soared.

However, it appears that at the January 2024 meeting, the Fed reverted back to the data-dependent higher-for-longer policy. The FOMC meeting statement specifically stated that "it's inappropriate to lower interest rates" at this point, and that the FOMC members need "greater confidence" that inflation is sustainably returning to the 2% target.

The FOMC originally predicted in the December SEP that the GDP growth would slow and that the labor market would slightly weaken, but the GDP growth is actually accelerating, and the labor market is getting tighter. So, this is not a situation where the Fed would start cutting interest rates, as the disinflationary process could stall at above the 3% level, or inflation could even accelerate. The Fed wants to avoid this situation.

Thus, it appears that the Fed could be keeping the interest rates higher for a little longer until the economy slows - and this is dangerous. Why? The Fed needs to cut aggressively in 2024 before the maturity wall refinancing needs in 2025, and 2-3 cuts are not sufficient, as many companies would have a difficult time refinancing even with the Federal Funds rate at 4%.

Thus, in my view, the probability of the Fed-induced recession, and the related credit crunch, is very high again. Thus, I am getting more cautious.

Here is the maturity wall:

Dissecting the SPY performance YTD

SPY is up by almost 5% YTD, in about 5 weeks. The rally has been led by Communications (XLC) up by almost 9%, and Technology (XLK) up by 6.5%.

However, when looking at the individual stock performance within SPY, the performance has been led by NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) up 40% and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) up 32%. Obviously, the GenAI theme is heavily influencing the SPY performance YTD.

As a result, given the big tech leadership, SPY is currently trading at a P/E ratio over 22, and the dividend yield is at 1.46% - this is expensive, absolutely, and relative to bonds, which is another reason to be cautious.

Implications

The Fed has flip-flopped again and changed the course of the expected monetary policy - the normalization policy has been delayed indefinitely until the data supports the monetary policy easing, which might not come until a recession. Thus, I am turning more Neutral on SPY and downgrading from Buy to Hold.

In fact, the broad market performance supports a more cautious approach. Interest rates have risen with the 10Y Treasury (US10Y) rising since December 27th. The US Dollar (UUP) has strengthened, which further supports the financial conditions tightening. The economically sensitive small stocks (IWM) are actually down YTD by 2%, while the equal-weighted S&P 500 (RSP) is flat YTD. The regional banking crisis is resurfacing with New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) and with the commercial real estate crisis (XLRE) in focus. Just wait for the maturity wall in 2025 to see what happens next.

The only thing that's working right now for the broader stock market is the GenAI theme, and that can continue, so I am not recommending a Sell yet.

But before committing new money to this market, see this chart of Nvidia, which is the 3rd largest stock in the S&P 500 with 4% weight in the Index - the vertical move from 500 to 700 is over the first 5 weeks of 2024. That's what's shaping the market sentiment right now.