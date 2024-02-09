SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

While Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) isn't well known, the cloud security company is a potential leader in edge AI applications. The stock has soared following another strong quarter, with growth topping 30%. My investment thesis remains Neutral on the stock after the surge above $110, though the edge AI company remains in the driver seat for the decade ahead.

Source: Finviz

Cloudflare - Booming Sales Pipeline

Unlike some of the other hot AI stocks, Cloudflare actually has the growth to go along with the surging stock price. The company reported the following numbers for Q3 '23:

Source: Seeking Alpha

For the December quarter, revenues surged 32%, with Cloudflare beating consensus estimates by $9.5 million to reach $362.5 million. The company is slightly profitable, but the real story is the booming sales pipeline momentum.

Cloudflare plunged last year into the $40s after the company struggled to execute and missed sales targets for Q1 '23. The company still grew revenues at nearly a 37% clip in the quarter, but the market feared sales would continue to decelerate.

On the Q4'23 earnings call, CFO Thomas Seifert highlighted how the sales pipeline momentum grew at the end of the year:

...the positive momentum from our focus on refining our go-to-market strategies and operations continued during the fourth quarter. As Matthew mentioned earlier, pipeline growth rates, sales productivity, average deal size and linearity all improved compared with last quarter.

Cloudflare has seen substantial growth in large customers in the $100K, $500K and $1+ million cohorts. The $500K+ cohort alone grew customers by 51% in 2023 to 346.

Source: Cloudflare Q4'23 presentation

The company grew total paying customers by 17% YoY to 189,791, but the real key is the above large customers. These customers accounted for 66% of revenue in Q4, and the growth supports ongoing fast sales growth in 2024 and beyond.

Cloudflare spent the year adding AI GPUs to their network in 2023, reaching servers in 120 cities, above 100 city goal, by year end. The cloud company is poised to have the network fully hooked up with GPUs by the end of 2024, helping to push AI inference to the edge to match the shift towards AI CPUs in smartphones and PCs this year.

The company will increase capex to 10% to 12% of revenues in 2024. Still, though, Cloudflare isn't a capex-heavy company, allowing for the business to already generate solid cash flows.

NET Stock - Stretched Valuation

While Cloudflare has a booming business, the stock has soared in the last year. The stock is already up over 80% since our original coverage of Cloudflare just late September.

The guidance for Q1 '24 was slightly positive, but consensus estimates are predicting revenue growth around 29%. The 2024 and 2025 targets have Cloudflare still growing revenues at 28% clips, and constant beats could ramp the reported growth rates up to 30% or more.

The problem here is that a stock with 30% growth rates should normally trade possibly at 10x forward sales with some flexibility for higher multiples for software-type gross margins of nearly 80%. Cloudflare already has this P/S multiple beat by more than double, with the stock trading at ~22x the 2024 sales target of $1.65 billion and closer to 24x sales targets when using the 358 million diluted share count target for the year.

Data by YCharts

Cloudflare set a 2024 EPS target of up to $0.59, so the rally today has the stock trading at 186x forecasts. An AI edge cloud leader should definitely trade at a premium valuation, but the current multiple will take years of growth to warrant this valuation.

As an example, Cloudflare doesn't see the P/S multiple dip towards 10x until the market starts utilizing 2027 revenues. The consensus analyst estimates forecast revenues of $3.5 billion, or still over 11x the current market cap of $39 billion.

The company is cash flow positive, generating $120 million in free cash flow last year, and Cloudflare has a cash balance of nearly $1.7 billion. The company has the balance sheet and operations to boost the value of the business over time, but the market has already priced in several years of growth at the current price, suggesting a disconnect between the true business value and the current stock price.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Cloudflare, Inc. stock has surged to irrational levels. The cloud security and AI edge company beat revenue targets by a few percentage points, yet the already expensive stock has surged another 20%. The stock will likely rally even more after this major breakout above $100, but investors need to understand that the valuation is very stretched and now is the time to consider an exit strategy, not the time to invest more.