picture alliance/picture alliance via Getty Images

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) sells outdoors & shooting sports products under a number of brands. The company's brands include Beestinger, Foresight, Bushnell, Camelbak, Federal, and Remington among many other names. Vista Outdoor outlined in 2022 that the company targets to separate its sporting and outdoors segments into separate entities, and in late 2023, the company has signed an agreement for the sale of the sporting segment.

Since becoming publicly traded in early 2015, Vista Outdoor's stock has lost some of its value despite a number of acquisitions, and without the company paying out a dividend.

Seeking Alpha

The Proposed Sale of The Kinetic Group

Vista Outdoor signed an agreement with Czechoslovak Group in October for the sale of the sporting segment, including the Alliant Powder, CCI, Estate Cartridge, Federal, HEVI-Shot, Remington, and Speer Ammo brands. If the deal is finished, current Vista Outdoor's shareholders will receive a cash consideration of $12.90 per share, as well as one share of Revelyst per current Vista Outdoor's share consisting of the remaining outdoors segment, as told in the Q3 presentation.

The sale agreement has been made with an implied enterprise value of $1.91 billion for the sporting segment. The valuation doesn't seem too appetizing to sell at - with FY2024 approximations, the value represents an EV/EBITDA of just 5, below Vista Outdoor's trailing EV/EBITDA of 7.3 at the time of writing. The press release about the transaction wasn't welcomed warmly - Vista Outdoor's stock fell by -24% on the day of the news.

Sporting Segment Financials *No Operating Income Disclosed for FY18/FY19 (Author's Calculation Using VSTO Annual Report Data)

A couple of factors could play into the seemingly very low valuation. There could be an expectation of the sporting segment's earnings fall - the shooting sports activity saw a significant increase due to the Covid pandemic, as the segment's revenues climbed from $1189 million in FY2020 (ending in March 2020) into $1519 million in FY2021, and have continued to rise until FY2024. Revenues for the segment are expected to fall by around 16.1% in FY2024 with Vista Outdoor's guidance middle point, and margins are also seeing quite large pressure as a result, although still at a very good level. A further decline in upcoming years into pre-pandemic figures could start to deteriorate earnings quickly from the FY2023 operating income of $552 million for the segment closer to $80 million achieved in FY2020. Another factor is the ESG factor that could be perceived by the capital markets as poor for firearm-related products. While I don't necessarily believe that the factor very often plays a huge part in individual investors' decisions, it could affect the negotiable terms for the sale of such a segment.

The proposed transaction has already gotten an antitrust clearance, with the transaction very unlikely to hit any regulatory roadblocks. Shareholders will have a vote on the divestment in Q2 of calendar year 2024, though - investors can still try to block the transaction, as the agreement has been met with quite a ton of drama. I believe that investors should take a critical look at the sporting segment's future earnings capabilities to decide on the vote - if earnings sustain current levels, the transaction seems unreasonably cheap, but if not, the transaction could create more focus for the remaining business without too cheap of a price tag, creating value. Both companies currently expect the deal to close during 2024.

Remaining Revelyst Business

If the transaction is closed, Vista Outdoor's Revelyst segment will stand as current shareholders' remaining business with the outdoors brands. In the Q3 presentation, Vista Outdoor outlines very significant improvements in the segment with greater focus after the divestment - the company plans to simplify Revelyst's business model, improve the company's efficiency, and invest in the segment's brands for future growth. As a result, Vista Outdoor estimates to realize $100 million in annualized cost savings by FY2027, and to achieve better revenue growth. The cost efficiency improvements include improved real estate planning, supply chain management, and organizational changes among other items.

Vista Outdoor's Q3 Presentation

While the improvements sound excellent, I remain skeptical of their success before improvements are demonstrated in financials. I don't see how the divestment of the sporting segment allows for a whopping $100 million in savings, around 7.6% of the segment's sales in FY2023; the organization would have to have been highly unorganized for such savings to be plausible. While the more focused business could create more space for growth, I keep my estimates for organic growth moderate - as per Vista Outdoor's annual reports, the segment's sales have grown at a CAGR of 2.8% from FY2018 to FY2023, including acquisitions.

To estimate a rough fair value for the Revelyst segment & the planned cash consideration combined, I constructed a discounted cash flow model in my usual manner. In the model, I estimate slightly elevated growth for the Revelyst business from FY2025 as the consumer sentiment improves - from FY2024 to FY2033, I estimate a revenue CAGR of 2.5%, which I believe to be above the segment's long-term organic revenue growth. For the adjusted EBITDA margin, I estimate leverage with the company's extraordinary plans for improved efficiency. I estimate the margin to rise from 7.8% in FY2024 into 12.5% from FY2027 forward, estimating around $66 million in achieved annual cost efficiencies from FY2024, still below the highly ambitious targets. Vista Outdoor's cash flow conversion from adjusted EBITDA is moderately good in the long term, considered in the DCF model.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 8.87%, the DCF model estimates Vista Outdoor's current fair value at $35.53, around 21% above the stock price at the time of writing. The value estimate also includes the cash consideration of $12.90 per share - for Revelyst alone, the DCF model estimates a post-transaction value of $22.63 per share, including the post-transaction balance sheet.

Revelyst DCF Model (+$12.90 Cash Consideration) (Author's Calculation)

The used weighed average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Vista Outdoor plans to pay off debts with the divestment proceedings - I estimate the Revelyst segment to have no interest-bearing debt after the transaction. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States' 10-year bond yield of 4.09%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran's latest estimate for the United States, made on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Vista Outdoor's beta at a figure of 0.93. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.5%, crafting a cost of equity and WACC of 8.87%.

A Declined Offer from Colt

In November of 2023, after the proposition of the sale of the sporting segment, Colt CZ Group proposed a business combination valuing Vista Outdoor's shares at $30. Vista Outdoor rejected the offer later in the same month, though, suggesting that the proposal undervalues Vista Outdoor's business significantly.

Takeaway

Vista Outdoor has had its fair share of conflict, as the company's plans for separating its two segments is proceeding. The now proposed sale of the sporting segment is seen as an undervalued transaction, as Vista Outdoor's stock plummeted from the news of the agreement. I believe that the sporting segment does have risks considering the earnings level's sustainability after a Covid pandemic boost, but unless earnings deteriorate very largely into near pre-pandemic earnings, the sale seems very cheap.

The outdoors segment, now named Revelyst, is guided to have a better focus, positioning the company for incredible cost efficiencies and better growth. While I believe that a greater focus can improve the segment's financials, I don't see the entire $100 million in savings as a good baseline expectation. With my DCF model estimates, and the assumption that the transaction goes through, Vista Outdoor would currently still have an upside of 21%. Because the company's current situation is met with many risks and assumptions, potentially altering the value vastly, I only have a hold rating for the time being, despite potential upside.