Fortify Your Portfolio With 3 A-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding +4%

Introduction

This may be the shortest introduction of my articles this year (so far). In this article, I'll explain why the market is doing so well, why I'm getting very cautious, and how to bet on super-safe stocks while still getting good income and a shot at outperforming the market.

"Everyone" Is Bullish

Whenever the market keeps making new all-time highs, I'm getting more cautious. Not necessarily because I'm bearish or not invested, but because these are the times when investors often overlook risks.

Right now, the AAII sentiment survey finds that 49% of all market participants are bullish. Less than 23% of market participants are bearish.

The historical averages are 37.5% bullish and 31.0% bearish.

There are a few reasons why stocks are flying high again.

The S&P 500 is massively overweight tech stocks, which are currently benefiting from the AI "hype."

As we can see below, the five biggest stocks in the S&P 500 account for 27% of the index. That's up from 17% in 2019!

Market participants expect the Fed to cut rates six times this year.

Although I expect the Fed to refrain from hiking further, I do not expect that the Fed can aggressively cut rates in an environment where core inflation is at 4%, tech stocks are flying, and unemployment remains strong.

Additionally, it's safe to say that the market is almost always wrong when it comes to predicting what the Fed may be up to.

The U.S. is the only game in town.

I'm painting with a broad brush here, but overall, the U.S. is the only major economy with growth. Excluding India, which is currently in its early phases of a major expansion, we see that Europe is dealing with elevated energy prices, geopolitical risks, and de-industrialization, while China is facing massive consumer weakness and real estate woes.

The U.S. has better demographics, it benefits from international companies moving supply chains to North America, and it's home to the biggest beneficiaries of the AI trend.

Caterpillar Inc.'s (CAT) 4Q23 earnings confirmed this, as North America was the outlier, with outperforming growth in all segments.

So far, so good.

I'm Getting Cautious

In this part, I'm going to say some very bearish things. However, please bear in mind that I am a long-term dividend (growth) investor. I am not selling any of my investments. I only buy investments I trust through both bull and bear markets.

Please keep that in mind, as I'm not trying to paint a dark picture to get anyone to sell anything.

However, what I am going to do is highlight some risks I'm increasingly worried about.

As most will know, regional banks are facing headwinds again.

The New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) is one of them.

This is its stock price over the past ten years:

According to Bloomberg's Paul J. Davies, the bank is facing significant challenges, which some view as a warning sign for the commercial property lending sector.

However, the root of its issues lies more in regulatory hurdles associated with its growth rather than a sudden downturn in property valuations. Since crossing the $100 billion asset threshold, NYCB has had to follow stricter regulations, leading to increased provisions for potential loan losses and a reduced dividend payout.

Essentially, the bank's transition to a Category IV institution has resulted in heightened scrutiny of its loan portfolio and increased requirements for liquid assets and capital reserves. This has put pressure on its earnings and stock price, making it less appealing to investors.

In other words, concerns about rising provisions for office and apartment building loans may be a bit overblown.

Does this mean everything is fine?

No. Not at all.

On February 3, I published an article with Brad Thomas on the massive risks facing the commercial (office) real estate sector ("CRE"), which not only suffers from falling prices but also from the fact that the return to the office trend has stagnated.

Because so many companies were able to borrow cheaply in the years before the 2021 surge in inflation, they will soon face elevated refinancing problems.

As we wrote in the article, a staggering $2.2 trillion in commercial property loans is due for refinancing by 2025 in the U.S. and Europe alone.

Unless rates come down significantly, landlords will have to refinance at much higher rates!

As we can see below, SOFR benchmark interest rates (SOFR is the new LIBOR) were at roughly 0% before the surge in 2022. This means that companies that were able to borrow at a 3-4% spread got cheap debt at very attractive rates.

Now, they will have to refinance at rates north of 8%, using the same spreads.

It also does not help that if (office) real estate runs into trouble, banks will start to be even more careful about who they lend to. That's when we will likely see big differences between top-rated REITs and weaker landlords struggling to refinance.

