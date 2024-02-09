Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCPK:ASAZF) has always been an interesting company and investment. I just haven't had the proper opportunity, or acted upon it, to actually take advantage of what this company offers in terms of long-term growth and quality potential.

However, if we look at my article in October 2023 when I rated this company a "BUY" we see a return that significantly outperforms the broader market. An obvious positive.

However, 2023 has also been a very rocky year. Assignement of put options saw me go deep into 3 companies that I didn't want to go into at that price, in retrospect, and I managed to only exit two out of three at a decent RoR, leaving me with a significant position in a company that'll likely be struggling for at least 2 years.

That's okay - I'm long-term oriented, but I'll never excuse what I view as a mistake, because this could have obviously been done better. And my investment in Assa Abloy was the "better" choice here, as you can see above - it's over 26% up in less than 4 months, despite an otherwise rocky market.

The company recently reported 4Q23, so let's see what we have going on for us here.

My last article on Assa Abloy had a thesis of quality and a justification for a high multiple based on significant growth estimates aside from that quality.

Assa showed us, in 4Q, why I expect the company to continue to outperform here. Assa managed very good results in a very challenging market. The company saw good top-line growth in America, and good growth in the Entrance segment, working against a sales decrease in APAC, EMEIA, and the global tech segment, which saw a bit more challenging backdrop.

Still, the company's operating leverage has led to a solid margin and a record-strong operating cash flow. Remember also, aside from organic, that Assa Abloy is a highly inorganic grower that usually adds at least 2-3 M&As per quarter. That pace has continued in 4Q, with Assa adding 6 more M&As during the quarter. So the addition of over 500 MSEK worth of YoY quarterly EBIT wasn't only organic, and the company did see some margin decline, but on a pure EBIT and EPS segment, we saw a 12% and 6% increase respectively.

Here are some of the declining trends that I mentioned.

Obviously, not detrimental on any "major" sort of level here - and with continued high demand and a very good backlog, Assa remains as "safe" as the investment and the company has been for a very long time.

Some highlights. The company got a project win to modernize and replace key systems for a large German energy company, with 100,000 cylinders needing replacing. The company also won docking solutions and high-speed door deliveries, to a large EV battery plant, and HID won a contract in Finland where the company will be responsible for a new high-security driver license card system. Assa is also working to secure sites of mega water reservoirs in the Middle-eastern region - and this is before even talking about new product launches, such as the Expression Speedgate, new electromagnetic door locks, and a smart door lock with finger vein reading, face recognition, and digital door view capabilities.

This latest quarter marks the 12th consecutive quarter of positive organic growth as well as inorganic - but it's a clear trajectory for the past few years, that organic growth is very difficult to find, and as such, the company is relying more and more on inorganic growth.

This is also the reason why I'm cautious with the company's premium. Because I believe that under no circumstances are we likely to see a reversion to previous levels of organic growth for at least the next 4-6 years. Because of this, the company needs to either keep buying, which it does, but which is obviously less appealing than organic growth due to pricing and multiples, or company growth will stagnate. Between inflation, cost increases, and a limited growth potential in several key markets where the company is already market-leading, there is a further upside to Assa that I would view as "limited" here.

I in fact view it as impressive that the company has managed to maintain an operating margin as high as we're currently seeing, even if we're currently almost outside the company's long-term target range.

Operating profit is growing in absolute/nominal terms as a product of adding more top-line through inorganic means above organic. Here are some of the latest M&As for the company.

In terms of sales drivers, if we dig down even deeper into what's resulting in top-line growth, it's not even volume - it's pricing. Like most industrials and other companies as well, the company is trying to match pricing with inflation here, or at least come somewhere close. The company is obviously applying levers to try to improve things here, including negotiating material costs, short-term cost-cutting, and other things, but fighting these trends is hard going, especially with the added headwind of M&A integration costs, which almost always materializes no matter how skilled you are as a business.

As a result of increasing M&As, the gearing level for the company has increased markedly, to where net debt is 70% of equity, up from 37%.

As you can see though, this is still only a net debt/EBITDA of less than 2.4x, which means that I am not overly worried about this A-rated industrial. The company has no noteworthy dividend pressure, with a yield that is below 2% - far below 2% even.

