Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

T-Mobile: You Can Hear Me Now

Feb. 09, 2024 7:00 PM ETT, VZ, TMUS
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.89K Followers

Summary

  • Since 2014, we have asked smartphone owners which service provider they use. In our latest monthly survey, over 30% of respondents reported that they use T-Mobile.
  • T-Mobile appears to be the new leader in the cell service space, eclipsing prior behemoths Verizon and AT&T.
  • T-Mobile is the only telecommunication services stock that has outperformed (albeit marginally) the S&P 500 since its debut in 2007.

T-Mobile Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Joe Raedle

Earlier this week, we updated our Consumer Pulse report, which is a monthly survey we've been running on 1,500 US consumers balanced to census since 2014.

Among a huge array of questions we survey consumers on, one topic

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.89K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
T--
AT&T Inc.
VZ--
Verizon Communications Inc.
TMUS--
T-Mobile US, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.