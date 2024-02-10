Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Coca-Cola, Coinbase, Shopify And Cisco

Investors will turn their attention back to interest rates next week, with the consumer price index and producer price index reports due out. Other economic releases of note include the retail sales report, Philadelphia Fed Index update, the Industrial Production report, and the latest University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey. Amid the flurry of economic news, Federal Reserve speakers will be out in full force in the week ahead. The schedule includes Thomas Barkin speaking at an Atlanta Economics Club Event, Neel Kashkari participating in an Economic Club of Minnesota discussion, Austan Goolsbee speaking in a Q&A format, both Mary Daly and Michael Barr speaking at the NABE Conference, and Raphael Bostic giving a talk on the economic outlook. At the time of publication, futures trading implied an 18% probability of a rate cut at the March FOMC meeting and a 60% probability that the target rate would be lower than where it stands now after the May meeting. Apart from economic data, there will also be key earnings reports from Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) (preview), Shopify (SHOP), Cisco (CSCO), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) (preview), and Applied Materials (AMAT) that will be closely watched. Hedge fund 13F filings are also expected to pour in ahead of the deadline for reporting Q4 positions. Investors may be watching to see if hedge funds made

Comments (1)

Chris Lau profile picture
Chris Lau
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (23.49K)
Watch out: BLS adjusted next Tuesday's BLS CPI weighting, updated with:
1. Housing now a higher weighting
2. Rent a higher weighting.
3. Transportation lowered

4. Lowered: new and used motor vehicles. Auto price drop not captured in upcoming CPI data.

Free accounts, the first five may read this article gift:
seekingalpha.com/...
