Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 REITs That Could Cut The Dividend

Feb. 13, 2024 7:15 AM ETGNL, O, WPC, AGNC3 Comments
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Most REITs are set to hike their dividend in 2024.
  • But there is a minority of REITs under financial pressure.
  • We highlight 3 REITs that are likely to cut their dividend.
  • High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Dollar bill being cut with scissors

ATU Images/The Image Bank via Getty Images

Generally speaking, real estate investment trusts, or REITs (VNQ), are well-positioned to continue growing their dividend payments in 2024 and beyond.

That's because:

  • REIT payout ratios are historically low.
  • REIT balance sheets are

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, you can join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial.

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

For a Limited Time: we are also offering a big discount for New Year!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
64.01K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

r
russwise
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (450)
Had a Dr friend of mine just last week run OHI past me. I read 2 quarters of Q’s and told him not to buy it they were gonna have to cut the divi. Timely article.
Anthonyhai2003 profile picture
Anthonyhai2003
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (1.94K)
It’s refreshing to see analysts calling out these “too good to be true” high yielding assets, because I’m getting sick and tired of the usual HOD’s narratives on buying some particular reits, no matter how many dividend cuts, or however severe they maybe, hands over fists.
Pablomike profile picture
Pablomike
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (19.79K)
Cutting the dividend at AGNC seems obvious when you consider the huge hikes in rates for their floating Preferred.
If cutting the common gives them the flexibility to redeem some Preferred I think it's a good idea. Why wait for the uncertainty of rates coming back down when you can just rip the band aid off now??
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GNL--
Global Net Lease, Inc.
O--
Realty Income Corporation
WPC--
W. P. Carey Inc.
AGNC--
AGNC Investment Corp.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.