Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir Q4: Boot Camp Sales Model Make It A Game-Changing AI Software Investment

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
3.93K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir reported rebounding year-over-year revenue growth of 17% and 20% in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, after changing its sales model.
  • The company differentiates its AI products by using a K-LLM kernel to amalgamate responses from multiple LLMs into the best possible answer.
  • Its "Boot Camp" sales model, which involves workshops to train potential customers in using AI to solve real-world business problems, has been successful in increasing sales and reducing costs.

SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-DIPLOMACY-BANKING-DAVOS

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

When I last wrote about Palantir as a Buy (NYSE:PLTR) on October 20, 2023, there was growing bearishness surrounding the stock. One of the issues critics had about the company was its long sales process

This article was written by

Star Investments profile picture
Star Investments
3.93K Followers
I have been a Merchant Seaman that has traveled the world for over 30 years. Within the last 15 years, I developed a very intense interest in investing. I learned a lot of what I know about investing from The Motley Fool. Also because I have a engineering background, I often tend to gravitate to Tech stocks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.