After all, especially regional banks are highly exposed to CRE risks.

This is what Brad and I wrote in our CRE article (emphasis added):

Approximately 14% of all commercial real estate loans and a substantial 44% of loans on office buildings are in "negative equity," surpassing property values. This situation heightens the likelihood of borrowers defaulting as their stakes are rendered worthless. The distress in commercial real estate markets could lead to anywhere from dozens to over 300 smaller regional banks facing solvency risks. Furthermore, the report estimates that a 10% default rate on commercial real estate could result in around $80 billion in additional bank losses, increasing to an estimated $160 billion with a 20% default rate.

If the Fed is able to quickly cut rates without igniting a second wave of inflation, these risks are subdued.

However, I am a bit afraid (I still sleep well at night) that inflation may remain sticky, either forcing the Fed to keep rates higher for longer or forcing the Fed to cut regardless of inflation to protect the economy.

None of these outcomes would be great. A forced cut would almost certainly mean that inflation remains an issue, while a higher-for-longer scenario would elevate the aforementioned CRE risks.

This is one of the reasons why I currently keep an elevated cash position. That cash did not come from selling investments (I haven't been a net seller since I started investing in dividend stocks) but from a higher savings rate and less aggressive investing in recent months.

Having said all of this, I like to prefer top-tier stocks with the best balance sheets that come with income and stellar business models.

While these stocks may fall in case of a steeper market sell-off, they will almost certainly survive anything the economy throws at them and allow investors to potentially beat the market on a long-term basis.

Safety, Income, Value, And Outperformance

Although I usually don't need screeners as I always know what companies I want to discuss in macro-focused articles, I still ran a screener to show you what I was looking for in this article:

Stocks incorporated in the United States.

Stocks with a credit rating of at least an A (by Standard & Poor's).

A dividend yield of at least 4.0%.

I could have gone without the 4.0% yield, but when it comes to long-term investing, I know that a huge part of my readers want a decent yield.

Also, if macro headwinds get worse, stocks may go sideways on a prolonged basis, which makes generating income a bit more important.

Going back to the credit rating, I own a lot of companies with a rating lower than A. Generally speaking, everything that's BBB- or better is an investment-grade rating.

Everything A and higher is the best of the best. The United States, for example, has an AA+ rating.

I try to buy only companies with ratings better than BBB.

Looking at the table below, we see that the higher the rating, the lower the cumulative default rates.

For example, a BBB-rated bond has a probability of default over five years of 1.48%. This increases to 6.19% and 16.67% for a BB and B-rated bond. Digging deeper, a US BBB-rated bond has a probability of default of 1.83% implying that an Australian BBB-rated bond would have a probability of default over five years of significantly less than 1.48%. - Firstlinks

S&P Global (Via Firstlinks)

As we can see above, An A-rated stock has a 1.8% default probability over 15 years.

Here are the three stocks that I picked for this article:

Name/Ticker Industry Yield 5Y CAGR S&P Rating CME Group Inc. (CME) Stock Exchanges 4.8%* 9.5%** AA- Chevron Corporation (CVX) Integrated Oil & Gas 4.3% 6.2% AA- Public Storage (PSA) Self-Storage REIT 4.2% 8.5% A Click to enlarge

* CME pays four regular dividends each year and usually one special dividend in the first quarter. These dividends tend to come close to 100% of free cash flow. 4.8% is the annualized yield of its latest special dividend and most recent regular quarterly dividend.

** This applies to its 2.2% regular quarterly dividend.

Statistically speaking, both CME Group and Chevron have default rates of less than 1% over the next 15 years, with Public Storage coming in at 1.8%, which is extremely low as well.

Before we discuss the performance of these stocks, let me briefly tell you what makes these stocks special. I will be referring to recent articles that I wrote for further research. Just click on the name of the stock in bold, and you will be referred to an article.

CME Group stands out in the financial sector with its diverse range of derivatives and exchanges, including major platforms like CME, CBOT, NYMEX, and COMEX. Beyond offering crucial pricing data, its asset-light model, coupled with a shareholder-friendly dividend policy, makes it an attractive investment. With a resilient performance even during market downturns (higher volatility means higher income), CME presents compelling opportunities for investors who want to make money when other people trade on its exchanges.

