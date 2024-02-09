Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba Q3: Jack Ma And Joe Tsai Are Teaching The Market A Lesson

Summary

  • Alibaba's shares fell 6% after reporting results for the December quarter, raising concerns about the company's fundamentals related to a slow post-pandemic recovery in China.
  • Top line growth decelerated Q/Q, but the International Digital Commerce Group showed solid momentum with a 44% Y/Y increase in revenues.
  • Insider purchases by Jack Ma and Joe Tsai show investors where the smart money is flowing.
  • Alibaba announced a $25.0B stock buyback, highlighting its strong free cash flow.
  • Shares of Alibaba trade at a 13% earnings yield.

FRANCE-CHINA-VIVATECH-TECHNOLOGIES-FAIR

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) fell 6% after the e-commerce company reported results for its December quarter which raised new concerns about the company's fundamentals, especially in China. However, Alibaba's earnings report showed a lot of

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

findingzzero profile picture
findingzzero
Today, 5:39 PM
Comments (130)
'Jack Ma and Joe Tsai are willing to invest $200M into shares of Alibaba at a time of extreme investor hesitance, and they are teaching investors a lesson worth paying attention to: Chinese companies may not be as risky as they think, especially those companies that generate a ton of free cash flow and are growing their revenues internationally.'
Or maybe the lesson is The CCP has 'strongly encouraged' Ma to buy back shares. How can we truly know?
T
Trade em fast
Today, 5:29 PM
Comments (170)
Pretty sure the market is teaching these guys a lesson but I completely agree the stock is a huge buy here. The company should be front loading these buybacks here these prices are insane when tech has gone wild
LordVarys profile picture
LordVarys
Today, 5:28 PM
Comments (15)
The "insider buys" are strongly encouraged by the Chinese government to prop up the market as foreign capital outflows continue
