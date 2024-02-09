Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
If I Had To Pick Only One Lesson Learned From My 45 Years Of Studying The Stock Market

Feb. 09, 2024 1:19 PM ETSP500, DJI, NDX, SPX100 Comments
ANG Traders
Summary

  • Stay with the primary trend and avoid high-frequency trading for long-term wealth accumulation.
  • Price's Law and Pareto's Principle explain the concentration of wealth in a minority of traders in high-frequency trading.
  • The stock market is currently in a bull trend, with room for further rallies driven by government spending deficits and interest rates.
jayk7/Moment via Getty Images

In this piece I discuss a valuable lesson about the stock market.

If I had to pick only one lesson-learned from my 45-years of studying the stock market, it would be to stay with the primary trend and don't

ANG Traders is an investor with 40+ years of experience and has degrees in math, science, and education. He believes that Modern Monetary Theory analysis provides the best predictions for market action and staying with the primary trend is key to wealth accumulation.

He leads the investing group Away From The Herd, along with David Huston and Alan Longbon. Their working-hypothesis is that, in addition to Federal fund flows, the only other constant in the market is the human emotion of fear, the fear of losing and fear of missing out (greed). These emotions leave repetitive patterns in the pricing history of the market which informs investors about probable futures. ANG Traders and team act on their research with stocks, index ETFs, and options - according to the risk/reward dynamics they find in the market. Features include real-time trade alerts, weekly market analysis, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (100)

David Huston profile picture
David Huston
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (387)
Here here - great article and the message is clear. Day traders statistically have the house against them, and with hedge funds and Citadel amongst others controlling the market, the odds continue to get worse against them
Alan Longbon profile picture
Alan Longbon
Today, 12:36 AM
Comments (3.87K)
Fantastic article supported by facts figures charts and tables and most importantly no mainstream myths or dogma.

Thanks for sharing
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Today, 6:34 AM
Comments (5.63K)
@Alan Longbon Thanks, Alan.
I appreciate your support.
g
gss54
Yesterday, 7:14 PM
Comments (295)
If I took one thing from my 45 years of investing, it would be this time is NOT different. Markets are universally over valued and will eventually correct in a big way. For investors (not traders), there will be a much better time to deploy funds than at present...
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 10:23 PM
Comments (5.63K)
@gss54 Thanks for your comment. I think we are in a primary bull market that started in 2009 and was confirmed in 2013. Until the trend starts to change I will enjoy the ride. All the best to you.
blindfreddy profile picture
blindfreddy
Yesterday, 6:51 PM
Comments (100)
You say in the first chart, 'it is not reasonable for the current up leg to be much shorter than the previous ones'. This strikes me as an assertion with little to back it up. Based on two prior long term cycles ?
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 10:26 PM
Comments (5.63K)
@blindfreddy Yes, for the most part, but also the fact that we have all the ingredients of a primary bull market in place— money, disruptive technology, and disbelief.
Shakedaddy profile picture
Shakedaddy
Today, 3:54 AM
Comments (252)
@ANG Traders You hit the nail on the head. The fact that there's still so many short and mid-term bears around keeps me confident the market will continue to rip up. It's when even most of the bears throw in the towel that I get nervous.
Compounder1 profile picture
Compounder1
Today, 10:00 AM
Comments (259)
@ANG Traders agree 100%
g
gdwitt
Yesterday, 3:43 PM
Comments (28)
This is the standard justification used by financial advisors. There is probably of law stating somewhere that 99% of profits go to those who can successfully trend reversals in addition to staying with a trend. Contrarians who can identify extreme conditions have been the most successful traders per multiple experts. And there is also a law somewhere that found that 99% of financial advisors are a waste of money and can't even keep up with basic indexes.
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 3:52 PM
Comments (5.63K)
@gdwitt If you understand when a trend reversal is occurring, then you can stay on trend. I’m not suggesting to just buy and hold until death (although that could work, but is not optimal). I’m saying to identify the trend and stay with it changes, then stay with that trend. The trick is knowing when a change is confirmed.
a
aschaff
Yesterday, 3:29 PM
Comments (1.67K)
@ANG Traders

Thanks for the great article. A couple of observations/questions:
1. Why are the Raff regression upper and lower bands so much wider from 2009 forward than from 1995-2009? In 2000 they are ~625 apart. In 2021 they are ~2,700 apart.

