Leggett & Platt: Is The Dividend Still Secure Amid Poor Cash Flow Guidance?

Summary

  • In this update, I take a look at Leggett & Platt, Incorporated's performance in 2023 and what investors can expect for 2024.
  • The consumer durables and industrial products manufacturer reported rather weak sales and earnings, but strong free cash flow.
  • The consumer-facing segments of Leggett & Platt continue to suffer from a persistently challenging demand environment, and the Specialty Products segment was unable to offset this weakness.
  • I also examine LEG stock's dividend security and take a fresh look at the company's debt, liquidity, and cash profitability.
  • After all, the outlook for free cash flow in 2024 is pretty poor.

Introduction

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), a diversified manufacturer of consumer durables and industrial products, reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results yesterday, shortly after announcing a restructuring plan to improve profitability. The announcement came

Comments (9)

Comments (5.32K)
Thanks for reading my latest article, I hope you liked it and I was able to provide some food for thought.

If you'd like to show your support, feel free to leave a "Like" under the article and hit the "Follow" button. Also, don't forget to activate notifications in case you want to be alerted when I publish my next article.
$LEG certainly is in a very difficult business cycle. I have a modest position for its dividend and am currently in deep red. I will hold and DRIP the dividends. Might add some shares with today's big fall.
@Deep Value Ideas isn't this environment better today for them compared to the GFC? I think management has been thru this before. Don't they expect depressions and recessions?
Thanks for your analyst/thoughts on a struggling company.
@brass7 You are welcome, thanks for reading. Things aren't going great for $LEG, that's for sure, but I think the company will also navigate this downturn.
From the 2023 4th quarter earning report yesterday ...

"For the full year 2024, we assumed capital expenditures of $100 million to $120 million, dividends of approximately $245 million, indicating $1.84 annual dividend in 2024 versus $1.82 in 2023 and minimal spending for acquisitions and share repurchases as we focus on managing cash."
2024 guidance appears to indicate that the dividend will be held constant through 2024 as the quarterly payment is currently at $0.46 or $1.84/year.
@GBear73 CFO Burns noted LEG expects to pay $1.86 on an annualized basis for 2024 compared with $1.84 for 2023. Considering they raise in May, this implies a 1.4% raise to ~ $0.4666 per share (one payment of $0.46 and three payments of $0.4666).
Thank you for a very comprehensive article. I am not the expert you are, but I could not find any exception to your thesis from other article I have read. Well done.
@eaglebear Thank you very much for the positive feedback. Just in case - I am always happy to discuss any counter arguments.
