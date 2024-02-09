Boarding1Now

In October 2023, I covered Bombardier Inc. (BDRBF, BDRAF, BBD.A:CA) stock, putting a Strong Buy rating on the stock. Those that have been following know I have been bullish on Bombardier since June 2022. Perhaps for good reasons, since my report in which I attached a buy rating to Bombardier stock, the stock since has gained 128%, easily outperforming the 28% return for the S&P 500 (SP500).

In this report, I am visiting Bombardier stock, and I will be discussing the following subjects:

Bombardier’s stock performance since my previous coverage.

A discussion of Bombardier’s fourth quarter results.

A discussion of the guidance for 2024 earnings

My price target and rating for Bombardier using the most recent data.

Bombardier Stock Continues Its Outperformance

Prior to earnings, Bombardier stock outperformed the market, continuing its stellar performance, gaining 25.7% compared to 21.3% for the broader market. After Bombardier provided its full year earnings and guidance, however, the stock slumped 12.5%, losing its outperforming nature. Perhaps to some extent, it also shows that even if over the longer term a stock outperforms in the short term, a stock can lose its outperforming nature, and investors should be well aware that at times focusing on the short-term performance might lead to missing long-term outperforming opportunities.

Bombardier Earnings Demonstrate Strong Execution But Pressures Shine Through

Bombardier's fourth quarter earnings showed $3.1 billion in revenues or 15% growth on higher deliveries, higher aftermarket services profile and better pricing. Adjusted EBITDA outpaced revenue growth with a 30% growth to $458 million. Reported EBIT was more or less stable year-over-year, which was driven by increased impairments during the quarter related to pausing an aircraft product upgrade. Furthermore, the company faced growing SG&A, R&D and other expenses partially offset by $19 million in gains from business disposals compared to a $2 million cost a year earlier.

So, the lack of translation from the solid gross profit of $582 million compared to $460 million a year earlier to the reported figures can be fully attributed to the impairment. This is also visible in the adjusted numbers which still stood strong. Reported net income declined from $241 million to $215 million driven by the aforementioned cost pressures as well as lower income tax benefits.

For the full year, revenues increased 16% to $8 billion meeting expectations of a higher than $7.6 billion guidance for 2023. Aircraft deliveries came in at 138 units, which is 12% higher year-over-year but missed the mark of more than 138 deliveries targeted for 2023. That is driven by the supply chain pressures. Bombardier has the capacity to go higher in rate, they also have the demand profile for it but the supply chain remains pressured to provides parts and subassemblies to Bombardier fast enough.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year outpaced revenues as well with 32% growth to $1.23 billion on margin expansion to 15.3% from 13.5%. The reported EBIT grew 47% to $538 million despite higher costs. Adjusted EBIT growth was even stronger at 55% putting the figure at nearly $800 million with cash flow performance down from $735 million to $257 million. The year-over-year reduction in free cash flow was driven by inventory built, which itself was driven by supply chain challenges and anticipating higher build rates. Furthermore, last year the company had a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4 compared to 1.0 this year, which drives free cash flow via deposits and upfront payments.

Bombardier Five-Year Summary Shows Strength

Looking at the five-year summary, we see how management has strongly executed. Bombardier has turned itself from a transportation and infrastructure into a pure aerospace and defense play with a focus on business jet and that is working. In 2021, the company completed its divesture of the Bombardier Transportation business to Alstom, and we have seen margins expand ever since and actually since 2019. Adjusted EBITDA and EBIT margins reflecting the operational strength of the company have grown since from 9.1% and 5.4% to 15.3% and 9.9%, respectively.

As said, since 2021 the company is focused on business jets and that seems to have been the right direction when it comes to generating healthier margins and cash flows.

Bombardier Earnings Guidance For 2024 Disappoints

While the company is performing well and navigates the pain points in the supply chain rather well, the company’s guidance for 2024 sent shares prices lower. The company is guiding for 150-155 deliveries in 2024 up from 138 in 2023 with revenues expected in the $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion range up from $8 billion in the prior year. Analysts are expecting Bombardier 2024 revenues to come in at $8.4 billion, so from revenue perspective the guidance is stronger than analyst expectations. EBITDA margins are guided to be more or less stable year-over-year while Bombardier guided for 18% margins in 2025. That puts some pressure on management to execute in 2025, if margin growth is going to be static in 2024.

Furthermore, the free cash flow generation of $100 million to $400 million has been disappointing to investors and analysts. That is also something I noticed when reading the Bombardier Q4 2023 earnings call transcript. Analysts had many questions about the free cash flow guidance as they couldn’t quite rhyme the number. The guidance is driven by continued higher build rates into 2025, which require an inventory accumulation on top of the inventory build that Bombardier already has due to the challenging supply chain. During 2023, driven by the supply chain challenges Bombardier slowed down on some programs where the supply chain was problematic and accelerated in other areas. To bring the slowed down lines up to speed for 2025, the company will be facing higher working capital spent in 2025.

Is Bombardier Stock Still A Strong Buy?

The big question, of course, is whether Bombardier stock is still a buy or a strong buy after its free cash flow guidance has come in soft. I certainly think it is. The company has no debt maturities in the upcoming 30 months and, based on the Bombardier balance sheet data and the forward projections, Bombardier stock is significantly undervalued.

I believe there is 48% upside to $48.81 per share. This is when we assume that free cash flow will come in at the mid-point of the $100 million to $400 million guidance, and we value the company based on its median EV/EBITDA, which is significantly lower than that of its peer group. So, I am maintaining my strong buy rating for Bombardier stock, as I believe it does not accurately represent the company’s prospects and value generation.

Conclusion: Bombardier Stock Is Still A Strong Buy

Bombardier’s fourth quarter results looked good, but the company did not quite beat its guidance on the number of deliveries for the year, as the company expected more than 138 deliveries and delivered 138 business jets. Free cash flow fell year-on-year, due to inventory increases and a lower book-to-bill ratio and what sent the stock lower was a soft guidance on free cash flow for 2024. However, I think the free cash flow guidance even when met at the midpoint, indicating year-over-year decline, still provides significant upside and appeal for Bombardier stock. Hence, I am reiterating my buy rating for Bombardier.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.