2. The deficit chart shows only one year of deficit decrease. Is there any larger history that shows this inverse relationship? Didn’t $SPX do well in the late 1990s to 2000 with declining deficits, even some surplus? Also, in the years shown, steeper deficits don’t appear to be associated with faster $SPX gains. The best gains are in FY 2021 and so far in FY 2024, when the deficit was slowing from the prior fiscal year.
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 3:47 PM
Comments (5.63K)
@aschaff 1. Raff is an exponential regression. The market has moved higher than in the previous trends.

2. Prior to 2008, private debt played a greater role in the overall liquidity of the economy. Now, government deficits play a bigger role. In the late 90s, Clinton produced a surplus for the government (deficit for the private sector) which was compensated for by increasing bank credit…which eventually could not be maintained, assets had to be sold, and recession and bear market hit. Reduction in deficits (doesn’t have to be balanced budget or surplus) cause economic weakness.
D
DocEvil
Yesterday, 3:02 PM
Comments (563)
You state, "The concentration of wealth will continue with each successive iteration until, theoretically, all the money will go to just one individual player...” Except there is much less concentration of wealth today than there was 20, 50, 100, 200 or 1000 years ago. Why would that trend reverse?

It’s a myth that the concentration of wealth has accelerated over the decades. Prior to the 1880’s wealth was extremely concentrated, owned by very few wealthy individuals (J. P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie, and John D. Rockefeller controlled over 20% of all US wealth). All our nations property was held by just 2% of the population. 78% of the population lived under poverty level. Today 65.9% of citizens own property. Only 11.5% of citizens live under poverty level. By any measure wealth is less concentrated than at any time in the past.
F
Fero.
Yesterday, 3:26 PM
Comments (12.48K)
@DocEvil the concentration of wealth between the traders.
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 3:39 PM
Comments (5.63K)
@DocEvil The Pareto model works like that, but different political and monetary systems can go through variations. It is only a model.

The concentration of wealth is also a relative measure. It is more concentrated now than in the 1960s, for example.
D
DocEvil
Yesterday, 2:37 PM
Comments (563)
The best lesson I learned after 30 years... buy great companies and never sell. I have lost much more money by missing out on gains than I ever made from trading. I’ve held AAPL, AMZN, MNST, ADBE, COST and MSFT (admittedly not high risk now but at the time...) most for well over 20 years. Imagine if I had sold at 50 or 100% gains. Or had sold MSFT during the Ballmer disaster. Pretty sure that irregardless of what I bought, I would have lost $.
P
Pablo Linguist
Yesterday, 4:55 PM
Comments (564)
@DocEvil I doubled my money in Amazon… in 2001… my biggest regret…
S
SeekingTruth
Yesterday, 2:14 PM
Comments (3.45K)
From 1966 until mid-1982, (16 years), there was little money made in the stock market by regular citizens that bought and held.
Most of the money was made by stockbrokers that bought and sold them stocks, and other insiders that had real and timely data and info at their fingertips.
So neither strategy worked very well.
One way to counteract this was to swing trade (not day trade, or the opposite extreme: buy and hold).
Many ways to assist this including seasonality, and cycle and technical and fundamental analysis on an ongoing basis.

One of the problems of buy and hold is that we don't know when another 16 year
flat money cycle begins, just like they did not know between 1929 and 1952 (23 years to just break-even), but the market rallies were quite rewarding during those periods, while the downdrafts were also quite significant and painful.
If those who rode down the downdrafts were caught with needing the money, they paid a price, and a long time to recover.
Those that took profits at timely points lived to fight another day.
Just try to be sensible doing it and fight the greed and panic impulses.
Try to understand what is currently driving the markets, and how much risk is associated with it.

