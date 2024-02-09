bankrx

We are still following W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC), a bit of a controversial real estate investment trust, or REIT, that has been undergoing substantial change. There are just so many question marks here, but most notably, in the just-reported earnings. Performance was slightly below expectations, and management is guiding for ongoing dispositions, with modest investing activity. In recent weeks W.P. Carey's spinoff of Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP), which was completed on November 1, carving out their 4th largest business line, has been performing well. The overall market has been raging higher since we covered the stock with a neutral "don't buy" rating. Shares rebounded into the low $60s, but have now retraced back to about levels where we initiated.

Shares are still trying to bust out of a downtrend, but a retracement back to the $57 level suggests more struggles ahead. Maybe you are owning it for income, and don't mind sideways action. For income names, sideways action is just fine. While we covered the spinoff in our initiation coverage, in this column we hone in on the legacy company and its just reported performance.

Before we get into details, we want to remind you of the debt schedule. So much of the company's debt is coming due, a risk in the next few quarters to keep in mind. Here is a quick view of the debt principal coming due over the next few years:

So, as you can see here, more than half of the debt profile needs to be paid off (or in reality, refinanced) by the end of 2026. As one can imagine, those refinances will come at higher rates. Interest expense was up to $291 million in 2023 and about $73 million in Q4 alone. Currently, there is 5X plus debt to EBITDA leverage.

What we know is to boost liquidity the company continues to sell off assets. This program they have put into place to offload assets has led to 79 properties being sold for $608.1 million, including eight properties totaling gross proceeds of $220.3 million sold during the 2023 third and fourth quarters. And just last month the company dumped off another 71 properties for $387.8 million sold, which included their largest office portfolio. Office real estate continues to be a massive question market for REITs, banks, and others exposed to the space.

Now, it is not like the company is simply selling assets and washing its hands. Funds are being redeployed into other assets. Investment volume totaled $345.6 million in Q4, and for all of 2023, the company invested 2023 to $1.3 billion.

In terms of the top line in Q4, revenues were $412.4 million, up 2.4% from $402.6 million for Q4 2022, though that included some reimbursable expenses. This was short of estimates by $11 million. We saw lease revenues fall, primarily due to reclassifications of lease revenues related to the U-Haul and State of Andalusia portfolios, and the NLOP spinoff. However, with built-in rent escalators, we saw higher rents per tenant coming in. Factoring in expenses, net income cratered to $144.3 million, down 31.1% from $209.5 million, though this reflects the altered state of the company with the spinoff and sales. Overall the adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, was $1.19, down 7.8% from $1.29 a year ago, mostly due to the NLOP spinoff. However, the interest expense offset higher rental revenues per tenant. This also was a penny short of expectations.

Overall, the quarter was fine, nothing to write home about, but not a disaster, either. The issue we saw was the narrowed forward guidance. We obviously all knew that in 2024 AFFO would decline given far less property in the portfolio. AFFO could be increased if they knocked down some of the debt and lowered interest payments.

Folks, it is high a leverage situation, despite efforts to offload properties and raise cash. We are seeing ballooning interest payments, but a priority remains making new investments. The port is diversified, and we do like that it is moving away from the office.

So, the largest concentration is in retail stores. The retail sector has been holding up well as the economy, despite the pressure on consumer credit, continues to churn along. The retail exposure also contains automotive dealerships, so keeping an eye on that industry as an investor is worth it, and auto sales continue to be robust.

But the forward look caught us by surprise, and with today's selloff, the Street, too, obviously was disappointed in the outlook. 2024 is being billed as a year of "transformation" per management. We would argue that 2023 was the real year of transformation, but we digress.

As we look ahead, management plans to offload another $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion of assets, but keep in mind a chunk of this was just done in January. The company will use existing liquidity and cash raised to make new investments of $1.5 to $2.0 billion this year. But the all-important figure was the AFFO guide. It was for a narrow $4.65 to $4.75. This was slightly below consensus at the midpoint when the Street saw $4.72. However, the midpoint of $4.70 remains the same as prior guidance of $4.60 to $4.80. So the good news is the bottom end was pulled higher, but the top end was shaved.

Is it an overreaction? Possibly, but it adds an uncertainty factor, and the Street never likes uncertainty. We expect WPC shares to kind of move sideways, which if you are buying for the income, should be a welcomed phenomenon. Of course, lest ye forget, the dividend was cut by 20% last year.

But there remains a risk. A lot of debt is frontloaded, coming due in the next two years. Rates are likely to be cut later this year, but will remain much higher than just 2 years ago. So, refinancing will come at a heavy interest cost. Cash coming in from sales is going into new investments but also to pay down debt. So what takes precedence? It would seem there is a prioritization for new investment, which in turn leads to new leasing and tenant activity and more rents. Interest expense has weighed on AFFO, so monitoring how management attacks the debt is paramount.

Further, for those income seekers parking cash in WPC stock, the new investments that are being made have to be accretive to AFFO. Why? Management cut the dividend once. And there is a ~70% payout goal of AFFO to the dividend. Management will adjust the dividend in line with AFFO growth. Thankfully, the narrowed guidance keeps the AFFO midpoint the same, so we see no immediate risk here to the dividend.

From our perspective, there is a lot of execution risk. Management considers 2024 a transformation year, though we argue that 2023 was the big transition, with a spinoff, major sales, and hefty cuts to your payout. Given the history and uncertainty of how this transition all plays out, we simply think there are other REITs to consider with fewer question marks. It is tempting to buy in anticipation of a turnaround and also catch some capital gains. As an income investor, sideways action and a covered dividend from these levels would be welcomed. Still, we rate W. P. Carey Inc. shares a "don't buy/avoid" neutral.

