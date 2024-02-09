Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2024 12:06 PM ETi3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
143.95K Followers

Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Smith - Senior Vice President, Finance

Greg Daily - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Rick Stanford - President

Clay Whitson - Chief Financial Officer, Director

Conference Call Participants

John Davis - Raymond James

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson & Company

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the i3 Verticals First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available starting today through February 16. The number of the replay is 877-344-7529, and the code is 418-4683. The replay may also be accessed for 30 days at the company's website.

At this time for opening remarks, I'd like to turn the floor over to Jeff Smith, Senior Vice President of Finance. Please go ahead, sir.

Geoff Smith

Good morning, and welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Conference Call for i3 Verticals. Joining me on this call are Greg Daily are our Chairman and CEO, Clay Whitson, our CFO, Rick Stanford, our President, and Paul Christian's, our COO. If any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today's call, you will also find a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure by reviewing yesterday's earnings release is the company's intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of its consolidated GAAP financial information. This non-GAAP financial information should be considered by each individual in addition to, but not instead of the GAAP financial statements. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements among others.

Regarding the Company's expected financial and operating performance. For this purpose.

Any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IIIV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IIIV

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.