Enterprise Products Partners: Latest Results Are Solid For This Core Holding

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. reported strong Q4 2023 earnings, beating expectations in terms of revenue and net income.
  • The company's unit price has been in a downtrend despite strong fundamentals. This may be due to large institutional investors betting on Magnificent 7 stocks.
  • The company's financial figures improved significantly YOY, mostly due to strong performance from liquids and volume growth.
  • The company's leverage is very reasonable and its 7.85% yield appears quite sustainable.
  • The company continues to look like a solid core holding for income-focused investors.
Oil pipeline in green landscape

spooh

On Thursday, February 1, 2024, midstream partnership Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) announced its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite strong, as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts

This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.66K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RRC, MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends on February 9, 2024. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

i
indigo394
Today, 5:40 PM
Comments (208)
A quick glance at EPD's charts tells me that it's the post dividend swoon rather than migration to 'Magnificent 7' intoxication.

I purchased 10 tranches in March calls. You might consider the same
Trending Analysis

Trending News

