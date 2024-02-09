spooh

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, midstream partnership Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite strong, as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of both top line revenue and bottom line net income:

The company’s unit price has generally not performed as well as we would have liked, however. As we can see here, the common partnership units of Enterprise Products Partners were up slightly on the date of the release, February 1, but have been in a downtrend since then:

For comparison purposes, the S&P 500 Index (SP500) was up 3.14% over the same period. Enterprise Products Partners did a bit better than the Alerian MLP Index (AMLP), though, as that index was down 2.30% over the same period. I have heard whispers among various Wall Street insiders that at least some of this market movement has been caused by hedge fund traders and other high-volume institutions opting to short energy-sector securities, regardless of their fundamentals, in order to raise money to increase their bets on Nvidia (NVDA). I do not have the raw data to support this statement in front of me, but it does seem plausible considering the market’s lukewarm reception to Exxon Mobil’s (XOM) strong earnings results last week.

In any case, most people who purchase a master limited partnership like Enterprise Products Partners are not particularly concerned with the company’s day-to-day market movements. Rather, their concern is with the company’s ability to continue to serve as an income vehicle well into the future. Fortunately, there is nothing in this report that suggests that Enterprise Products Partners will encounter any difficulties in satisfying our needs as income investors. The results overall were quite good, and this company should prove to be a solid holding for many years to come.

Earnings Results Analysis

As regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enterprise Products Partners' fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report:

Enterprise Products Partners brought in total revenue of $14.622 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. This represents a 7.12% increase over the $13.650 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

T he company reported an operating income of $1.921 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents an 8.84% increase over the $1.765 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners had an average of 7.8 million barrels of liquid hydrocarbons and 18.7 trillion BTU of natural gas per day moving through its pipeline infrastructure during the reporting period. This compares quite well with the 6.9 million barrels of liquid hydrocarbons and 17.6 trillion BTU of natural gas per day that the company transported on average during the equivalent period of last year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $2.059 billion in the current quarter. That represents a 1.53% increase over the $2.028 billion that the company reported in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Enterprise Products Partners reported a net income of $1.568 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. This represents a 10.42% increase over the $1.420 billion that the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2022.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights will notice is that Enterprise Products Partners’ financial performance improved significantly compared to the year-ago quarter. This is a nice change from earlier in 2023 when it was struggling to match its results from 2022. As I pointed out in my analysis of Enterprise Products Partners’ third quarter 2023 results, revenue had declined substantially year-over-year along with operating income. The company’s third-quarter 2023 distributable cash flow was almost flat with the third quarter of 2022. In that article, I explained that the steep decline in natural gas prices that occurred in the winter of 2022-2023 was responsible for much of the earnings weakness:

This had a negative impact on the company’s gas processing business’s revenue. This comes from the fact that this business operates much like a refinery in that both revenue and cost of goods sold increase or decrease with resource prices. Enterprise Products Partners’ margin is the difference between these two figures. Normally, we look at the company’s margins to measure its performance for this reason. After all, the company’s margin tends to be much more stable over time than the price of natural gas. Unfortunately, the company’s margins decreased year-over-year as well.

It is a very different story with the company’s fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results. As we can see from the highlights, revenue and operating income were both up year-over-year. This is not due to any stability in natural gas prices. In fact, natural gas prices were substantially lower in the fourth quarter of this year than they were in the fourth quarter of 2022:

Enterprise Products Partners confirms this, as it stated in the earnings report that the gross operating margin from its natural gas segment declined year-over-year:

Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see, the company’s natural gas gathering and processing segment saw its gross operating margin decline from $315 million a year ago to $286 million in the most recent quarter. This is a 9.21% decline, which is not as large as the 14.03% year-over-year decline this business unit experienced in the third quarter, but it is still a decline. Thus, we can see that the company’s much-improved performance in the current quarter did not come from a reversal of the weakness in its natural gas segment.

The reason for the improvement in the company’s overall financial performance relative to the year-ago quarter came entirely from the company’s other business units. From the press release:

”Enterprise finished 2023 with a strong fourth quarter,” said Teague. “We handled record equivalent pipeline volumes of 12.7 million BPD, marine terminal volumes of 2.3 million BPD and NGL fractionation volumes of 1.6 million BPD. Gross operating margin from these fee-based businesses, along with improved margins in our propylene and octane enhancement businesses more than offset weaker natural gas processing margins and resulted in record net income, total gross operating margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow metrics.”