So, I prefer to "buy and behold" rather than to merely buy-and-hold, - it's just part of my risk control strategy, but if you are an expert at picking the right stocks at the right time, then buy-and-hold works very well in many situations.
Also, as someone once said, "there is more than one way to skin a cat", so to each their own and whatever they are comfortable with.
Always glad to read and digest sage advice from experienced and knowledgeable sources, so my thanks to the author for his fine work in this article. Myedit: Corrected spelling of one word.
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 2:42 PM
Comments (5.63K)
@SeekingTruth Your position should reflect the primary trend. As the charts in the article demonstrate, there are periods when one should reduce (or even eliminate) long positions. The trick is knowing when a trend change is confirmed.
D
DocEvil
Yesterday, 2:47 PM
Comments (563)
@SeekingTruth Comparing the markets pre-1982 and post is difficult. It’s a completely different market. Schwab opened the market to individual investors and the amount of company information available is millions of times more. So yes, there was little money made by "regular citizens” between 1966 and 1982 but it was because most didn’t have access to the markets or real-time information on companies.
S
SeekingTruth
Yesterday, 5:52 PM
Comments (3.45K)
@ANG Traders I agree broadly and in general with your well supported thesis on the major trend that says there is or is not strength somewhere in the markets, but it is essential to know where that strength lies and where it doesn't in respect to individual stocks and sectors, classes and categories where each could be in an entirely different trend relative to each other.
BeaBaggage profile picture
BeaBaggage
Yesterday, 1:04 PM
Comments (14.15K)
It will be a traders market for the next 10yrs no doubt. Interest rate normalization and the pain from the credit bubble of low rates mean tread carefully and earn something over inflation for the first time in years on safety trades. Bea 🌪️
O
Opt4living
Yesterday, 1:51 PM
Comments (4.56K)
@BeaBaggage author outlined, quite clearly I think, a logical conclusion of a continued bull run for the next decade. Why would that be a traders market. Anyone can do well in a decade bull run. Looking at near term trees blinds from seeing the longer term forest.
R
RUBYRUBY3
Yesterday, 12:34 PM
Comments (14.89K)
"The concentration of wealth will continue with each successive iteration until, theoretically, all the money will go to just one individual player as the rest go to zero. This is what happens when you play the game of Monopoly to its conclusion."

If you want to win, buy several high rent properties and when you go directly to jail never use the get out of jail card, just sit there and collect rent, you never have to pay as you never land on other properties requiring payments.
You can go watch tv while everyone gives you money till, they are out.
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 1:25 PM
Comments (5.63K)
@RUBYRUBY3 Or high quality stocks.
G
Gobigordontgo
Yesterday, 11:57 AM
Comments (2)
Thank you for showing us to step back and look at the 'forest' again. It's easy to get lost in the 'trees'.
J
JPBrent754
Yesterday, 9:49 AM
Comments (10)
Gotta say...a very worthwhie read. Thanks.
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 1:26 PM
Comments (5.63K)
@JPBrent754 Happy to help.
F
Fero.
Yesterday, 9:46 AM
Comments (12.48K)
I was going through the list of your articles but I can not find the one that called the top at the end of '21. Being bullish is OK, we know the system is rigged and long term the market will rise, even if it has to go down for a decade or so from time to time. But if one fails to see a 20% dip ahead, not to mention a 30+% one in QQQ, then what is a prognostication good for? Buffett said keep investing in the SPY and forget the rest. Same as what you say. Both of you are right - if the investor in question is just entering the workforce and looks ahead to 50 years of investing. Not so much if he's a retiree with half of his dividends ready to be reinvested. In that case it's important that he does not chase trends. Because as per Prechter (and he is right about this), nobody can predict the change of a trend. Nobody. It's always surprising and is always recognized in hindsight only. Therefore there is no one size fits all.
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 10:27 AM
Comments (5.63K)
@Fero. The primary trend did not change in 2021. We reduced our long positions according to our analysis and then increased again in October of 2022. Why would I call a “top” if the primary trend is still in place? (We did take money off the table though).
R
RUBYRUBY3
Yesterday, 12:40 PM
Comments (14.89K)
@Fero.
SPY
stockcharts.com/...
Price cracking the SMA13 is as close as you get to calling tops the creation of the red down trend confirms it. But that means falling to cut of the up trend line. SMA 13 heading down is good enough.

PG run end 2022
stockcharts.com/...
F
Fero.
Yesterday, 12:55 PM
Comments (12.48K)
@ANG Traders will the primary trend ever change in the fiat money system? What if the decline was 30%? Or 40%. And did not take 2 years till the next ATH but 10?
M
MC22
Yesterday, 9:06 AM
Comments (282)
Hey Professor Nick, Again, thank you for your insight and comprehension reporting…
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Yesterday, 8:14 AM
Comments (5.32K)
The lesson learned since 1982 (peak interest rates) is you want to own stocks all the time. The lesson learned from 1965 to 1982 is you want to avoid stocks (rising interest rates), as they underperformed inflation. It depends on when you born and when (timing) you invested? What if another 15-year period of underperformance vs. inflation is next? What if a 20-year or 25-year span of weakness is approaching? Then things like real estate and gold/silver, maybe foreign stocks, will be better to own for your future wealth.