CME currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 22.3x. This is below its normalized P/E ratio of 26.7x. As EPS growth is expected to accelerate to 10% in 2016, it has the potential to return 15% per year, including its dividend.

FAST Graphs

Chevron stands out as a reliable investment choice in the energy sector, blending stability with growth potential. The recent acquisition of Hess underscores Chevron's strategic focus on securing valuable oil reserves, particularly in Guyana. With a track record of consistently replenishing reserves and a diversified portfolio covering upstream, refining, and alternative energy, Chevron offers investors a resilient income stream and opportunities for value creation.

CVX trades at a blended operating cash flow ("OCF") multiple of 7.9x, which is roughly in line with its long-term normalized P/OCF multiple of 7.7x. When incorporating expected OCF growth of 15% in 2024 and 9% in both 2025 and 2026, the company has the ability to return more than 13% per year, including its dividend.

FAST Graphs

Public Storage stands out as a resilient industry leader, leveraging advanced technology and robust data analytics to navigate challenges and drive growth. With a large network of properties and a pioneering digital ecosystem, Public Storage creates positive customer experiences while maintaining a healthy balance sheet. With a dividend yield of 4.2% and a track record of prudent capital allocation, Public Storage remains a compelling choice for investors seeking stability and long-term value in the real estate sector.

PSA trades at a blended adjusted fund from operations ("AFFO") multiple of 19.4x, which is below its long-term normalized valuation multiple of 22.4x. With 3% average AFFO growth expectations in 2024-2026, the company could return more than 12% per year, including its dividend.

FAST Graphs

Please note that all of these valuations are tied to economic conditions. If economic growth deteriorates, potential returns will be lower.

For now, my main point is that the risk/reward of all of these stocks is attractive.

With that in mind, the combination of these stocks is also highly attractive.

An equal-weighted portfolio of CME/PSA/CVX has a mid-4% yield with a mid-to-high-single-digit annual compounding dividend growth rate.

Since 2003, this portfolio has returned 18.1% per year, beating the impressive 10.4% annual return of the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

The worst drawdown was 40%, which is much better than the market's 50% drawdown. It proves that elevated safety did indeed deliver alpha during the Great Financial Crisis.

The standard deviation during this period was 16.9%. This is a bit above the market's 14.7% standard deviation. However, the risk-adjusted return (Sharpe and Sortino Ratios) is still better. Also, it is no surprise that three stocks have higher volatility than a basket of 500 stocks.

Portfolio Visualizer

Furthermore:

Over the past ten years, this model portfolio has returned 12.6% per year, slightly beating the 12.5% annual return of the S&P 500.

Over the past three years, this portfolio has returned 18.3% per year, beating the 10.8% annual return of the S&P 500 by an even wider margin.

This is by no means a recommendation to only hold these three stocks.

I'm just making the case that one can buy relatively safe stocks that provide consistently growing income without having to give up on a chance to beat the market.

I am currently an investor in both PSA and CME. I have bought these stocks on every major correction and expect to keep doing this for many more years.

Although I do not own CVX, I am bullish on the energy sector, and I have bought the stock for a number of family accounts.

Takeaway

In today's market environment, with soaring optimism and record-breaking highs, it's crucial to maintain caution.

Factors like the overweighting of tech stocks, expectations of aggressive rate cuts, and the unique strength of the U.S. economy are driving the market's exuberance.

Despite a lot of optimism, I'm mindful of looming challenges, particularly in the commercial real estate sector, and the potential impact of elevated interest rates on refinancing.

To navigate these uncertain waters, I advocate for a strategic approach focused on safety, income, and value.

By selecting top-tier stocks with strong balance sheets and reliable dividends, investors can weather market fluctuations while aiming for outperformance in the long run.

My preferred picks, including CME Group, Chevron, and Public Storage, exemplify this strategy, offering stability, growth potential, and attractive returns.