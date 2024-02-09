Saab AB (publ) (SAABF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Saab AB (publ) (OTCPK:SAABF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Merton Kaplan - Head-IR

Micael Johansson - CEO

Christian Luiga - CFO and Deputy CEO

Conference Call Participants

Erik Golrang - SEB

Bjorn Enarson - Danske Bank

Sash Tusa - Agency Partners

Sam Burgess - Citi

Merton Kaplan

Hello, and a warm welcome to Saab's Q4 Results and Strategy Execution Update Event. My name is Merton Kaplan. I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Saab, and I will also be your moderator.

So, with that, I want to welcome you again here. We have a full live audience, and we also have viewers online. So we'll be webcasting this and streaming this online for our viewers. So, 2023 was a year with a lot of things happening and impacting our industry. And this, obviously, had implications and impacts on Saab as well. So, we're here today to discuss and talk about Saab's growth journey and the next steps that we're taking on that path. That is also what we'll cover in today's agenda. So I'll walk through that with you briefly.

So, we will focus on three things, actually, and that's the recap of the Q4 results, and then we'll have a deep dive into the strategy execution updates. And we have saved a Q&A that is a bit longer than usual for you. So we're going to take all the questions afterwards. And for our viewers online, you have a link in the press release from this morning and also in the report that you have to click to, and we have a telco moderator that will assist you. So, we will do Q&A live and with the audience online. We also have a chat for those who wants to type in their questions.