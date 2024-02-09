d3sign/Moment via Getty Images

Instead of scrutinizing the revised annual consumer price index data, markets fixated on the S&P 500 (SP500) trading at a new, historic 5,000 milestone. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported consumer prices increased at a 3.3% annualized rate in Q4/2023. The data is unchanged from December 2023's core CPI of a 0.3% month-over-month rise.

The BLS, however, raised the headline CPI down by 0.1% to 0.2% M/M. Fed watchers who expect the committee to set monetary policy from data-driven decision-making would raise their March 2024 rate hike expectations. At the time of writing, the Nasdaq (QQQ) added 0.86%, gold fell by 0.56% to $2,022, and the S&P 500 traded at 5,011. More importantly, Treasury yields are not pricing in an early rate cut. Short-term treasury bond yields rose the most, with the two-year Treasury yield (US2Y) up by 0.72%.

Seeking Alpha

Stock Ideas From Reader Comment

One reader commented that Comcast (CMCSA) raised an Internet/TV contract by a whopping 20%. The user's auto insurance increased by 12%. While CMCSA stock fell heavily from an over $46 high, readers may take advantage of the recent stock dip on no news to accumulate shares. The stock scores a 4.79/5.0 quant rating, or a "Strong Buy." The stock has a strong value, growth, and profitability grade.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analysts revised their earnings per share for the December 2024 year, sending the Revision score to a "C" grade.

Seeking Alpha

Insurance firms are stocks that investors must own. Chubb (CB), whose stock dividend yields 1.4%, posted net premiums rising by 12.9% Y/Y to $11.9 billion. Prudential (PRU) is a more attractive dividend income stock, with a forward yield of 5.03% before the dividend declaration. The firm increased its dividend by 4%, to $1.30 a share and launched a new $1 billion stock buyback.

The more firms may raise prices, the better the shareholder returns from the above-mentioned stocks.

Impact of CPI Revision on Fed Policy

With the increase in bond market yields, especially in the short term, prices in a low chance of interest rates falling next month. Stock markets do not need looser credit conditions. For example, SPACs (Special purpose acquisition companies or "blank check" companies) are back.

Nearly all SPACs (at least on my stock list) lost 95% of their value or more since 2021. Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) rose from around $17 in December to as high as over $50 this month.

ARM Holdings (ARM) gained 55% in the last week after posting quarterly results. Wall Street upgrades added to the excess positive sentiment, lifting semiconductor stocks yesterday.

Meta Platforms (META) returned 54% in only six months after posting big tech's best earnings of the season. Meta is benefiting from a surge in advertising spending from Chinese tech firms for the second quarter in a row. This includes Alibaba (BABA) and PDD (PDD). Chinese companies scurried to attract foreign consumers as domestic demand continued to slump.

On the losing side of the stock rally, Pinterest (PINS) lost around 13% after posting sales that missed analyst expectations. Snap (SNAP) lost one-third of its value after posting weak revenue growth of only 5% year-on-year. The firm filed an automatic mixed shelf offering on Feb. 7.

Impact on S&P 500 at 5,000

Readers should review the top-performing stocks driving the index's rally. Growth pivoted to obesity drug supplier Eli Lilly (LLY) and artificial intelligence chip suppliers Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Below, the margin of safety is negative on the top-performing S&P 500 stocks year-to-date. The margin of safety data is courtesy of Stock Rover.

Stock Rover

The worst-performing S&P 500 stocks have company-specific issues. Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) has account practice issues and put its CFO on administrative leave. Charter (CHTR) reported a decline in Internet customers in its latest quarter.

Stock Rover

V.F. (VFC) posted an 11 loss per share due partly to a cyberattack it warned about on Dec. 18, 2023.

Inflation, which is 3.3% and above the Fed's 2% target, assures higher interest rates for longer. This is hurting demand for electric vehicles the most. Tesla (TSLA) reported revenue growing by only 3.5% Y/Y to $25.17 billion in its fourth quarter. Needless to say, Tesla's halo hurt the share price of Rivian (RIVN), Fisker (FSR), and Lucid (LCID). Polestar (PSNY) continued its downtrend after Volvo (OTCPK:VLVLY) cut ties with the firm on Feb. 1.

Your Takeaway

The CPI revision reaffirms that the Federal Reserve will not cut interest rates anytime soon. Investors who are on the sidelines need not decrease their cash holdings, which yield as much as 5.36%. Risks continue to rise for stocks selling off abruptly on profit-taking as their valuations worsen.

For now, the market may enjoy risk-free returns from money market holdings and high-flying technology stocks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.