I also believe it fair to say that EPS growth has stagnated somewhat during -23. This stagnation is completely in line with what I expect for the company going forward. Every SEK of increased EPS is going to cost a lot more in investments, margins, and OpEx/CapEx than was previously possible for Assa Abloy.

What this means, at least to me, is that I want to pay less for the company in terms of premiums, which is why I have structured my price targets and other things. This was also confirmed by the price action during the trading day following the report, which is today, the day that I am writing the article. Assa Abloy, which is typically relatively stable, fell 3% in trading as of looking right now.

To conclude 4Q23, and going into 2024E, we have positive top-line development with a net acquired growth of 11%, with continued good margins and cash flows - however, like any company, Assa Abloy is showing quite a bit of organizational strain in terms of margins and growth - but it would be "strange", if this was not the case, given what is going on today.

Let's look at the risks and upsides for Assa Abloy.

Risks & upside for the company

So, first off - many analysts believe the company to be at a buyable valuation even at a price of 290 SEK which is what we have today. This is owing to its clear global leadership position in the locking and physical access market, where Assa actually has over 12% of the global market, and this is a market estimated at a $100B annual value. What risks do exist would be primarily valuation-related to me, not operational. Still, some arguments for operational risks do exist.

Assa Abloy is expanding its presence in low-margin areas, including things like Entrance systems. These low-margin sectors are incompatible with the company's otherwise high operating margins, and increased exposure means margin dilution on a per-sales basis. As I've mentioned in previous parts of the article, I would say inorganic or tack-on growth results are going to be trickier to find here - and Assa Abloy has very high targets for such M&As. This also means that the company, with over 16% margin, is exposed to competition, which is likely to be willing to operate at significantly lower profitability in order to gain market share from Assa Abloy

On the upside, we have obvious company strengths and the rising trend of electromechanical lock tech that is rising. This is "the" company in terms of market share that is poised to make money off that. The company is also very heavy on the aftermarket side, which means that it has a very favorable sales mix with good, high margins.

Let's look at valuation.

Valuation for Assa Abloy going into 2024E.

The main question is if Assa Abloy's future growth is going to be able to justify the premium that we've seen historically, and what premium or what valuation we should forecast. When I bought the company, I did so at a normalized P/E of around 18x P/E, which is a very good valuation for this company, ensuring a decent upside if the valuation does not collapse.

Forecasting at the 5-year average gives us a historical multiple of 23x. This includes a fair number of high-growth years though which are unlikely to be repeated.

To ensure that we're discounting properly and going for the longer-term trends, I would forecast the company at around 20x. This means that we're going by something close to the 20-year average for this company, which stands at around 19.5x (Source: FactSet)

The problem with that is that this results in an annualized upside of less than 6%, which is below what the market average has returned for some time.

This alone should be enough to explain as to why I am downgrading the company to a "HOLD" here. Assa Abloy is far above my bumped price target of 265 SEK/share. I'm cutting this to 260 SEK/share due to lower growth estimates going forward, and my expectation that forward growth will be below 8% from here on out and until the environment improves, on a 5-year annualized average.

The reason for this is the mix of risks that I mentioned in the risk section of this article, which I believe will be "heavier" than whatever upside the company can see here.

S&P Global averages come to around 298 SEK from an average of 225 SEK low and a 360 SEK high. I cannot fathom the sort of estimates and earnings expected by that 360 SEK estimate. Out of 19 analysts, only 7 have the company at a "BUY", so that average PT is not exactly high-conviction in terms of most of the analysts here, who are either at "HOLD" or "SELL". I'm not ready to rotate Assa Abloy here.

At what price would I do so?

At this time, I would see anything above 330 SEK a level where I could no longer, even under very positive estimates, keep my shares in the company.

But for now, this company is a "HOLD" for 2024E with the following thesis and rating change.

Thesis

Assa Abloy is a global, market-leading provider of solutions in access, ID, locks, and passage systems. The company is an M&A-heavy, proven capital allocator with excellent fundamental safeties and a potential upside at a good valuation. At a cheap price, it's possible to deliver significant market outperformance by investing in the company.

At a 235 SEK per share price for the native ticker, the company is becoming more and more interesting. I bumped my price target to 265 SEK/share for the longer term in my last article, and I'm adjusting it down to 260 SEK as of this article, and for 2024E.

I'm changing my rating to "HOLD". I do not believe the company should be bought here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansions/reversions.

The company is now a "HOLD" for me.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

