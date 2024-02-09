erdikocak

Introduction

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG), a diversified manufacturer of consumer durables and industrial products, reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results yesterday, shortly after announcing a restructuring plan to improve profitability. The announcement came as no surprise to be honest, as LEG is known for its low gross margin and therefore has very limited headroom for operating cost increases.

My regular readers know that I watch the company very closely - mainly because of its heavy reliance on sales of consumer durables, which perform poorly in an inflationary environment and are quite sensitive to economic cycles. So in this update, I take a look at the company's performance in 2023 and what investors can expect for 2024. As I am sure many own LEG shares as an income-generating investment, I will also examine the company's dividend security and take a fresh look at Leggett's debt, liquidity, and cash profitability.

Leggett & Platt 2023 Earnings – Another Challenging Year

For 2023, LEG reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39, two cents better than consensus. Net revenue was $4.7 billion, or 8% lower than 2022, and excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures over the last twelve months (see my last article), organic sales declined 7% year-over-year.

The weak top line performance already shows the difficult demand situation in Leggett's consumer-facing segments, but as a cyclical company, the sales figure should still be seen in the context of the post-pandemic increase to $5.03 billion in 2021 (Figure 1). At that time, the company benefited from solid demand recovery and, in particular, strong pricing in its Steel Rod subsegment. In 2023, the weak selling price in this segment was a headwind of 5% - on a consolidated basis. The other main reason for the weak sales performance (three percentage points contribution) was the continued weakness in demand in Leggett's residential end markets.

On closer inspection, the company's Bedding segment recorded a 17% drop in sales. Volume was down 8% and the difference is largely due to the weaker raw material-related selling price mentioned above. Sales in the other consumer-facing segment - Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products - fell by 11% year-over-year, as did the segment volume. However, excluding the positive effect of 2% from smaller acquisitions, sales would have fallen by 13%. As in previous quarters, Leggett's Specialty Products segment continues to benefit from the ongoing recovery from the pandemic (particularly in the aerospace sector, see slide 20 of the earnings presentation). Segment sales were up 14%, but without the positive impact of an acquisition I discussed in my last article, sales would have been up only 7%.

In my view, investors have priced in not only the (continued) weakness in the consumer-facing segments - which Leggett management expects to last through 2024 - but also a recession that will impact the still strong demand in the Specialty Products segment. However, while CEO Dolloff and his team do expect a slowdown in the segment, its volume should still grow in the low single-digit percentage range. At the same time, management also expects less pressure on the consumer-facing segments. Overall, volumes are expected to decline by a low to mid-single-digit percentage in 2024. Sales are expected to decline by a similar percentage, to a midpoint of $4.5 billion.

Figure 1: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG): Annual net sales and sales guidance for 2024 (own work, based on company filings)

In terms of margin, there is still plenty of room before LEG's operating margin reaches the 2007/08 lows, but given the persistently challenging demand environment and Leggett's characteristically low gross (and operating) margins (Figure 2), it is no wonder that the company announced a restructuring program not so long ago. Similarly, it cannot be argued away that the company still appears to be struggling with its 2018 acquisition of Elite Comfort Solutions (ECS). After five years, I would have expected better profitability given that ECS made Leggett a vertically integrated bedding products manufacturer.

And while goodwill related to the $1.25 billion acquisition was not written off in 2023 (at least not to any significant extent), I still believe the $444 million intangible asset impairment charge taken in Q4 2023 indicates likely unrealizable synergies and weaker-than-expected profitability. A more in-depth assessment is not possible at this time, as the company does not disclose all balance sheet details in its earnings-related 8-K filings.

Figure 2: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG): Historical gross and operating margins (own work, based on company filings)

It is expected to take around two years to complete the restructuring, and Leggett expects to lose $100 million in sales during this process. The restructuring costs of $65 to $85 million will largely be financed by the sale of real estate. Going forward, the one-time 2.2% reduction in sales (percentage based on 2024 guidance) is expected to result in an annual EBIT benefit of $40 to $50 million. Leggett generates an annual operating profit of around $450 million (five-year average), so the restructuring should lead to a one-time positive net effect of 8 to 10%.

An Update On The Dividend Security Of LEG Stock

Leggett currently pays out $0.46 per quarter, so the company needs to generate at least $250 million in free cash flow to maintain its dividend. LEG is a dividend king (52 years of annual increases), and management obviously places a high value on the dividend. But, of course, the mere status of a dividend king is not an indication of the security of the dividend in the future. However, I think that management's commitment is at least a sign that a dividend cut will not be taken lightly.

However, before we assess whether LEG can still afford to pay its dividend (or increase it further), let's take a look at the company's debt. As I have already reported, management has negotiated more flexible terms with its creditors coming out of the pandemic. Figure 3, which illustrates Leggett's net debt to adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months, shows that the leverage ratio is still acceptable, but quite close to the 3.5x debt covenant (explanation on p. 35, 2023 10-Q3).

The good news is that the leverage ratio has only risen slightly compared to the previous quarter. In view of the persistently difficult demand environment, the leverage ratio can be expected to increase further, although it should be borne in mind that management may switch part of the employee compensation to stock-based payments. For 2024, management expects fully-diluted shares outstanding of 138 million, which represents a dilution of 3.4 %. That's considerably more than in recent years.

In addition to this lever, 10 to 20% of the EBIT benefit expected from the restructuring will already be realized in the second half of 2024, and the costs of the restructuring will be covered by the real estate transaction.