Here are the gross operating margins from the company’s other business units:

Q4 2023 Q4 2022 NGL Segment $1,380 $1,294 Crude Oil Segment $456 $418 Petrochemical & Refined Products Segment $439 $339 Natural Gas Segment $286 $315 Click to enlarge

(all figures in millions of U.S. dollars.)

We can immediately see that the natural gas segment was the only one that experienced a year-over-year decline. As already mentioned, this was entirely due to lower natural gas prices that constricted operating margins from the processing unit. As was the case in the third quarter of 2023, natural gas pipeline and transportation volumes were up relative to 2022 levels. This is not exactly unexpected when we consider that the overall level of production in the Permian basin in the United States is higher today than it was in 2022:

U.S. Energy Information Administration

We do see that production growth has been somewhat limited outside of the Permian Basin and Appalachia. In fact, the Haynesville Shale is experiencing declining natural gas production, and it never really produced much crude oil. This is in line with the statements that I have made in a few previous articles. In short, various natural gas-focused upstream producers in the United States have been allowing their production levels to decline in order to avoid increasing the supply glut of natural gas that last year’s warm winter caused to occur in the market. In the Permian Basin, natural gas is often produced as a byproduct of crude oil production, so upstream producers have not cared about reducing their natural gas production because it is not their primary product. In Appalachia, producers such as EQT Corporation (EQT), CNX Resources (CNX), and Range Resources (RRC) are able to produce natural gas cheaply enough that they are still able to be cash flow positive even with prices at today’s levels. However, we can still see that Appalachian natural gas production has not increased very much over the past year.

The point of this, though, is that production of both crude oil and natural gas has been increasing in the Permian Basin. This is important for Enterprise Products Partners because it has a larger presence in that region than it does in some of the other basins around the United States. We can see this by looking at the company’s system map:

Enterprise Products Partners

I have taken the liberty of circling the Permian Basin in red. My bad artwork aside, we can clearly see that the majority of Enterprise Products Partners’ assets are either in the Permian Basin or along the Gulf Coast, which primarily supports the Permian Basin by providing access to global markets. Enterprise Products Partners is one of the largest pipeline operators in the Permian Basin, so we can assume that it will be one of the companies that upstream producers contract with in order to get their liquids and natural gas output to the market. As Enterprise Products Partners bills its pipeline customers based on the volume of resources that they send through its infrastructure, the rising production level in the Permian Basin should result in revenue tailwinds. All else being equal, these higher revenues should have a positive impact on the company’s revenue and cash flow. That is exactly what we see in the fourth quarter of 2023. In fact, in this case, the improvements were more than enough to overcome the adverse impact of the lower natural gas processing margins.

Financial Considerations

As I pointed out in my third-quarter 2023 update on Enterprise Products Partners (linked earlier):

It is always important that we analyze the way that a company finances its operations before investing in it. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity because debt must be repaid at maturity. That is typically accomplished by issuing new debt and using the proceeds to repay the existing debt. As new debt is issued with an interest rate that corresponds to the market interest rate at the time of issuance, this can cause a company’s interest expenses to increase following the rollover.

As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, market interest rates are currently at much higher levels than they have averaged over most of the past twenty years. This has caused a problem for companies that have had to refinance significant amounts of debt in the past year or two. After all, in most cases, the interest rate of the maturing debt is lower than the market demands for new debt today. Enterprise Products Partners has fortunately not been affected by this too much. Here are the company’s total and net interest expenses since June 2021:

Seeking Alpha

In June 2021, the federal funds target range was 0-0.25% and today it is 5.25-5.50%. However, we do not see a significant change in Enterprise Products Partners’ interest expenses. This is a good sign, as the company operates in a very capital-intensive industry and historically midstream companies have had to employ more debt in their financial structures than a technology company might. This is mostly because of the incredibly high cost of constructing and maintaining their pipeline infrastructure and other projects. Enterprise Products Partners, for example, spent $1.0 billion on capital expenditure in the fourth quarter. From the press release:

Total capital investments in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $1.0 billion, which included $129 million of sustaining capital expenditures and $65 million for the acquisition of the Wilson natural gas storage facility. For the year 2023, Enterprise’s capital investments totaled $3.3 billion, which included $413 million of sustaining capital expenditures.

