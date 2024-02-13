3 REITs That Could Cut The Dividend

ATU Images/The Image Bank via Getty Images

Generally speaking, real estate investment trusts, or REITs (VNQ), are well-positioned to continue growing their dividend payments in 2024 and beyond.

That's because:

REIT payout ratios are historically low.

REIT balance sheets are the strongest they have ever been.

Rents keep growing in most property sectors.

Since REITs retain lots of cash flow, they can keep buying more properties.

Interest rates are expected to drop further in the near term.

But the REIT market is vast and versatile and not all REITs are well-positioned. A minority of them are struggling and are at risk of cutting their dividend in the near term. Here are three of them that I would avoid:

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL)

Global Net Lease is a net lease REIT just like Realty Income (O), but it offers a 3x higher dividend yield at 16%!

Moreover, it generates more than half of its revenue from investment-grade rated tenants like FedEx (FDX) and The Home Depot (HD), and its huge dividend is fully covered:

But I think that it is only a question of time before the dividend is cut and here's why.

First of all, you will note that the dividend coverage is very tight. As of the 3rd quarter, the adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, payout ratio was ~90%, leaving little room for error.

Secondly, the REIT is highly leveraged, with a 7.7x debt-to-EBITDA and a 57% LTV. That's one of the highest leverage ratios in the net lease sector. In the coming years, this will hurt its AFFO per share as it refinances debt at higher rates, and the REIT is also planning to sell a bunch of non-core assets to reduce debt, which is going to be dilutive to its AFFO per share as well.

Thirdly, the REIT generates about 20% of its revenue from single-tenant office buildings, but I suspect that the net asset value of these properties is near 0 today. According to CBRE, offices have lost about 40% of their value, and we know that single-tenant office buildings have been the worst impacted. With a near 60% LTV, that's all it takes for your equity to be wiped out.

The prospects are so bad that W. P. Carey (WPC) recently decided to spin off its single-tenant office building investments into a separate REIT, Net Lease Office Properties (NLOP), in order to rapidly exit this property segment.

This then forced WPC to cut its dividend, and that's despite being less exposed to the sector than GNL, having a much stronger balance sheet, and a lower payout ratio.

If WPC ended up having to cut, I have little doubt that GNL will also. Here is how WPC stock initially reacted to the cut:

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, GNL has a history of regularly making dilutive equity raises and also has a history of cutting its dividend. The REIT recently internalized its management, which is a step in the right direction, but the same people are still managing the REIT, and I just don't trust them. This is their track record:

I think that another dividend cut is just around the corner.

AGNC Investment Corp.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is also very popular due to its 15% dividend yield.

But this is a mortgage REIT, or mREIT, with a business that's highly leveraged. It just had a rough year in 2023, and the outlook remains very uncertain because its prospects depend heavily on unpredictable macro factors like interest rates and spreads. This explains why most mortgage REITs have done very poorly over the long run:

Just recently, the company held its Q4 earnings call and an analyst asked about the sustainability of the dividend. Here is the question and the answer from the management. I think that the length of the answer is a big red flag:

Doug Harter Thanks. Good morning. Wondering if you could talk about your outlook for the dividend, kind of given the volatility you just managed through, and kind of how you're thinking about dividend levels throughout 2024. Peter Federico "Sure. Obviously a lot goes into the dividend decision, always does, in terms of the environment, the operating environment, our expectations about leverage on a go-forward basis, and importantly interest rate volatility and sort of the cost of rebalancing. But again, like I mentioned last time, another key input into that equation is what is our breakeven ROE on our business when you take into account the dividends on both our common and preferred, our operating cost, what is that number on a percentage basis of our total capital. That number, for example at the end of the fourth quarter, if you annualize those numbers, is somewhere as a breakeven ROE of around 15.5%. So I think it's important to understand that number and think about that number in the context of what we think the portfolio can earn on a go-forward basis, based on the economics of where prices are today, not from an accounting perspective, not on current carry, but the economics of our portfolio today on a mark-to-market basis. That number with spreads, call it just roundly in the 150 basis point range, I think you can conclude that mortgages are generating mid-teens ROEs, given the way we're managing our portfolio, so I think the important takeaway is those two things still remain relatively well aligned. Again, as the environment unfolds, and we talk about some favorable drivers - decline in interest rate volatility is beneficial, there's no doubt about that, and so we'll have to make those determinations over time. But generally speaking, I think it's fair to say that those two things are still well aligned."

If the dividend is safe and sustainable, you just say that. It takes a sentence or two to answer the question. The fact that the management had to go on this ramble to not give a proper answer tells you a lot about the safety of the dividend.

AGNC has had to cut its dividend two times in the past 5 years already, and I think that a third cut is likely.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors is the leader in the skilled nursing property segment.

It has been dealing with a tight dividend payout ratio for a long time already, but refused to cut because it would prefer to avoid ruining its long track record of dividend growth:

But just recently, the management announced that its dividend will not be covered again in Q4.

The problem is that many of its tenants are struggling to pay their rent. In November, two of its operators paid less than what was owed, and more than likely, they did not pay much more in December or January. We will know when OHI reports its Q4 results (date not yet available) but the fact that the REIT had to give us this warning about the dividend is concerning.

This is especially true considering that the surge in interest rates will only make things tougher for OHI in the coming years.

The Omega Healthcare dividend is highly risky, and I wouldn't buy OHI expecting to earn steady income.

Closing Note

Most REITs earn steadily growing cash flow and are in a good position to grow their dividend in 2024.

But this is not true for every REIT, and it is very important for investors to be selective.