I will say a 50% stock market crash in 2024 would eliminate 7-10 years of paper gains for most U.S. equity investors (excluding 7-10 Big Tech winners), pushing the 25-year total return (since 1999-2000 tech boom highs) from Wall Street back toward the savings/inflation rate over the same span.

Remember past performance is no guarantee of future gains. The whole financial industry puts this disclaimer in fine print at the bottom of each document for a reason.

Otherwise, I like the article.
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 8:47 AM
Comments (5.63K)
@Paul Franke That is why one needs to identify the primary trend and adjust investments accordingly.
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Yesterday, 9:00 AM
Comments (5.32K)
@ANG Traders The primary bull trend had been Fed money printing (direct support for financial assets). However, that trend ended in early 2022.

For my forecast and money, I will not turn bullish until we clearly enter recession, and the Fed can print again. Too many things can/will go wrong in 2024, with a -20% to -50% market drop approaching. I don't want any piece of that.
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 10:13 AM
Comments (5.63K)
@Paul Franke The Fed is a bank and cannot “print”. It can lend (which must be paid back and cancelled leaving no net money-creation). The Fed can do asset swaps, but not “print”.

I do agree that it is all money creation, but it is Congressional spending laws that create the money. What doesn’t get taxed back stays as money in the economy.
J
Joseph.misch
Yesterday, 6:15 AM
Comments (260)
Thanks, what is the current trend for RSP and IWM? (Very similar charts). Figured I’d ask since SPY is dominated by 7 stocks.
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 7:47 AM
Comments (5.63K)
@Joseph.misch The mag 7 represent the “tool makers”. IWM represents the tool users. AI, especially LLM, are just starting to be applied (used). As tool use expands, the productivity gains will be reflected in the IWM.
i
ihookem
Yesterday, 11:51 AM
Comments (2.58K)
@ANG Traders " will be reflected in IWM".. Does this tell us IWM will advance but is just lagging? I wonder why IWM is not doing so good. This said, when the big 7 have done it's job, perhaps the price will crash. No? Just a thought. I am not sure how far we will go with AI. It already seems crazy . A nurse told me there are robots sending food all over the hospitals and dont need as many humans..... However, we still need some humans to maintain the robot... It would almost be scary if they could program a robot to fix robots... ( insert scary face) but where does it all end?
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 1:37 PM
Comments (5.63K)
@ihookem The public was terrified of steam engines, internal combustion cars, flying machines etc. Every tool can be a weapon, but that is no reason to deny ourselves tools (labour-saving devices).

AI can allow us to do other less boring things. We need, however, to make education and training a paid pursuit like the military is, instead of saddling our youth and displaced workers with massive debt.
Studio9 profile picture
Studio9
Yesterday, 4:47 AM
Comments (2)
Thank you for sharing your wisdom. Your approach is helping me understand market influences. The long term charts help put everything into perspective. Wishing you much success during this primary trend.
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
Yesterday, 6:03 AM
Comments (5.63K)
@Studio9 Thanks for reading and for sharing your thoughts.
d
dj divi
Yesterday, 4:30 AM
Comments (3)
we are in a new industrial revolution with ev s , battech , robot and ai ,eventually these new sources will push the stock market higher !
m
mlasell
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (702)
I like your approach. The trend is your friend is my mantra. But do you worry about valuations? You are starting the bull trend from 2000 when the market crashed. We are now at valuations higher than 2000.
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.63K)
@mlasell Valuations depend on the measuring stick. Investors pay according to expectations of future value. Every major bull market has a new technology (tool) that increases productivity exponentially. Valuations are a reflection of that. AI is to intellectual labour, as the steam engine was to physical labour.
B
Babson88
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (326)
@ANG Traders “AI is to intellectual labor, as the steam engine was to physical labor”. So where does that leave the human race going forward, physically and intellectually weak?
ANG Traders profile picture
ANG Traders
09 Feb. 2024
Comments (5.63K)
@Babson88 Humans make tools, and tools make humans. Tools are labour-saving devices. On average, humans are perhaps physically weaker since the steam engine (I have no data to support that), but they are strong enough and have more time to do all kinds of fun stuff like skiing (both water and snow), rock-climb, play field sports etc.
The electronic calculator took over most arithmetic calculations, but humans still advanced scientific and mathematical knowledge at the fastest rate in history...and we live longer than we ever have.
