CreativaStudio

Investment Outlook

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) went public in the U.S. in June 2021, pricing its IPO at $20.00 per share.

Since the end of the pandemic, revenue has continued to slide even as earnings losses have been reduced in the most recent quarter (Q3 2023).

The firm's results tend to be indexed to the luxury home sales market, which continues to produce low volumes for a variety of reasons.

I'm Bearish on DIBS for the near term, so my outlook on the stock is to Sell.

1stdibs.Com's Approach And Model

DIBS has created a two-sided online marketplace featuring premium home furnishings, jewelry, fashion, and other products from vetted "professional sellers" looking to offer their products to discriminating buyers.

Product buyers like the high-quality inventory, U.S. and European coverage, and purchase protection features.

However, prices for goods can be high and shipping costs for larger items are significant. Also, while some sellers are willing to negotiate, many are not.

Notably, the company has continued to see a trend of traffic mix shifting to the mobile web, which has been a "lower converting device type."

In response, management has focused its efforts on improving mobile web conversion and gaining the confidence of higher net-worth individuals that are its prime customers.

So far, this has been a difficult task, but one that the company sees as a long-term requirement and potential differentiator for its service that caters to demanding buyers.

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has continued to slide due to lower conversion rates; operating income by quarter (line) has remained negative, but improved recently as management appears to be managing more to profitability.

Seeking Alpha

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has trended slightly higher as a result of its restructuring efforts; selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have moved higher except in the most recent quarter due to its headcount reductions, pullback in marketing spend, and reducing its real estate footprint in New York City.

Seeking Alpha

Earnings per share (diluted) have also remained negative but have made a significant move toward breakeven in the most recent quarter due to management's focus on cost reductions to align its cost structure with a "soft demand environment," as the chart shows below:

Seeking Alpha

(All data in the above charts is GAAP)

Compared to partial competitor MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE), which has also seen a continued decline in demand in the online fashion marketplace business, DIBS is producing negative revenue growth, significantly worse negative net income margin, but isn't using as much operating cash, as the table shows here:

Metric MYT Netherlands 1stDibs Variance EV/Sales ("FWD") 0.3 0.7 108.8% EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 9.9 NM --% Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 13.6% -8.0% --% Net Income Margin -3.0% -30.7% 933.7% Operating Cash Flow -$72,420,000 -$16,980,000 -76.6% Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha Data)

Interestingly, the market is valuing DIBS on a more than double EV/Sales multiple versus MYTE.

A stock price change comparison of the two companies shows significantly worse performance on a percentage change basis over the past year, with DIBS dropping on 23.5% versus MYTE falling 71.4% and the divergence beginning in April 2023:

Seeking Alpha

Why I'm Bearish On 1stdibs

Since the end of the pandemic, DIBS has been largely ineffective at slowing a decline in top-line revenue.

Management has made strides recently with reducing its cost structure and resulting free cash burn, which has moderated to only $2.2 million in Q3 2023, as the chart shows here:

FinChat.io

While this is a welcome trend, the company has had to pull back on performance marketing spend (cost per click), relying more on organic traffic and reducing its near-term potential for topline growth.

Also, with a lower sales and marketing headcount, revenue growth from its direct sales efforts will continue to be challenged.

Management says it is focused on improving the checkout process, as it has been more complicated than a typical checkout. As a result, its conversion rate declines have "moderated each of the last five quarters and last quarter was low single digits."

Notably, the company's fortunes tend to follow the luxury real estate market, which tends to drive demand for luxury purchases in furnishings and accessories for the home.

According to a 2024 research report from the Institute For Luxury Home Marketing, North American luxury real estate in 2023 represented a resilient year, but one that largely featured:

Economic uncertainty, rising inflation and increasing interest rates, led to a growing seller resistance to list their property which further compounded the already low levels of inventory.

While the last quarter of 2023 saw improved listing activity, high interest rates continued to depress deal volumes along with comparatively low inventory.

This resulted in rising days-on-market as 2023 came to a close, as the chart shows here:

Institute For Luxury Home Marketing

The net takeaway from these trends is that a slow luxury housing market appears to be continuing into 2024, hampering the revenue growth efforts of 1stdibs, which is indexed to this market.

While management has seen an uptick in traffic from certain European markets, I'm skeptical that it can turn into meaningful growth.

For now, DIBS will need to "hunker down," cut costs, make incremental improvements to its online checkout process and seek to find a way to grow in a continued slow luxury sales market environment.

Therefore, I'm bearish on 1stdibs.Com, Inc. in the near term, so my outlook on the stock is to Sell it.