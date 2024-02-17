Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I Stopped Buying Rental Properties To Buy REITs Instead Part 2

Feb. 17, 2024 9:00 AM ETBX, VNQ, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX, TCN3 Comments
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • REITs are better investments than rental properties in most cases.
  • REITs offer higher returns. Lower risk. More freedom.
  • But there are important exceptions.
  • High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

A beautiful home available for rent

xeni4ka

Last week, I explained in an article why I think that real estate investment trusts, or REITs, are better investments than rental properties in most cases.

In short:

Studies show that REITs (VNQ) generate higher returns over

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, you can join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial.

We are the #1-rated high-yield investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

For a Limited Time: we are also offering a big discount for New Year!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
64.03K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Racer-X profile picture
Racer-X
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (9.74K)
Jeff Bezos and his "ARRIVED": Any opinion on this versus REITS, Jussi?

finance.yahoo.com/...

"Shortly before home prices began to surge in 2021, Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos made a bet on a Seattle-based startup that had a mission to make real estate investments more accessible to retail investors. That year, Arrived Homes became the first company to legally sell shares of individual rental properties to nonaccredited investors."

More accessible? How so? It can't be more accessible. How more accessible can Camden Property Trust (CPT) be, after all?

I don't know enough about it to have much of an opinion. But at first glance, it sounds like a REIT that's not liquid. I don't see what advantage it holds over a publicly held REIT, unless you wanted to have fractional ownership in one single property that you could single-handedly pick out yourself. And you get passive income in both cases. But my perception is that the yields are higher with REITS.

Where would you put Bezos's ARRIVED: 1 Reits 2 Arrived 3 Buying Rental Property. Between the two, or as number 3 behind them all in your order of preference? If you have an opinion. Just curious...
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (30.72K)
@Racer-X I would stay away away from it. Most crowdfunding platforms exist to milk fees from investors and don't have any competitive advantages.
Racer-X profile picture
Racer-X
Today, 9:51 AM
Comments (9.74K)
@Jussi Askola, CFA Yeah, I can't see any advantage at all. Except from a fun standpoint if one wants to invest in one single property they get to hand pick themselves. Which would actually increase geographic risk, so I think it would have to fall into a fun category.

Seems this small Reddit discussion agrees. I can't make a case for it beyond the fun case.

www.reddit.com/...

From a psychological standpoint, maybe a renter could rent a unit from Arrived, and then invest any money that would go to repairs IFFF he was the home owner into that very specific unit he is renting. And become a fractional owner. It would be a psychological compartmentalization process. He could then see the benefits of renting directly. He doesn't pocket the money he doesn't have to spend on repairs (since that's the landlord's job) but puts it into the landlord's property instead. Chipping away at the landlord's ownership. Which would increase his pride and care of the property itself, as if it were his. Which it is on some fractional level after the first landlord's blood loss (repair).

He could do the same with REITS, but at least he could see his benefits more directly and separated out. Just trying to make a case for it here. He skips all the transaction costs. And still more liquid than a home owner, but less so than the REIT investor.

But would love a reader out there to tell me the advantage if they have one from experience that I'm just not seeing here.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BX--
Blackstone Inc.
VNQ--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares
VGSIX--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Inv
VGSLX--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Inst
VGSNX--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Inst
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.