Figure 3: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG): Leverage in terms of net debt to trailing twelve-months adjusted EBITDA (own work, based on company filings)

While liquidity is significantly weaker than at the end of 2021 (Leggett's best year), it is still acceptable and slightly stronger than in previous quarters. The fact that cash and cash equivalents are about $100 million higher compared to the previous quarter (red bars in Figure 4) tells me that Leggett's cash conversion is solid and has improved significantly after a difficult 2022 (working capital issues). More on that later. Considering that the borrowing capacity under its "backup" credit facility (blue bars in Figure 4) depends on Leggett's earnings, restricted cash and leverage metrics, the fact that capacity has barely changed quarter-over-quarter should not be seen as an immediate concern.

Figure 4: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG): Liquidity – cash, cash equivalents, and revolving credit facility borrowing capacity (own work, based on company filings)

The maturity profile of Leggett & Platt's debt is largely unchanged (Figure 5). The 10 basis point increase in the weighted-average interest rate compared to the previous quarter is due to a slightly higher amount outstanding under the company's commercial paper program. The debt maturing in November 2024 ($300 million), which I highlighted in one of my previous articles, will be repaid with commercial paper but is likely to be refinanced long term when interest rates are slightly more favorable. In this respect, management has acted wisely in the past, as the example of the issuance of $500 million of 30-year senior notes at 3.5% in November 2021 - when interest rates were still extremely low - shows. But even if interest rates remain at current levels for longer, I don't see a major problem from a debt servicing perspective. In my last article, I modeled Leggett's interest coverage ratio for such a scenario.

Figure 5: Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG): Debt maturities as of December 31, 2023, including commercial paper program (own work, based on company filings)

In my view, Leggett's dividend is still secure from a balance sheet perspective. Now let's take a look at free cash flow (FCF) to see if the company can afford its cash payout to shareholders. As a side note, I don't look at the conventional dividend payout ratio because earnings per share do not necessarily reflect a company's ability to generate cash.

In 2023, Leggett generated operating cash flow (OCF) of $497 million. The fact that management was able to generate OCF close to the upper end of the guidance issued a year ago is, in my view, confirmation of management's conservative stance, especially against the backdrop of another difficult year. Capital expenditures of $114 million were in line with guidance, so Leggett generated FCF of $383 million, translating to a fairly conservative payout ratio of around 64%.

However, it should be noted that Leggett's working capital declined by $116 million in 2023 (cash effect), so I would not expect a similarly solid FCF in 2024. With this in mind, management's guidance for OCF of $325m to $375 million seems understandable. Capital expenditures are expected to remain flat (midpoint of $115 million), leaving the dividend not fully covered if OCF is near the lower end of the guidance. However, if OCF is near the midpoint and capital expenditures near the low end, the dividend will remain covered - albeit just barely.

All in all, I don't think Leggett's dividend is in danger of being cut at this time. If the demand environment does not turn out considerably worse than management's expectations, the dividend will remain covered by free cash flow. And even in the event that FCF is not able to fully cover the dividend, Leggett's liquidity can bridge the gap. Of course, I don't like it when companies pay part of their dividend with debt, but as long as management doesn't regularly resort to this source of cash, I appreciate the commitment. However, it may well be that the debt doesn't even increase even if FCF doesn't fully cover the dividend - remember that Leggett's cash buffer has improved sequentially and is now at $365 million. The company expects to pay out approximately $240 million in 2024 in dividends.

However, the company's 52nd dividend increase, theoretically due in May, could be a different story. While the market would likely see an increase in line with the five-year average growth rate of 4% as a strongly positive sign, I expect nothing more than a token increase to maintain the status as dividend king. Management actually hinted at a small increase in yesterday's press release (dividends paid in 2024 are expected to be ~1% higher than 2023) and during today's earnings call, CFO Burns said that the company expects to pay out an annualized dividend of $1.84 for 2024, which translates to a 1.4% increase.

Conclusion

Leggett & Platt - a company heavily dependent on sales of consumer durables, which perform poorly in an inflationary environment and are highly sensitive to economic cycles - reported understandably weak results for the fourth-quarter and full-year 2023.

The demand environment remains challenging, and Leggett & Platt's Specialized Products segment, while still benefiting from the aerospace industry recovery from the pandemic and continued strong demand in the automotive sub-segment, is currently unable to offset the weakness in the consumer-facing segments.

Considering that the 2018 acquisition of ECS is still falling short of expectations and Leggett is known for its characteristically low margins, the announcement of a restructuring program came as no real surprise. It is good to see that the benefits should be visible as early as the second half of 2024 and the loss of sales is insignificant (2% of 2024 expected sales). I am also pleased that the associated costs can be almost completely covered by the sale of some real estate.

A fresh look at Leggett's leverage, liquidity and maturity profile revealed no immediate threat to the dividend, but make no mistake - it's not smooth sailing for LEG at the moment. While free cash flow was very solid in 2023 - and the improved liquidity buffer provides some reassurance - the guidance for 2024 is rather weak. The company is likely to pay out all (or slightly) more than what it expects to generate in cash in 2024. If the demand environment deteriorates significantly more than management expects, a dividend cut is likely, but keep in mind that Dolloff and his colleagues are usually quite conservative with their expectations.

However, while I maintain that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated's dividend is secure in the current environment, the forthcoming 52nd dividend increase might be a different story. In my view, it is unreasonable to expect an increase in line with the five-year average growth rate of 4%.

Given the importance management attaches to the dividend and its status as dividend king, I do not expect it to lose this prestigious badge lightly. I therefore expect a symbolic dividend increase in May. At the same time, I do not believe that management will continue to increase the payout (or maintain the dividend) no matter what. Ultimately, the long-term financial stability of the company is a far more important goal than short-term cash returns for shareholders.

Thank you very much for reading my latest article. Whether you agree or disagree with my conclusions, I always welcome your opinion and feedback in the comments below. And if there's anything I should improve or expand on in future articles, drop me a line as well. As always, please consider this article only as a first step in your own due diligence.