Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VDE: Energy Stocks Stuck In Neutral As Oil Prices Wobble In The $70s

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.35K Followers

Summary

  • Oil prices remain quiet despite geopolitical concerns and oversupply fears.
  • Weak oil and gas prices have been a headwind for the low-P/E Energy sector despite the group of stocks boasting a high total shareholder yield, above 8%.
  • I have a hold rating on the Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF (VDE) due to modest momentum and concerning seasonal trends.
  • I outline key spots investors can consider getting long and booking profits ahead of a bearish seasonal stretch.

Oil pump, oil industry equipment

wenbin/Moment via Getty Images

Oil prices have been conspicuously quiet over the past few months despite ongoing geopolitical jitters both in the Red Sea and further into the Middle East. Bearish fears regarding the high amount of global oil supply appear

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
5.35K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Downtown10 profile picture
Downtown10
Today, 3:49 PM
Comments (6.76K)
E & P oil companies are clearly unloved at the present time. However, even with oil in the $70’s and their costs somewhere between $35 & $50, they are very profitable. They have been increasing dividends, buying back shares and paying down debt, all while remaining disciplined on CapEx. While they are not sexy like the tech stocks, IMO they are a long term hold, and as long as oil doesn’t crash, will gradually see their stock price’s appreciate as their balance sheets get better, and as they return more cash to shareholders.

Midstream and downstream also look to be attractive options for the value investor.
a
anonysubscribe
Today, 3:39 PM
Comments (599)
beautifully consiely written for this newbie to tech and fundamental analysis. ty. if only other analysts were this concise and clear!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VDE ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VDE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VDE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.