Thus, clearly, the company needs to spend a lot of money on capital investments compared to companies in certain other sectors. However, as I have pointed out in a number of previous articles, the industry in general has been highly focused on reducing their need to borrow money from the markets ever since the 2015 crude oil bear market. Enterprise Products Partners appears to be no exception to this, as we can see in the fact that its spending on interest on its debt has had no noticeable change despite the rapid rise in interest rates since the start of 2022.

Naturally, a company’s ability to carry its debt is one of the most important things for us to look at investors. This is because any event that causes its cash flows to decline could push it into financial distress if its debt payments are a high percentage of its cash flow. Enterprise Products Partners’ business model should make it resistant to cash flow declines, but it is still important that we have a look at how well it is carrying its debt.

The usual way that we analyze a midstream company’s ability to carry its debt is by looking at its leverage ratio. The leverage ratio is also known as the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio, and it basically tells us how many years it would take a company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to this task.

As of December 31, 2023, Enterprise Products Partners had a leverage ratio of 3.0x based on its net debt as of that date and its full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA. This is a very reasonable ratio for a midstream master limited partnership. Wall Street analysts usually consider anything under 5.0x to represent a responsible level of debt. However, I am much more conservative and would prefer to see this ratio be under 4.0x in order to add a margin of safety to our investment. Nearly every recommended midstream company here at Enterprise Products in Dividends is now under this 4.0x ratio. As we can clearly see here, Enterprise Products Partners continues to meet even this stricter criterion. As such, we probably do not need to worry too much about the company’s debt today.

Distribution Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why investors purchase partnership units of midstream partnerships is because of the high distribution yields that these companies usually possess. Enterprise Products Partners is certainly no exception to this, as the company’s 7.85% yield is significantly higher than most things in the market today. However, it is not as high as the 8.11% trailing yield of the Alerian MLP Index. This is probably due to the fact that Enterprise Products Partners tends to be a bit more popular than some other companies such as Energy Transfer (ET) or MPLX (MPLX) that have higher yields. In the case of Energy Transfer, it lost some of its appeal when it cut the distribution back in 2020. MPLX’s lower popularity is harder to explain, as that company has been very reliable with its distribution and its recent increase was larger than Enterprise Products Partners’. Regardless, a 7.85% yield is still quite attractive even in today’s high-yield environment.

Enterprise Products Partners has been one of the more reliable master limited partnerships with respect to its distribution over the years. As we can see here, the company has gradually grown its distribution over the past decade without cutting it:

Seeking Alpha

As many investors know, many of these companies had to cut in response to industry problems during 2015 and 2020. The fact that Enterprise Products Partners has not had to therefore speaks volumes about the quality of this company and its management. The steady increases are also nice in today’s inflationary environment, as the cost of everything that we purchase has been rapidly increasing so we need a growing income to keep up. The fact that the company increases its distribution regularly helps with this, although as mentioned the 3% increase that the company offered in conjunction with the fourth quarter earnings release was not enough to keep up with inflation and was rather disappointing compared to its peers (MPLX raised by 9.68% following the third quarter of 2023).

Naturally, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford the distribution that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to be forced to suddenly reverse course and cut. That would result in our income going down and would almost certainly cause the company’s partnership unit price to decline. The usual way that we analyze a company’s ability to maintain its distribution is by looking at its distributable cash flow. Distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP ratio that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by a company’s ordinary operations and is available for distribution to limited partners.

As mentioned in the highlights, Enterprise Products Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $2.059 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023. This was sufficient to cover its distribution 1.80 times over. That is a very reasonable ratio that provides us with a reason to be confident. As I have mentioned before, Wall Street analysts usually consider anything above 1.20x to be reasonable and sustainable over the long term. I am more conservative and prefer this ratio to be higher than 1.30x in order to have a margin of safety. As we can clearly see, Enterprise Products Partners satisfies this more conservative requirement. Investors therefore should not need to be concerned about a distribution cut. This company should be able to sustain its distribution going forward. This is something that should make it easier for retirees or others who depend on their portfolios to pay their bills to sleep well at night.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners continues to look like a very solid investment among midstream master limited partnerships. The company does not have as high a yield as some of its peers, but it is still very reasonable, and it has a history of growing it over time. The company is deriving significant benefits from the energy production growth that has been occurring in the Permian Basin, which we clearly see in these results. Overall, Enterprise Products Partners’ latest results show that the company is still the stable and growing high-yielding play that has resulted in it being a core holding in the portfolio of many income-focused energy investors.