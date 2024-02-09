Odfjell SE (ODJAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Odfjell SE (OTC:ODJAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Harald Fotland - Chief Executive Officer

Terje Iversen - Chief Financial Officer

Nils Selvik - Vice President, Investor Relations

Harald Fotland

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of Odfjell's Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Full Year Results for 2023. Before I continue, please observe that you have the opportunity to ask questions during the presentation and these questions will be answered after the presentation.

Today's agenda follow usual pattern, I will present the highlights. My colleague, Terje Iversen, will present the financials, and then I will continue with an operational review and our prospects for the future.

If we then turn to the highlights. The fourth quarter was another solid quarter for Odfjell and it concluded a record year for the company. Actually, these are the best full year results that Odfjell has ever presented. The time charter earnings in Odfjell Tankers ended at $182 million, and this compares to $184 million in the third quarter. The EBIT was $71 million, and this compares to $76 million in the third quarter. We delivered a very strong net result of $52 million. And adjusted for one-offs, then the result was $50 million and this compares to $49 million in the third quarter.

The rates on our renewed contracts during the quarter were up 5% and this covered approximately 29% of the full annual contract volume. The net result contribution from Odfjell Tankers was slightly up at $2.4 million, and this compares to $2.1 million in the third quarter. I'm also happy to say that our carbon intensity, the AER for the fourth quarter came in at 7.2, and this is in line with the average -- with the third quarter. The Board also approved a dividend of $0.63 per share, and this is based on