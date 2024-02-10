Lima/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

After the first semester, I was quite optimistic about Aperam (OTC:APEMY) (OTCPK:APMSF) as this large European stainless steel producer remained on track to generate an EBITDA of almost 500M EUR. Unfortunately the second semester was quite a bit weaker and the company's full-year performance didn't even come close to the consensus estimates of 477M EUR in EBITDA. This doesn't mean Aperam is an "avoid," the cyclicality of the business has just had a profound negative impact on the performance. Interestingly, the share price is currently approximately 10% higher than where it was when I wrote last year's article, so the market is clearly forward looking.

Aperam's main listing is on Euronext Amsterdam, where the stock is trading with APAM as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 160,000 shares, making it the most liquid listing with an average monetary value of about EUR 5M per day based on the current share price of just over 31 EUR. There are approximately 72.2M shares outstanding, resulting in a market cap of just around EUR2.3B. I will use the Euro as the base currency throughout this article.

2023 ended on a weak note, and 2024 will start pretty weak as well

While I was expecting "choppier waters ahead" in my July article, I did not anticipate the Q3 EBITDA to be this weak. While the company reported an EBITDA of 103M EUR in Q2 and guided for a "lower EBITDA in Q3," I did not expect an 85% decrease to just 19M EUR. Fortunately the situation improved again during the fourth quarter as Aperam reported an adjusted EBITDA of 55M EUR, almost three times higher than the Q3 EBITDA.

That doesn't mean Aperam ended the year on a strong note. In fact, almost 40% of the full-year EBITDA was generated in the first quarter and less than 25% of the full-year EBITDA was generated in the second semester.

Cyclicality doesn't come as a surprise, it's just important to see how the company deals with it. As you can see below, the total reported revenue in the fourth quarter was 1.55B EUR, an increase of 90M EUR vs. the third quarter of 2023. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.5% while the EBITDA margin on a reported basis was just 2.8%. A strong improvement compared to the 1.3% in the third quarter, but not even close to the double-digit margins reported in 2022.

Aperam reported an operating loss of 10M EUR after deducting the 54M EUR in depreciation and amortization expenses. After also deducting the 37M EUR in finance expenses, the pre-tax loss increased to 48M EUR but the bottom line actually showed a positive result thanks to a tax benefit. The 70M EUR net profit (0.97 EUR per share) is a great quarterly result but should not be relied on.

Fortunately Aperam's cash flow performance remains strong. Granted, in both 2022 and 2023 the capex was higher than average and the company is guiding for a total capital expenditure of 150M EUR in 2024.

Looking at the Q4 operating cash flow, the 318M EUR reported by the company is very strong, but it's entirely caused by a 289M EUR working capital release. This means the underlying operating cash flow was really only 29M EUR. Definitely not sufficient to cover the 93M EUR in capex.

Looking at the FY 2023 results, the 471M EUR was also fueled by a 248M EUR working capital release and the underlying operating cash flow was just 223M EUR. That being said, considering the capex will decrease to 150M EUR per year, Aperam would be free cash flow positive to the tune of approximately 1 EUR per share per year. Of course this free cash flow performance isn't anywhere close to the exceptionally strong result in 2022, but keep in mind we are in the down-cycle now.

Aperam expects its Q1 2024 EBITDA to be in line with the Q4 results but hopefully we will see an improvement throughout the year. The consensus estimates call for an EBITDA north of 500M EUR this year but that might be a bit too optimistic (and I expect analysts still have to review their assumptions after the publication of the Q4 2023 results).

Investment thesis

Income-focused investors will be happy to see Aperam is keeping its quarterly dividend payment of 0.50 EUR per share unchanged, but it doesn't look like that dividend will be covered in the first half of 2024 (it also wasn't covered in H2 2023). Perhaps it's one way for Aperam management to signal it expects to get out of the current slump in a timely fashion. And rest assured, if the company indeed generates 450-500M EUR in EBITDA, the dividend will for sure be fully covered again.

I currently have no position in Aperam as I bought a position during its Q3 weakness and I sold in December when the share price spiked above 30 EUR again. I still like the company and the sector it's operating in, so I'm keeping an eye on the stock to make sure I don't miss an opportunity to get back in when I have cash available.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.